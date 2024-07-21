Highlights LeBron James is aiming for a third gold medal at the Olympics, solidifying his legendary status.

For the first time in 12 years, LeBron James will be playing at the Olympics to try and get a third gold medal on his resume. James is regarded as one of, if not the greatest, basketball players of all time and this will only add to his legacy.

Unfortunately, The King is now at a point where his career is coming to an end, and with an NBA team that doesn't look very competitive, this may just be the last biggest achievement of his career.

LeBron James and Team USA Are Bound to Win at the Olympics

One of the great Olympic teams of all time?

Team USA is the heavy favorite to win gold in basketball in the 2024 Paris Olympics, as no other team can compete with the superteam coming out of the United States.

This team consists of multiple superstars and Hall of Famers, including Stephen Curry , Kevin Durant , and 2022-23 NBA MVP Joel Embiid . It is also one of the most stacked Team USA rosters ever, as it consists of past stars, current stars, as well as future stars, such as Anthony Edwards and Tyrese Haliburton , among others.

2024 Team USA will consist of 10 All-Stars from the 2023-24 NBA season, which is the most since 1996. They also have one of the best benches in Olympic history, with players such as Anthony Davis and Jayson Tatum potentially leading the second unit. With this roster, Team USA will once again be winning at the Olympics, and LeBron will earn his third gold medal.

Los Angeles Lakers Are No Longer Contenders

The Lakers haven't been seen as serious competitors in the past few seasons

One of the main reasons why this may just be LeBron James' last big achievement is that he might not find any more success with the L.A. Lakers . The Lakers are a solid team that has consistently made the playoffs but hasn't found themselves in an NBA Finals appearance since 2020.

The team's two-star players, LeBron James and Anthony Davis, are both slowly regressing, lowering that championship window even more. They have struggled to bring in any names that would have a much-needed immediate effect on the Lakers, and constant trades have not allowed for any team chemistry improvements.

They also have one of the most inconsistent benches in the entire NBA, as three of the team's five players on the second unit shot under 45 percent in the 2023-24 NBA season. It's very unlikely that the Lakers will find themselves as champions within the next few years, and James will likely retire without another title on his resume.

When Will LeBron James Retire?

The legend might be leaving the NBA sooner rather than later

With LeBron James getting older, he won't be winning another MVP in his NBA career. His last MVP came over a decade ago in 2013-14, and with his usage and role decreasing, he will not find himself in a race for the award again.

There has been a lot of speculation about when James will end up retiring, and although there has been no word on retirement, hints can be used to determine the timeline of when that day will come. The Lakers superstar has previously stated that he wanted to win an NBA Championship with his son, Bronny James . Although Bronny is now on the Lakers and currently playing in the NBA Summer League, it will be a while until he becomes a key player on an NBA roster, so that day of winning a championship with his father will likely not come.

That does, however, let people know that James doesn't have many goals left in his NBA career and that he might just retire sometime in the next few years. He has never said anything about wanting to win a second championship with his son, Bryce James, who is projected to come into the league in the 2026 NBA Draft.

This may be because James might not want to be playing basketball by then, which makes sense as he would be 41 heading into the 2026-27 season.

LeBron's Legendary Career

The future HOF might just be the Greatest of all Time

With his career coming to an end, it's important to look back at LeBron James' legendary career and what may be added to his already stacked resume. James is a four-time NBA MVP and four-time NBA Champion, while winning Finals MVP in all those title wins.

Due to his amazing longevity, LeBron was able to surpass the all-time points record in NBA history, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for a record that was set for over 3 decades. This has also allowed him to play in the most NBA all-star games in history, with 20 selections. James also has the most All-NBA Team selections of all time, having 5 more than any other player ever.

LeBron James Career Statistics Years Team GP MPG PPG RPG APG FG% 2018-19 to 2023-24 LAL 349 35.2 27.0 7.9 8.0 51.3% 2014-15 to 2017-18 CLE 301 36.6 26.1 7.7 8.0 52.6% 2010-11 to 2013-14 MIA 294 38.0 26.9 7.6 6.7 54.3% 2003-04 to 2009-10 CLE 548 40.3 27.8 7.0 7.0 47.5%

However, James has not only found success in the NBA, since he has won two Olympic gold medals and a bronze medal while playing for Team USA. One of the years he won a gold medal was 2008, commonly referred to as "The Redeem Team." The team also went undefeated in 2008 and 2012, much to the credit of James. He is also a FIBA Americas gold medalist, which he achieved in 2007.

This will be James last Olympic appearance, and the last chance for him to win big once again, so he will likely take full advantage of the opportunity.

