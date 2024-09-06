Key Takeaways The Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers will appear in the first-ever NFL game played in Brazil.

The Eagles enter the Week 1 battle with the Packers as two-point favorites.

The last time these two teams met, they combined to score 73 points, far more than what the Over/Under is on Friday night.

For the first time ever, the NFL will stage a regular-season game in South America as the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers will battle on Friday night in São Paulo, Brazil.

Unlike the International Series games played in Europe, there's not much to worry about as far as clocks are concerned, as São Paulo is just one hour ahead of the Eastern Time Zone. So, this game will get rolling roughly around the same time as most prime time games in North America, with kickoff scheduled for 8:15 p.m. Eastern.

Let's just hope there's no weather delay like there was in Thursday night's season opener at Arrowhead between the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens . Here's a quick look at what you need to know for this Week 1 contest, perhaps most notably that you can only watch this game on Peacock unless you live in the Philadelphia or Green Bay areas.

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Green Bay Packers When Friday, September 6, 2024 Where Sao Paulo, Brazil Location Corinthians Arena Time 8:15 p.m. Eastern TV/Streaming Peacock

These two teams have played 46 times over the years, including three times in the postseason, with the Packers holding a 28-18 advantage. However, oddsmakers have the Eagles picking up their 19th win in the series, as Philly heads into this historic game as a two-point favorite.

Eagles vs. Packers Betting Odds

The Eagles are a two-point favorite against the Packers, with the Over/Under set at 49

With this being Week 1, there is obviously nothing to go on as far as trends for this season are concerned.

But if you're absolutely needing a few tidbits, here's a few to note:

The Eagles have won their last six games against opponents from the NFC North. That streak includes a 40-33 win over the Packers in Week 12 of the 2022 season, which is the last time these two teams squared off.

Philadelphia went 6-6-2 last season against the spread as two-point favorites or better.

The Packers were underdogs in 11 games last year and won six of them.

Green Bay went 4-3 against the spread when underdogs of two or more points in 2023.

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Green Bay Packers Betting Odds Team Spread Total Moneyline Philadelphia Eagles -2 (-110) Over 49 (-110) -130 Green Bay Packers +2 (-110) Under 49 (-110) +110

While last year's stats have no bearing on this game, if you go by those numbers, the point total on Friday night would be around 48, as the Eagles averaged 25.5 points per game a season ago, while the Packers put up 22.5 per contest.

But if you're one who likes to look at past matchups between these two teams, you'll want to take the over. In the past five meetings between Philly and Green Bay, they've averaged a total of 58.6 points per game. As mentioned, that meeting two years ago featured 73 points.

Jalen Hurts accounted for 310 yards of offense that night, completing 16 of 28 passes for 153 yards and two touchdowns and adding 157 yards on the ground.

While Aaron Rodgers was the Packers' starter that night, the four-time NFL MVP left the game in the third quarter, bringing Jordan Love into the mix. And the then-second-year signal-caller performed well, keeping Green Bay in the game by completing six of nine passes for 113 yards and a touchdown. So, it'll be interesting to see what he can do with a full game against the Eagles on Friday night.

Both of these teams are among the favorites to represent the NFC in Super Bowl 59, and this figures to be a close game throughout.

