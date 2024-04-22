Highlights This year's RB draft class may lack standout talents like Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs, but offers versatile options later on.

Athletic profiles remain important for RB prospects despite combine trends; standout athleticism can boost draft stock.

Players like Trey Benson, Bucky Irving, and Dylan Laube provide key skills at evading tackles, while prospects like Jonathan Brooks excel at pass-blocking.

Last year, the special talents of Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs defied the trend of running backs being devalued in the first round of the NFL Draft, with the Atlanta Falcons and Detroit Lions both selecting their playmakers in the top 15.

While this year's crop of ball carriers lacks generational round one talents like Robinson and Gibbs, it boasts a pool of versatile runners who possess the skills to make an impact in the NFL.

From elusive speedsters to powerful bruisers, this class offers teams a variety of options to bolster their ground game later in the draft. Let's take a closer look at some of the top prospects and what they bring to the table.

Does the NFL Combine Still Matter for RBs?

Isaac Guerendo was one of the most athletic RBs in NFL Combine history

As top prospects increasingly elect to sit out of athletic testing at the NFL Combine, the event has more of a televised attraction feel. This trend has sparked a growing discourse about the relevance of the combine. Does it really matter what football players do in spandex? Do we actually care how much a running back can bench press?

While we do joke about what takes place at the combine, the athletic profile of a running back, while not everything, is important and can provide insights into how the player will perform at the next level.

The man that stole the show in Indianapolis in February was Louisville's Isaac Guerendo. After four lackluster years at Wisconsin, some of which he spent stuck behind Jonathan Taylor, Guerendo transferred to Louisville. There, he earned more carries (132) in his one season than in his previous four at Wisconsin combined (99).

Despite his college production leaving much to be desired, Guerendo certainly boosted his stock at the combine. His 4.33-second 40-yard dash and 41.5-inch vertical jump were the second-best and best among any running back over the last five years, leading him to become just the fifth running back to earn a max-99 athleticism score, according to Next Gen Stats.

Although outshined by Guerendo, Tennessee's Jaylen Wright put on a show of his own. At 210 pounds, Wright ran an electric 4.38-second 40-yard dash and leaped 38 inches in the vertical, putting himself in the athletic testing territory of Breece Hall, Jonathan Taylor, and Kenneth Walker III.

Another highlight was Florida State's Trey Benson, who didn't do anything special in the vertical jump but ran a solid 4.39-second 40-yard dash at 216 pounds.

While it's exciting to marvel at some of the athletic feats showcased at the combine, the event also reveals prospects who may not be as athletically gifted. At the top of that list is Notre Dame's Audric Estime, whose 4.71-second 40-yard dash at 221 pounds was less than impressive.

Another disappointment was Oregon's Bucky Irving who, despite weighing only 192 pounds, ran a 4.55-second 40-yard dash and became the first running back since 2020 to not reach at least 30 inches in the vertical jump.

Importance of RB Elusiveness

FSU's Trey Benson led the 2024 RB class in missed tackles forced per attempt

© Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Some running backs simply gain yards when the blocking opens up for them, only to be tackled without showcasing anything special or creative. But there are others who possess a unique talent for evading defenders, leaving tacklers grasping at thin air while they gain more yards than initially created. Florida State's Trey Benson stands out as the highlight of the 2024 running back class in that respect.

Benson began his college career as an Oregon Duck but suffered a severe right knee injury, including a torn ACL, MCL, and hamstring. After two years at Oregon, Benson transferred to Florida State, where he seemingly put the injury behind him.

He generated 0.41 missed tackles forced per attempt in his college career, according to PFF, the most by any running back in the 2024 class, surpassing even the likes of Bijan Robinson and Javonte Williams during their college tenures.

Bucky Irving, who transferred to Oregon from Minnesota after Benson departed, also had an elusive college career. While rumors of his draft stock plummeting after his poor performance at the combine are swirling, Irving was able to make defenders miss and rip off explosive runs at the collegiate level despite his underwhelming athletic profile.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Purdue's 24-year-old Tyrone Tracy is a bit of a black box prospect. He spent six years at the collegiate level but never had more than 20 carries in a single season until last year, when he carried the rock 113 times for 716 yards and eight touchdowns for the Boilermakers.

Out of all the running backs drafted in rounds one through three since 2020 and the top 20 running back prospects in this year's class (46 total players), Tyrone Tracy's 0.22 explosive run rate ranks second, and his 0.38 missed tackles forced per attempt ranks fourth, per PFF.

Pass-Catching Specialists

Dylan Laube is the best pass-catching running back in the 2024 class

© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Dual-threat running backs, those who can both run the ball and catch effectively, provide valuable versatility to NFL offenses that is tough to defend, benefiting both real-life and fantasy football.

The hidden gem at the top of the 2024 running back class is New Hampshire's Dylan Laube.

Laube led all NCAA running backs in several receiving categories last season, including targets, receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns (tied for most with Kentucky's Ray Davis).

Receiving Production Among NCAA RBs in 2023 (PFF) Category Dylan Laube Next Closest Player Targets 88 63 (Kylin James, Central Arkansas) Receptions 68 53 (Kylin James, Central Arkansas) Receiving Yards 708 546 (Ashton Jeanty, Boise State) Receiving Touchdowns 7 7 (Ray Davis, Kentucky)

On a per-route basis, Laube's 1.81 yards per route run ranks third among the pool of 46 running backs mentioned earlier.

Most Yards/RR Among 2024 RB Prospects (PFF) Player YPRR Dylan Laube 1.81 Bucky Irving 1.50 Jonathon Brooks 1.47 Tyrone Tracy 1.37 Isaac Guerendo 1.35

Bucky Irving holds his own when it comes to receiving production as well. Irving racked up the sixth-most targets (52) and fourth-most receptions (47) among any NCAA running back last season. His 361 receiving yards ranked 11th.

The Dirty Work: Pass Blocking & Ball Security

Texas' Jonathon Brooks earned the highest PFF pass blocking grade

Credit: Ricardo Brazziell / USA TODAY NETWORK

An important, yet underappreciated, aspect of being a running back in the NFL is doing the dirty work: protecting the quarterback in pass protection and maintaining high ball security by avoiding fumbles.

Texas' Jonathon Brooks, GIVEMESPORT's top-rated RB prospect, and FSU's Trey Benson stand out at the top of the class when looking at PFF's pass-blocking grade and fumble rate. Brooks received an 88.8 pass-blocking grade in his career from PFF (on 53 graded pass-blocking snaps), the highest among the 46 players mentioned above. He has also fumbled just once in his career on 232 rushing attempts (0.43 percent).

Benson also received a high pass-blocking grade, coming in at 81.7 (on 79 graded pass-blocking snaps). Impressively, Benson did not fumble a single time on any of his 285 career carries. While not elite, Michigan's Blake Corum stands out as another prospect willing to protect the quarterback and take care of the ball.

This year's running back class may lack the standout talent of previous years, but its depth and variety of skill sets provide teams with ample opportunities to find impactful contributors in later rounds. GIVEMESPORT's latest mock draft projects zero RBs to be taken in the first round, and just three in the second and third rounds, meaning there will be tons of value at the position on Day 3 of the Draft.

