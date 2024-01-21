Highlights The 2024 NFL free-agent class at wide receiver is loaded with talent.

There are 10 receivers due to be free agents that stand out due to their production, age, and talent.

Each receiver brings unique skills and attributes, such as bounce-back potential, slot receiving ability, gadget play versatility, downfield threat, and red zone production.

It's a good time to need a wide receiver in the NFL.

The 2024 NFL Draft class is headlined by Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr., one of the most celebrated receiver prospects in recent memory. He's joined by Malik Nabers of LSU and Rome Odunze of Washington as projected top-10 picks this April, and there are as many as four or five more prospects with a first-round grade following standout college careers.

Not to be outdone, the 2024 NFL free agency class at wideout is loaded as well. Mike Evans headlines the group, though he's joined by fellow Super Bowl champion Odell Beckham Jr., elite possession receiver Michael Pittman Jr., and others ahead of what promises to be a lucrative offseason at the position.

Below, you'll find GIVEMESPORT's rankings for the 10 best receivers in this year's free-agent class.

10 Darnell Mooney

After a second-season breakout in 2021, Darnell Mooney has regressed badly over the past two years.

A far cry from his career-highs of 81 catches and 1,055 yards, 2023 saw Mooney post career lows across the board, from yards per game to catch percentage to his average depth of target (ADOT).

Darnell Mooney 2023 Stats Receptions Yards Touchdowns Rating w/ Targeted ADOT Fantasy Points (Non-PPR) 31 414 1 57.7 10.3 47.9

Not all of that regression is on Mooney, however. The Chicago Bears already fired offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and wide receivers coach Tyke Tolbert after their game planning and offensive scheme failed to get the most out of the Bears' weapons on offense.

Also, star receiver D.J. Moore came into town and dominated the target share from quarterback Justin Fields, putting up a career-best 96/1,364/8 receiving line.

Some of the shine on Mooney has worn off after back-to-back sub-500-yard seasons, but he still presents a dynamic slot threat when not operating in an offense that has him constantly running ten-yard outs and bubble screens.

He'll best fit an offense that moves him around the formation, seeking mismatches on smaller nickelbacks and slower safeties. Mooney will probably need to take a one-year prove-it deal to rebuild his value, but as a 26-year-old with a 1,000-yard season already on his resume, he shouldn't have a shortage of suitors.

9 Tyler Boyd

The Bengals' stalwart is still a high-quality slot receiver

Tyler Boyd has been a mainstay of the Cincinnati Bengals since being drafted in the second round in 2016, playing alongside star receivers A.J. Green and now Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins (more on him later).

Like Mooney, Boyd had a difficult year (relative to usual standards) in 2023, putting up career-worst figures in yards per reception, drop percentage, and ADOT.

Tyler Boyd 2023 Stats Receptions Yards Touchdowns Rating w/ Targeted ADOT Fantasy Points (Non-PPR) 67 667 2 77.2 6.5 77.8

The most jarring figure of Boyd's season is his average depth of target, as his 6.5 yards in that category places him near the bottom of the league for all receivers who played at least 100 snaps in 2023.

While not entirely his fault (quarterback Joe Burrow struggled with his throwing power all season before being replaced by backup Jake Browning), Boyd has never been a big-play maven either, as his career-high ADOT is just 9.3, set back in his rookie season. Juxtaposed to Mooney's dynamic, speedy play, Boyd is a true possession receiver over the middle of the field.

Boyd will be playing through his age-29 season in 2024, which means he'll likely struggle to find a long-term deal in a robust free-agent market. That said, he's a proven veteran contributor with a history of complementing star receivers from the slot.

As one of the most sure-handed, crisp route runners in the league, Boyd should appeal to a number of contenders looking to flesh out and diversify their passing attack.

8 Curtis Samuel

The explosive-play threat is a true gadget weapon

Curtis Samuel has undergone quite a few changes during his career, starting out as a vertical speed threat with the Carolina Panthers before shifting to his gadget role in the Washington Commanders' offense.

Though he only had seven rushing attempts for 39 yards this year, he's just a season removed from a 38/187/1 rushing line, and he has a 200-yard rushing season on his resume from his time in Carolina.

Beyond just what he's able to provide in the receiving game, Samuel commands a lot of attention from defenses when he's on the field.

Curtis Samuel 2023 Stats Receptions Yards Touchdowns Rating w/ Targeted ADOT Fantasy Points (Non-PPR) 62 613 4 83.3 6.6 95.2

Samuel's receiving stats look eerily similar to Boyd's, but the two players couldn't be further apart in their style.

Whereas the Bengals' receiver wins by beating soft-zone and off-man coverage over the middle of the field as a quarterback safety blanket, Samuel constantly receives jet sweeps, touch passes, and screens behind the line of scrimmage. He gets his yards as a playmaker in space while also moonlighting as a vertical threat on slot fades and wheel routes.

Samuel has found a niche in the NFL, and he can remain one of the league's unique receiving threats if he's deployed properly.

Any team that hires the Detroit Lions' Ben Jonson, or the Houston Texans' Bobby Slowik, or already possesses a creative offensive playcaller would benefit from Samuel's wide-ranging skill set.

7 Odell Beckham Jr.

OBJ proved he still has something left in the tank with the Ravens this year

After a career resurgence with the Los Angeles Rams in 2021, Odell Beckham Jr. tore his ACL during the Rams' Super Bowl victory. He missed all of last year before signing on with the Baltimore Ravens on a lucrative one-year contract for 2023.

Though his receiving totals aren't gaudy, his rate stats point to a fully healthy and still-dynamic OBJ. Beckham's ADOT, rating when targeted, and yards after catch per reception were all at their highest points since 2016.

Odell Beckham 2023 Stats Receptions Yards Touchdowns Rating w/ Targeted ADOT Fantasy Points (Non-PPR) 35 565 3 93.6 13.9 72.5

Though he's no longer the elite WR1 from his heyday with the New York Giants, Beckham is still a downfield threat with sure hands (4.7% drop percentage) and pristine field awareness (30 of his 35 catches went for first downs or touchdowns this year).

Beckham perfectly complemented Zay Flowers' speed-in-space style this year, and he'd be a perfect fit for a team that already has an established home-run threat.

Though he'll be 31 for the majority of next year, OBJ should have plenty of suitors on a one or two-year deal from teams looking to give their quarterbacks a consistent man-coverage beater.

6 Gabe Davis

The Robin to Stefon Diggs' Batman for years, Davis can be the second option on a contender

Gabriel Davis has made a living beating single coverage for the Buffalo Bills over the last four seasons, taking advantage of Josh Allen's immaculate arm and Steffon Diggs' attention-commanding route running to produce solid WR2 stat lines.

Davis has routinely put up gaudy yards per reception totals (he's never been below 15.7 in his career), and he does a lot of his best work in the red zone as a 6'2" receiver with a 225-pound frame.

Gabe Davis 2023 Stats Receptions Yards Touchdowns Rating w/ Targeted ADOT Fantasy Points (Non-PPR) 45 746 7 84.7 15.2 116.4

Davis can win on both the outside and from the slot, making him a versatile and valuable piece in an offense. Though his ADOT and verticality are a little overblown (Allen's propensity for making ludicrous throws way down the field is unparalleled right now), Davis is a young (he'll be 25 in Week 1 of 2024), sure-handed receiver (3.7% drop percentage) with room still to grow.

Some teams may be tempted to hand Davis a lucrative four-year deal due to his relatively young age, though anyone paying for an eventual jump to WR1 status will likely be disappointed. However, if they secure Davis on a deal similar to the one Allen Lazard got last year from the New York Jets (four years, $44 million), they'll have one of the potential steals of the offseason.

5 Marquise Brown

The 2019 first-round pick is one of the league's best vertical threats

Marquise Brown was once a first-round pick by the Ravens, as Baltimore wanted to give Lamar Jackson a speed threat to match his own game-breaking ability.

Though Brown's potential was never fully realized in Maryland, he does have a 91-catch, 1008-yard season on his resume. He's had marginal success since landing in the desert, but despite the Arizona Cardinals' quarterback roulette this year, he still produced when healthy.

Marquise Brown 2023 Stats Receptions Yards Touchdowns Rating w/ Targeted ADOT Fantasy Points (Non-PPR) 51 574 4 72.8 11.9 83.7

One of the biggest flaws on Brown's resume is his health, as he's only started 24 of a possible 34 games over the last two seasons. Nevertheless, this is still a receiver in his prime (27 next season) who ran a 4.27 40-yard dash on his pro day.

Even if he never becomes the elite vertical threat the Ravens were hoping he would be when they drafted him, there aren't many corners who can run with him.

Brown will fit best on a team that doesn't need to feature him as the primary option; he does his best work against man coverage and will benefit from having another DeAndre Hopkins-esque receiver flanking him.

What type of contract he gets will be interesting since his production hasn't yet matched his pedigree and talent, but Brown will be a primary target on many team's wish lists.

4 Calvin Ridley

Ridley returned from injury and suspension to post a 1,000-yard season in 2023

Calvin Ridley was a highly-touted first-round pick coming out of Alabama in 2018, and he immediately stepped in alongside Julio Jones to form an elite one-two punch at wide receiver for the Atlanta Falcons.

After missing most of 2021 and then all of 2022 with lower body injuries, mental health struggles, and an indefinite suspension due to gambling on games, Ridley returned to the NFL in 2023 with a chip on his shoulder.

Though the rust showed at times as his game-to-game consistency waned, Ridley still produced the second-best season of his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Calvin Ridley 2023 Stats Receptions Yards Touchdowns Rating w/ Targeted ADOT Fantasy Points (Non-PPR) 76 1016 8 90.2 13.2 153.9

There will be questions abound about Ridley's off-field troubles, though his ability to perform through adversity in his return season should quiet most of the naysayers. Ridley had some high highs in 2023 (six games with five-plus catches for 80-plus yards) but also some low lows (four games with two or fewer catches).

Those disappearing acts will be the biggest focal point Ridley must address in his meetings with teams this offseason.

Ridley has proven capable of handling the top wide receiver gig in the past, and he certainly proved capable of being the alpha at times in Jacksonville this season. Though he won't earn a market-setting contract on par with Tyreek Hill or Davante Adams, his current teammate Christian Kirk presents a nice comparison based on the contract he got a few years back (four years, $84 million).

3 Tee Higgins

Higgins struggled through an injury-plagued 2023 but remains an elite WR2

The first pick of the second round in the 2020 NFL Draft, Tee Higgins has been a WR1 in waiting for years, first playing sidekick to A.J. Green before making way for Ja'Marr Chase as the Bengals' top option in the passing game.

Higgins had an injury-marred season in 2023, as both he and quarterback Joe Burrow dealt with injuries from the moment the year began. Despite the betrayal of his health, Higgins still set a career-high in yards per reception and had his fourth straight season of five or more receiving touchdowns.

Tee Higgins 2023 Stats Receptions Yards Touchdowns Rating w/ Targeted ADOT Fantasy Points (Non-PPR) 42 656 5 100.5 12.8 95.6

Higgins has benefited from having an elite wide receiver and quarterback by his side for most of his career, though his 6'4" frame and excellent route running point to a receiver capable of winning contested catches even when extra coverage is thrown his way.

Though Burrow has something to do with it, Higgins has never posted a passer rating when targeted below 100.0, which speaks volumes about how much easier he makes games for his quarterbacks.

Higgins will be paid both for his production and potential this offseason, as his two 1,000-yard seasons offer plenty of evidence that he's ready for the limelight as a team's WR1. The $100 million threshold shouldn't be out of reach (assuming all checks out with his health), and given that he's just 25 years old, he could be his next team's top receiver for a long time.

2 Michael Pittman Jr.

Colts' WR1 set career-highs in receptions and yards this season

Michael Pittman Jr. has become the modern paradigm of the possession receiver in his time with the Indianapolis Colts, and he'll be rewarded handsomely this offseason for his short-field prowess.

Pittman set career-highs in receptions and yards this year, eclipsing 100 catches for the first time in his career after hauling in 99 passes a season ago. He's as sure-handed as receivers come in the NFL, posting a minuscule 1.9% drop rate that ranked in the top 10 for receivers who saw more than 100 targets in 2023.

Michael Pittman 2023 Stats Receptions Yards Touchdowns Rating w/ Targeted ADOT Fantasy Points (Non-PPR) 109 1152 4 83.6 7.9 141.2

One thing that stands out on Pittman's stat line is his lack of touchdowns despite his 6'4" frame: he's never caught more than six in a season.

That being said, he had 53 catches for first downs this season, and his relatively small ADOT highlights Pittman's strengths: winning routes quickly and often. There are few players as proficient at beating jam coverages at the LOS as Pittman is, and almost none of them have his proclivity for beating zone defense over the middle.

Pittman deserves a bigger contract than he'll likely get this offseason. He doesn't have Higgins' potential or Mike Evans' resume, but Pittman is about as sure of an investment as a team can make in a free agent. Whoever signs the USC product will make their quarterback very happy.

1 Mike Evans

Ten straight seasons of 1,000+ receiving yards make Evans the undisputed WR1 of the 2024 free agency class

It's often an exaggeration when calling a 10-year veteran a "future Hall of Famer," but in Mike Evans' case, it's not hyperbole. The longtime Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver is in the midst of one of the greatest receiving runs in NFL history, as he's never fallen below 67 catches or 1,000 yards in his career to this point.

In 2023, Evans had another banner year, posting his highest reception and yardage totals since 2018. He also had 13-plus touchdowns for the third time in the last four seasons, which is why he ranks second in the NFL in touchdown catches over that timeframe, behind only Davante Adams.

Mike Evans 2023 Stats Receptions Yards Touchdowns Rating w/ Targeted ADOT Fantasy Points (Non-PPR) 79 1255 13 111.6 14.0 203.5

That Evans has done all of this with a variety of quarterbacks, from Jameis Winston to Tom Brady to Baker Mayfield, speaks to his raw talent. No matter who's throwing the ball or what type of offensive scheme is being run, Evans has a knack for winning downfield and in the red zone.

The only thing that will hold him back in negotiations in the offseason is his age (he'll be 31 next season) and the fact that the Buccaneers almost certainly won't let him hit free agency.

If Evans does make it to the open market, Adams is probably the best comparison in terms of compensation. The former Green Bay Packers star received a five-year, $140m contract from the Las Vegas Raiders after being traded there before his age-30 season.

Evans may not make quite so much, but as one of the best and most consistent receivers in NFL history, the Texas A&M alum will cost a pretty penny for whichever team signs him.

