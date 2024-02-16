Highlights The NBA Rising Stars Challenge features four teams of rookies, sophomores, and G-League players, allowing them to showcase their skills.

The tournament consists of three games, with the championship game played up to 20 points. There is no clock in any of the games.

Noteworthy snubs for this year's event include players like Tari Eason, Andrew Nembhard, and Cam Whitmore, who have been performing well but didn't make the cut.

The highly anticipated NBA Rising Stars Challenge kicks off All-Star Weekend, and the league's most promising young talents will converge in Indianapolis for a showcase of skill and athleticism. There will be four teams of NBA rookies, sophomores, and G-League players. Each squad has seven players, selected by former players who now serve as coaches: Pau Gasol, Jalen Rose, Tamika Catchings, and Detlef Schrempf.

The first two games will be played to 40 points, and the third game, the championship, will only be played up to 20 points. There is no clock in any of the games.

As the tournament approaches, basketball enthusiasts are eager to see standout performances from these young players. With the spotlight on rising talents, questions arise about who's been playing exceptionally well leading up to this event. The Rising Stars Challenge is not just a showcase; it's an opportunity for emerging talents to make a statement on the big stage.

Often written off, the Rising Stars challenge allows rookies and young players to take center stage and create highlights of their own, like when Jose Alvarado sealed the deal for Team Pau last year. With big names like Victor Wembanyama, Chet Holmgren, and All-Star Paolo Banchero involved this year, the event should be must-watch TV.

Team Rosters

Team Detlef is made up entirely of G-League players

Team Pau

Team Tamika

Team Jalen

Chet Holmgren (Rookie, Oklahoma City Thunder)

Jalen Williams (Sophomore, Oklahoma City Thunder)

Bennedict Mathurin (Sophomore, Indiana Pacers)

Shaedon Sharpe (Sophomore, Portland Trail Blazers - injured)

Dereck Lively II (Rookie, Dallas Mavericks)

Jordan Hawkins (Rookie, New Orleans Pelicans)

Walker Kessler (Sophomore, Utah Jazz)

Jeremy Sochan (Sophomore, San Antonio Spurs - injury replacement)

Team Detlef

Izan Almansa (G League Ignite)

Matas Buzelis (G League Ignite)

Ron Holland (G League Ignite)

Mac McClung (Osceola Magic)

Tyler Smith (G League Ignite)

Osach Tshiebwe (Indiana Mad Ants)

Alondes Williams (Sioux Falls Skyforce)

Betting Lines and How to Watch

With three games and star-studded rosters, expect highlights

Odds to win

Team Pau: (+190)

Team Tamika: (+250)

Team Jalen: (+220)

Team Detlef: (+650)

How to watch

9:00 PM EST, TNT, stream on MAX

Noteworthy Snubs and Standouts

Some noteworthy players didn't make the cut

Tari Eason, Houston Rockets

Tari Eason was also snubbed last year before being named an injury replacement for Jalen Duren. Despite nursing a lower leg injury since New Year's Day, Eason's impact on the court is unmistakable. A versatile defender, tireless rebounder, and valuable offensive connector, Eason was left off the roster simply because he hadn't improved much between his rookie and sophomore seasons.

Andrew Nembhard, Indiana Pacers

A Rising Star selection last season, Nembhard continues to impress this year. Despite limited minutes, his 36-minute production has improved across the board. With advanced decision-making and poise for a second-year player, Nembhard is proving his worth on the court. However, his decreased playing time this season resulted in him not making his second straight Rising Stars Game.

Cam Whitmore, Houston Rockets

While it took some time for Cam Whitmore to secure a regular rotation role, the explosive swingman has made up for lost time since the start of 2024. Scoring the fourth-most points among rookies since the New Year, Whitmore's offensive skills, including 40.3 percent three-point shooting, would have been a valuable asset in the Rising Stars Challenge. It was just too late of a push for Whitmore, who sits out this year.

