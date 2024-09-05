Key Takeaways The 2024 NFL season kicks off with an AFC Championship rematch between the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens.

The two-time defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs are three-point favorites over the Ravens.

Patrick Mahomes is 4-1 in five meetings against Lamar Jackson.

At long last, the 2024 NFL season has arrived, and the new campaign is starting off with a banger as the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs will host the Baltimore Ravens in a rematch of last season's AFC Championship Game.

The Chiefs, of course, took a 17-10 victory to advance to Super Bowl 58, where they bested the San Francisco 49ers in overtime in an instant classic. But that was then and this is now. Here's a quick look at what you need to know for this season-opening battle.

Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs When Thursday, September 5, 2024 Where GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Location Kansas City, MO Time 8:15 p.m. Eastern TV NBC Streaming Peacock, NBC.com

Naturally, much of the attention during this highly anticipated contest will be on the quarterbacks, as Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson will square off for the sixth time.

The rivalry between the pair of two-time NFL MVP winners has been mostly a one-sided affair thus far, as Mahomes has taken four of the first five meetings, his only loss coming in a wild 36-35 affair in Week 2 of the 2021 campaign in which Jackson scored a pair of fourth-quarter rushing touchdowns to give Baltimore the one-point victory.

While past matchups obviously have no bearing on this game, it's interesting to note that while the Chiefs have taken four of the last five against the Ravens, they've only covered the spread twice, doing so in 2020 and then again in the AFC title game this past January.

As for Thursday night, Kansas City is a three-point favorite at home. Let's get into a bit more as far as the betting odds are concerned, shall we?

Actually, before we get into that, let's get one other thing out of the way. Yes, since she's on break from the Eras Tour, all signs point to Taylor Swift being in attendance to cheer on Travis Kelce and the rest of the Chiefs after they raise yet another banner.

Okay, now we can move on.

Related 2024 NFL MVP Race: Betting Odds & Favorites Heading Into Week 1 Unsurprisingly, Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is the favorite in the NFL MVP race heading into the 2024 season.

Chiefs vs. Ravens Betting Odds

The Chiefs are a three-point favorite against the Ravens with the O/U set at 47

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Now, as the season rolls along, we'll obviously have a lot more data as it pertains to certain trends and such. But seeing as this is Week 1, there's not much to go on outside of things that really don't have any bearing on this game. But if you absolutely need a little something, here are a few things for you to peruse:

As mentioned, Patrick Mahomes is 4-1 in five career games against the Ravens.

The Ravens won their final five games on the road last season. Their last loss away from Baltimore was last October 8 at Acrisure Stadium against the rival Pittsburgh Steelers

The Chiefs took the last two games at Arrowhead against the Ravens. But those games took place in 2018 and 2019. The last three games between the two teams have been in Baltimore.

The Over has hit in three of the five meetings between Mahomes and Jackson. The Over/Under for Thursday night's matchup is set at 47.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens Betting Odds Team Spread Total Moneyline Baltimore Ravens +3 (-115) Over 47 (-110) +125 Kansas City Chiefs -3 (-105) Under 47 (-110) -150

For the record, the average point total in the five Chiefs-Ravens matchups featuring Mahomes and Jackson has been 52.8.

Chiefs vs. Ravens Preview

Both teams will look a bit different than they did in the AFC title game

Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

While some might look to the AFC title game for tips on how this game could play out, it's worth noting that both teams will look different than they did 222 days ago.

Sure, plenty of the superstars are still in place. But both franchises lost several high-profile players during the offseason. The Chiefs traded cornerback L'Jarius Sneed to the Tennessee Titans and lost linebacker Willie Gay to the New Orleans Saints in free agency.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling is also gone, but that's not a big loss, as he's been replaced by rookie speedster Xavier Worthy and Hollywood Brown . Brown won't be in action against the Ravens due to the sternoclavicular dislocation he suffered in the preseason opener, but JuJu Smith-Schuster is also back in KC, so, again, losing MVS isn't that big of a deal.

As for the Ravens, they took some big hits in the offseason, losing Second-Team All-Pro linebacker Patrick Queen to the Steelers and three-time Pro Bowler Jadeveon Clowney to the Carolina Panthers in free agency. Some may think losing Clowney wasn't important, but he had 9.5 sacks a season ago, which tied a career-high and ranked second on the team behind only Justin Madubuike 's 13.0.

Baltimore also lost John Simpson and Kevin Zeitler , which means Jackson will be dealing with a new offensive line. But he will have some help in the backfield with the addition of Derrick Henry , who replaces Gus Edwards as the Ravens' lead running back.

Again, while no past matchups can determine the outcome of this season opener, the Chiefs own an 8-5 record against the Ravens all-time? Can the two-time defending champs pick up win number nine? We'll find out soon enough.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise. Betting odds courtesy of BetMGM.