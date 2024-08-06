Highlights France upset Canada 82-73 in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games basketball quarterfinal/

Canada struggled due to a lack of size and dominant interior play by France.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led Canada, but lack of support hurt their chances.

The host nation France has pulled off a stunning upset in the quarterfinals of the Olympic Basketball Tournament at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games . They knocked off Canada 82-73 to move on to the semi-finals, where they will face Germany.

Expectations were at an all-time high for Canada heading into this tournament. Canada was favored by most to go as far as the gold medal game in this tournament. They had the second-highest odds to bring home the gold, only trailing the USA in that regard.

There were plenty of reasons to believe the Canadians could get it done. They brought the most talented roster in Canadian history to the tournament. It featured 11 current or former NBA players filling up their 12 spots. That was the second-most at the tournament behind the USA.

The last time the Canadian men's team won a medal at the Olympics for basketball was back during the 1936 Games in Berlin, when Canada won silver in the event. Unfortunately, that fact will not change this year for the team and all their fans.

The Canadians will have to wait four more years until the Olympics head to Los Angeles in 2028 to try their hand at ending their near century-long drought on the podium. With the disappointing result for Canada, there are a few key reasons to point to in their loss to France that ultimately proved their undoing.

France Exploits Interior Mismatch

Canada's small ball lineup finally caught up to them

© Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

One of the biggest points of concern for Canada heading into this tournament was their lack of size. With Zach Edey prioritizing his Summer League play with the Memphis Grizzlies and opting out of participating in the tournament, Canada was left a bit undersized heading into this tournament.

Even the Golden State Warriors blocking Andrew Wiggins from participating in the tournament was a massive blow for the Canadians. Wiggins is a player who could have easily slotted into the starting lineup at a forward spot and provided a boost to the team's size, strength, and physicality.

Instead, Canada was forced to go small, similar to how they deployed their team at the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup.

Canada's Starting Lineup at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games Position Player Guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Guard RJ Barrett Forward Luguentz Dort Forward Dillon Brooks Center Dwight Powell

Canada managed to go 3-0 in the group stage with that starting lineup. The talent among that group is certainly not in question, but there were some worrying signs. Despite winning both games, Canada noticeably struggled to rebound and defend the interior against Greece and Spain.

Against Greece, Giannis Antetokounmpo lit Canada up in the loss. He scored 34 points while shooting 11 of 17 from the field and getting himself to the free-throw line 15 times. To some extent, this was to be expected though. Antetokounmpo is a superstar and the Canadians did their best to build a wall in front of him in the hopes of limiting his offense.

Against Spain, Canada nearly blew the game in the second half. They got outscored 47-39 as Spain put the pressure on them in a tight 88-85 win for Canada.

One of the biggest reasons for the nail-biting affair was the rebounding disparity. Spain won the battle on the glass 40-29, including 17 offensive rebounds. Canada's lack of size was once again showing.

France targeted that mismatch on the interior in this game. The team opted to move Rudy Gobert to the bench in today's game. It opened up the way for Guerschon Yabusele to be a star for France. He exploited the undersized Canadian forwards and attacked the basket relentlessly, on his way to 22 points.

Canada could not defend without fouling, leading to a massive disparity at the free-throw line between the teams. France shot 42 free throws in comparison to Canada's 25.

The Supporting Acts

Canada's stars did not get the help they needed

This game could have been a lot uglier for Canada had it not been for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander . He carried the Canadians through this one.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – Stats vs. France Category Stat PTS 27 REB 5 AST 4 FG-FGA 9-19 FT-FTA 8-11 STL 1 BLK 1

Gilgeous-Alexander played nearly 37 minutes in this game out of necessity. Part of the reason for that was the lack of offense from anyone not named Shai.

After an abysmal start to the game for Canada that saw France leading 23-10, Gilgeous-Alexander single-handedly kept them alive in the second quarter.

RJ Barrett eventually broke out as a double-digit scorer too, finishing the game with 16 points. However, for most of this game, the offense for Canada looked disjointed and confused when it was not Gilgeous-Alexander willing his team forward.

Dillon Brooks and his performance was a sour spot in the game. Brooks had his worst game for Canada in a very long time. He struggled to stay on the court due to foul trouble and finished the game shooting 1 of 9 for 2 points in just over 21 minutes of action.

Canada's bench got outscored 28-16 by France in this game. Jamal Murray had yet another brutal game, posting 7 points on 3 of 13 shooting.

France, meanwhile, managed to win this game despite Victor Wembanyama struggling offensively. Wemby only had 7 points on 2 of 10 shooting from the field.

The Tumultuous Start

Canada dug a hole they could never come back from

It has been briefly touched upon already, but it needs to be expanded upon. Canada trailed 45-29 at halftime of this game. France was in full control of the game.

France did not need to be perfect to bring this game home, they just needed to counter-punch what Canada could bring in the second half. They did just that.

Canada vs. France – Quarter By Quarter Scoring Quarter Canada France 1st 10 23 2nd 19 22 3rd 21 16 4th 23 21 Final 73 82

Canada brought the game down to single digits and trimmed the lead to as little as 5 on multiple occasions. However, there was just not enough gas in the tank for Canada to completely catch up at any point.

Every time that Canada rode a wave of momentum in the game, France was eventually able to steady the course. The terrible start to this game was ultimately too much to overcome.

Stats are courtesy of FIBA Basketball.