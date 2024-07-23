Highlights Stephen Curry's first Olympics may be his last major career achievement due to his age and a stacked Team USA roster.

The Golden State Warriors continue to struggle, failing to make significant improvements and contending for a championship.

Curry's aging and decline hint at potential retirement, with a gold medal possibly marking his last significant success.

Stephen Curry is set to play in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games , and although there is always a chance of further success, a win in France may be his last major career achievement.

There are multiple reasons for this, including his NBA team's current situation, his age and the continued improvement of younger competition around the league.

Curry has had a legendary career, but with the star now out of his prime and on a struggling roster, it wouldn't be surprising to see him walk away from the sport within the next few years.

Stephen Curry and Team USA

One of the most stacked rosters in Olympic history

Mandatory Credit: USA Basketball

Considering the loaded Team USA roster coming into the 2024 Olympics, it may be less about if and more about when the group wins a Gold Medal.

The team has 10 All-Stars, the most since 1996. It would have had 11 All-Stars, but Kawhi Leonard withdrew just days before the USA Basketball Showcase.

This team will see LeBron James , Kevin Durant and Curry share the court for only the second time in their careers and the first time on a competitive stage. It is the first time any of them will play in the Olympics together since LeBron and Durant did in 2012.

Steph will also be joined by Anthony Edwards and Jayson Tatum , two players who have transitioned from All-Stars to superstars. Joel Embiid , the 2022-23 NBA MVP, will be playing for Team USA and is the only American citizen to have won an MVP in the past five seasons.

* Indicates 2023-24 NBA All-Star selection

Will Curry's First Olympics Be His Last?

Steph has never played in the Olympics before this summer

One of the major stories coming into the 2024 Olympics is that it will be Curry's first year competing at the games. The future Hall of Famer is considered a top-15 player in NBA history, so it's relatively shocking that he has never played for Team USA.

In 2012, Curry was eligible to play but was not selected for the final roster. This makes sense, as Curry was not an All-Star-level talent at that point and was coming off of an injury.

He was a clear pick for Team USA in 2016, coming off two MVPS and leading the Warriors to the best record in NBA history. At this time, Curry was recovering from knee injuries, which prevented him from going to Tokyo and competing in the Olympics.

Curry was available in 2020 and offered a roster spot for Team USA. However, Steph decided not to take up that offer. There is no confirmed reason, but much of the decision probably involved him missing most of the 2019-20 season due to an injury and his desire to be completely healthy going into 2020-21.

It's unknown whether Curry will still be playing in the NBA in 2028, but the chances may be slim.

Even if he is still playing, he may not make another Team USA roster. Many younger stars could be taking those spots instead.

Golden State Continues to Struggle

The Warriors have so far failed to make significant improvements

In the 2023-24 NBA season, the Warriors once again disappointed fans as they could not make it out of the Play-In Tournament.

The team's success is gradually decreasing.

In just two seasons, it has gone from a championship team to a team struggling to make the playoffs.

Most of this has come from the Warriors' struggle to improve over the past two seasons. In contrast, teams such as the Celtics, Oklahoma City Thunder , Minnesota Timberwolves and many others are constantly improving.

Although the Warriors have solid players, they have struggled to bring in any pieces that can have an immediate effect and put them back into contender status.

The Warriors brought in Buddy Hield, Kyle Anderson and De'Anthony Melton this past offseason as bench pieces. Although those are solid players who will all contribute, they will not take the Warriors to the next level.

This came when the Warriors got rid of Chris Paul and Klay Thompson , two players still critical to the team despite no longer being stars.

Despite having a solid roster, the Warriors are nowhere near contenders and are not making moves that would bring them back to that spot.

When Will Steph Curry Retire?

The legendary guard is getting close to the end

Although there haven't been any talks about Curry's retirement, his game is gradually declining, and he is entering his late 30s. Curry has been in the NBA since 2009 and has always been a member of the Warriors.

Curry may not want to play for anyone other than the Warriors because he has been there his entire career. Golden State general manager Mike Dunleavy has stated that he doesn't see Curry ever leaving the team.

However, Golden State is now at the point where the team can no longer contend. That means if Curry wants to stay a Warrior for life, there might not be much else for him to do in the NBA, considering that the franchise may not be winning a championship with its current roster.

This could very well mean that Curry will retire sooner than fans may expect and that a 2024 Olympics Gold Medal could be the Hall of Famer's last major achievement.

