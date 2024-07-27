Highlights Mahomes had a less impressive regular season but shined in the playoffs, and he will be eyeing a third MVP.

Stroud had a solid rookie year and postseason performance, and is now set up for success with a strong supporting cast.

Burrow and Love also stand out as worthy MVP contenders.

The 2024 NFL season is right around the corner as the preseason slate begins next week in earnest. In other words, opening weekend will be here before we know it. With that in mind, it is a good time to see which players have the best odds to win the league MVP award.

2024 NFL MVP Betting Odds Player Team Odds Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs +475 C.J. Stroud Houston Texans +850 Josh Allen Buffalo Bills +900 Joe Burrow Cincinnati Bengals +900 Jordan Love Green Bay Packers +1,400 Jalen Hurts Philadelphia Eagles +1,500 Lamar Jackson Baltimore Ravens +1,500 Aaron Rodgers New York Jets +1,600 Brock Purdy San Francisco 49ers +1,600 Dak Prescott Dallas Cowboys +1,700

Lamar Jackson won the award last season, with Dak Prescott, Christian McCaffrey, Brock Purdy, and Josh Allen rounding out the top five. Are the same players leading the field in this category once again?

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs (+475)

The 2-time MVP leads the way despite a down year in 2023

In 2023, Patrick Mahomes finished with 4,183 passing yards, along with 27 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. The passing total was his lowest since 2019 when he threw for 4,031 yards. Additionally, the 14 picks were a career-high for the two-time league MVP. That wasn't the only facet of the game in which Mahomes struggled, as he also put up career-worsts in:

TD % (4.5)

INT % (2.3)

Success Rate (48.2, first time below 50)

Yards per attempt (7.0)

Yards per game (261.4)

Passer rating (92.6)

On the other side of the narrative, Mahomes and the Chiefs came alive during the postseason. As many of us recall, the Chiefs went on to win it all for the second straight season despite being underdogs in three of their four playoff games.

During that four-game stretch, Mahomes threw for 1,051 yards and six touchdowns while completing 69.8 percent of his passing attempts. Even more important, he had just one pick. Will Mahomes take home his third MVP trophy? Maybe. But he and the Chiefs are eyeing becoming the first team in league history to win three straight titles, more so than any regular season award.

C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans (+850)

The new kid on the block is wasting no time

After posting a 9-6 record during his first NFL season, second-year quarterback C.J. Stroud comes in at the No. 2 spot, which is somewhat surprising. However, Stroud did produce a solid rookie campaign in 2023. He finished eighth in passing yards with 4,108, along with 23 touchdowns and just five interceptions. Additionally, he guided the Texans to their first playoff win since 2019.

In his playoff debut, he was lights out, completing 16 of 21 passes for 274 yards and three touchdowns. Unfortunately, the feel-good story ended there as Stroud and the Texans came up short against the Baltimore Ravens in the Divisional round, losing that game by a 34-10 margin. He was just 19-of-33, totaling 175 yards in that matchup.

Despite the disappointing end to the season, the 2024 campaign looks bright for the second-year quarterback, thanks to a supporting cast that includes Stefon Diggs, Tank Dell, Nico Collins, Dalton Schultz, Joe Mixon, and Robert Woods. Stroud going into his second season in the league also doesn't hurt his MVP chances as much as some might think.

QBs Who Won MVP in First 2 Seasons As Full-Time Starter MVP Year Player 2019 Lamar Jackson (BAL) 2018 Patrick Mahomes (KC) 1999 Kurt Warner (STL) 1992 Steve Young (SF) 1984 Dan Marino (MIA) 1974 Ken Stabler (OAK)

Following a season in which he won the Offensive Rookie of the Year and became the youngest starting quarterback to win a playoff game, can Stroud duplicate his success, or will opposing defenses be able to develop a game plan to slow him down in Year 2?

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills (+900)

The dual-threat QB has been on the cusp of an MVP for a few years

Ironically, Josh Allen was the odds-on favorite to win the MVP award prior to the start of last season. With that in mind, it is easy to understand his inclusion in the top five players to win the award this year.

Allen threw for 4,306 yards, 29 touchdowns, and 18 interceptions last season. The good news is he finished fourth in the league in passing yards, and it marked the fourth straight season in which he threw for over 4,200 yards. On the other side of the spectrum, the 29 touchdowns were his lowest total since 2019. Also, his 18 interceptions were the second-highest total in the NFL.

Josh Allen MVP Finishes Year MVP Rank 1st-Place Votes 2020 2nd 4.0 2022 3rd 1.0 2023 5th 1.0

To put these statistics into perspective, only Sam Howell of the Washington Commanders tallied more picks than Allen, with 21. Allen helped guide the Bills to an AFC East crown but needed a five-game winning streak at the end of the season to accomplish this feat.

What Bills fans will remember most is the 27-24 playoff loss to the Chiefs. Although Kansas City had knocked Buffalo out of the playoffs twice previously—in the 2020 AFC championship game and in the Divisional round in 2021—this contest marked the first time the postseason matchup took place on the Bills’ home turf.

However, Allen and Buffalo's struggles against the Chiefs are a postseason issue; the MVP is a regular season award, and they have beaten Mahomes in three out of four regular season matchups. Can the guy who was the early odds-on favorite last season put it together in 2024, or will turnovers continue to be an issue?

Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals (+900)

After an injury-plagued 2023 season, Burrow will look to bounce back in 2024

Joe Burrow finished fourth in the MVP voting in 2022. Unfortunately, injuries hindered his 2023 campaign. First, he suffered a calf injury, which limited his mobility. Then, he suffered a wrist injury in Week 11 that sidelined him for the remainder of the season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Joe Burrow has gone 29-22-1 in the regular season as a starter to go with his 5-2 playoff record. However, when the Heisman Trophy winner is unable to suit up, the Bengals are just 6-8, which proves just how valuable Burrow is to this team.

In a 10-game sample size, Burrow finished with 2,309 passing yards, 15 touchdowns, and six interceptions, with a 66.8 completion percentage. With a full offseason to rehab his injuries, Burrow should be good to go this season. And with a career 3-1 record against the Chiefs, he and the Bengals represent the biggest challenge to Mahomes and K.C.'s NFL dominance.

Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers (+1,400)

Was 2023 a fluke, or have the Packers found another franchise QB already?

First-year starter Jordan Love rounds out the top five of MVP candidates from a betting perspective. After just one start combined in 2021 and 2022, Love finally got his chance to play under center following Aaron Rodgers’ departure to the New York Jets. In his first full season as the Packers’ starting quarterback, he put together a campaign to rival either of his Packers predecessors.

During the regular season, he finished with 4,159 yards (the seventh-highest total in the NFL), along with 32 touchdowns (second in the league) and 11 interceptions. In the Wild Card round of the playoffs, he guided Green Bay to a 48-32 win over a Dallas Cowboys squad that had won 16 consecutive games at home.

Although the Packers did come up short in the Divisional playoff round, it is worth noting that Love compiled 21 touchdowns against just three picks in the last nine games of the season, including playoffs.

Given what we witnessed during the second half of the 2023 campaign and the playoffs, it is easy to understand why Love is included in the early MVP conversation.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.