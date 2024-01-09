Highlights The 2024 NFL Draft is predicted to have a deep pool of talent in key positions like quarterback, wide receiver, and offensive tackle.

The Washington Commanders are one of many teams who could look to trade up for the number one pick should the Bears consider selling.

Teams like the New York Jets and Cincinnati Bengals are likely picking earlier than they would due to their quarterback getting injured, but they must take advantage of the opportunity.

With the college football season officially over and the NFL playoffs set to get underway, it's time to take a look ahead to the future. The 2024 NFL Draft is one of the more intriguing classes in recent memory, with plenty of deep positions up top, and plenty of other position groups still looking for a 'top dog' to step up in the ranks.

There's still months of time for chaos to occur before Roger Goodell takes to the stage and announces who will be the number one pick. However, it doesn't hurt to look ahead, so let's do so.

2024 NFL Mock Draft Pick Team Selection 1 Washington Commanders (via CHI via CAR) Caleb Williams, QB, USC 2 Chicago Bears (via WAS) Marvin Harrison Jr, WR, Ohio State 3 New England Patriots Drake Maye, QB, UNC 4 Arizona Cardinals Malik Nabers, WR, LSU 5 New York Jets (via LAC) Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame 6 New York Giants Rome Odunze, WR, Washington 7 Tennessee Titans Olu Fashanu, OT, Penn State 8 Atlanta Falcons Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU 9 Chicago Bears Dallas Turner, EDGE, Alabama 10 Los Angeles Chargers (via NYJ) Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama 11 Minnesota Vikings Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama 12 Denver Broncos Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia 13 Las Vegas Raiders Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia 14 New Orleans Saints J.C. Latham, OT, Alabama 15 Indianapolis Colts Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa 16 Los Angeles Rams (via SEA) Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson 17 Jacksonville Jaguars Jer'Zhan Newton, DL, Illinois 18 Cincinnati Bengals Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State 19 Green Bay Packers Denzel Burke, CB, Ohio State 20 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Chop Robinson, EDGE, Penn State 21 Arizona Cardinals (via HOU) Laiatu Latu, EDGE, UCLA 22 Seattle Seahawks (via LAR) Troy Fautanu, OG, Washington 23 Pittsburgh Steelers Kamari Lassiter, CB, Georgia 24 Miami Dolphins Bralen Trice, EDGE, Washington 25 Buffalo Bills (via PHI) Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State 26 Kansas City Chiefs Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas 27 Houston Texans (via CLE) Kris Jenkins, DL, Michigan 28 Detroit Lions T'Vondre Sweat, DL, Texas 29 Philadelphia Eagles (via BUF) Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo 30 Dallas Cowboys Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU 31 San Francisco 49ers Jared Verse, EDGE, Florida State 32 Baltimore Ravens Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma

Picks 1 through 8

Commanders move up to secure Caleb Williams

Credit: Rob Schumacher/The Republic-USA TODAY NETWORK

In a scenario that works out for both parties, the draft starts with a trade up top where the Chicago Bears agree to move down one pick with the Washington Commanders. This agreement won't result in the Bears walking away with a massive haul, but if they can secure a veteran defensive lineman or mid-round selection while staying in range to pick Marvin Harrison Jr., then it's a job well done. The Commanders will also get a top notch prospect for their new head coach.

A few picks later, the New York Jets make waves by trading up from 10 to take Notre Dame's Joe Alt with the fifth pick. The Jets have set themselves up with a massive dependence on the success and survival of Aaron Rodgers. They cannot afford to be passive and sit back when the opportunity to snag an elite offensive tackle comes along. Alt is a very nimble, exciting lineman who offers a lot of star potential.

The quarterback shake out from the trade in the top two results in the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons landing their quarterbacks of the future. The Patriots get a young and exciting signal caller in Drake Maye, who has great size and arm talent but will require polishing. Meanwhile, Atlanta selects Jayden Daniels, an electric dual-threat quarterback who is highly efficient when operating downfield and could be a boon for whoever takes the helm for the Falcons.

Picks 9 through 16

The run on CB and OT, which have become premium positions, begins

Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

With four cornerbacks going in this span, the pecking order on draft night will primarily come down to the scheme fit and trait preference for each organization.

However, Alabama's Kool-Aid McKinstry seems to have a hold on the top spot, as the cornerback was targeted just 39 times this season, according to PFF. A corner that is targeted so rarely essentially shuts off one side of the field and is exceptionally impactful, which sets McKinstry apart from the ordinary defensive back prospect.

Georgia tight end Brock Bowers finally comes off the board in this batch, too, as the Denver Broncos select him with the 12th pick. Bowers is an incredible receiving threat that could plug into Payton's offense and have a chance to be the team's top weapon right away. While this pick leaves the quarterback position unanswered, a decent batch of Day 2 options should be available in that group.

The Las Vegas Raiders and New Orleans Saints also select offensive tackles, the deepest position in the 2024 class. Both teams were plagued with poor offensive line play in 2023. With rumors swirling about Ryan Ramczyk's long-term future, adding a high-ceiling player like Amarius Mims could be fantastic for New Orleans.

Picks 17 through 24

Reupholstering the trenches of teams looking to take the next step

Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Following their 2023 collapse, the Jacksonville Jaguars begin the back half of the first round by picking Illinois defensive lineman Jer'Zhan Newton out of Illinois to help their run defense. While the offensive line is a more significant need, they simply can't pass up someone of Newton's talent level, and they could look to address their interior protection on Day 2.

Following that, the Cincinnati Bengals capitalize on their earlier-than-usual draft pick by selecting Oregon State's Taliese Fuaga. With Jonah Williams set to hit free agency, the Bengals can get a long-term piece at right tackle here at 18.

The Green Bay Packers and Pittsburgh Steelers are able to add to their secondary by selecting leaders of top 12 passing defenses in the country this season.

With pick 24, the Miami Dolphins take Washington's Bralen Trice, as edge defenders have flown up the hierarchy of needs at Hard Rock Stadium after both Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb went down with season-ending injuries that will likely force them to miss much of the 2024 campaign as well.

Picks 25 through 32

The contenders look to acquire the missing piece

Mandatory Credit: Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports

Heading into the final eight picks of the first round, the Buffalo Bills make a splash by jumping the Kansas City Chiefs to get their choice of the remaining receiver crop. With Stefon Diggs' lack of involvement in Joe Brady's offense and the dearth of talent among the rest of their group, adding Ohio State's Emeka Egbuka is the perfect insurance policy for the offense.

Disappointed as the Chiefs may be to see one of the top wideouts go, there are plenty more, and they take Texas' Xavier Worthy. His speed and stacking ability make him an explosive vertical threat, perfect for opening up this offense. Paired with Patrick Mahomes, this could be one of the top connections in the NFL upon the Fresno native's arrival.

The Dallas Cowboys and Baltimore Ravens also capitalize on the strengths of this class, adding two high-potential offensive tackles to help bolster what are already very strong units within each organization.