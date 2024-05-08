Highlights The NFL delayed the 2024 schedule release by 6 days for unknown reasons.

The schedule will be released on May 15 at 8pm EST on NFL Network.

Expect marquee matchups like the Harbaugh Bowl, Wilson revenge game, and Barkley's return.

The NFL has delayed its release of the 2024 schedule by six days.

While whom teams will play is already known, when they play remains a mystery. The NFL schedule which was originally scheduled to be released on May 9, but is now scheduled to be released May 15. The reason for the delay was not stated, except for "unknown logistical issues" (via Ben Fischer).

While who you play is crucial to determining how your season will go, some divisions are much stronger than others, the timing of those matchups is also crucial, both for real world football players as well as fantasy football managers.

Related 5 NFL Rookies Who Could Be Pro Bowlers in 2024 It's important to temper expectations, but these incoming NFL rookies could hit the ground running in 2024.

There Are Some Marquee Matchups On the 2024 Schedule

We don't know when they'll be, but we know who's going to be there

Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL schedule has been released in May for five consecutive years. Here is the tentative information regarding the new release date:

Where you can view it: NFL Network

NFL Network Time and Date: 8 p.m. EST, Wednesday, May 15

Although the schedule before 2020 was released in April, the date was moved to May during the COVID pandemic. Moving it to May allowed the NFL to consider the stars of the draft and their teams when scheduling prime-time games.

As it usually does, expect the NFL to give a few announcements of specific games before the actual release. What we do know is that the schedule does include a few marquee matchups, including:

The Harbaugh Bowl: Baltimore Ravens at Los Angeles Chargers

Kirk Cousins revenge game: Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings

Russell Wilson revenge game: Pittsburgh Steelers at Denver Broncos

The return of Saquon Barkley: Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants

Stay tuned to GIVEMESPORT for further updates on the schedule.