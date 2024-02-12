Highlights The Kansas City Chiefs claimed their second straight Super Bowl win by defeating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in Super Bowl 58.

Andy Reid's team overcame the first true adversity of the Patrick Mahomes era to reach the sport's pinnacle once again.

The questions about Kyle Shanahan's ability to coach a championship-winning team will continue through another offseason.

Patrick Mahomes threw for 333 yards, led a game-tying field-goal drive at the end of regulation, and orchestrated a 13-play, 75-yard game-winning drive in overtime, connecting with Mecole Hardman on a 3-yard touchdown pass to push the Kansas City Chiefs over the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 for the Super Bowl 58 title.

On a play eerily similar to the ones they scored throughout Super Bowl 57 against the Philadelphia Eagles, Mahomes rolled right and found Hardman wide open at the goal line for an easy pitch-and-catch and his third Super Bowl ring.

Hardman, who began the season with the New York Jets after departing Kansas City in free agency and was reacquired by the Chiefs ahead of the trade deadline, also posted the game's longest play by snaring a 52-yard reception in the second quarter.

With the win, Kansas City became the first back-to-back Super Bowl winner since the Tom Brady-led 2003 and 2004 New England Patriots.

The Chiefs demonstrated championship-level mettle

Kansas City won in spite of a subpar receiving corps and uncharacteristic seeding

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The warts of the Chiefs' receiving options outside of Travis Kelce and Rashee Rice have been discussed ad nauseam since Kansas City's opening-night loss to the Detroit Lions.

But Mahomes' confidence in the group never wavered, even as they continued dropping passes throughout the regular season. That belief paid off in a massive way across the playoffs, particularly when the Chiefs played away from Arrowhead Stadium.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling didn't catch a 30-plus yard pass on Sunday night as he did against the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens in each of the prior two rounds and cost his team nearly 10 yards of field position by not giving himself up after being slung backward on an overtime play.

But he squeezed a seven-yard completion on the snap immediately following his misguided effort and hauled in a 16-yard touchdown to give Kansas City its first lead of the game late in the third quarter.

Justin Watson caught three passes for 54 yards, including a big 21-yard reception on 3rd & 9 after the two-minute warning of the first half, helping the Chiefs score their first points of the game.

Tight end Noah Gray, owner of just 28 regular-season receptions as Kelce's backup, had a catch-and-run of 12 yards to pick up a first down on the final drive of regulation. When it meant the most, they did just enough to supplement the dynamic Mahomes/Kelce/Rice trio.

What's even more impressive about this Chiefs championship is the fashion in which they captured it. For the first time in the Mahomes era, the defense shouldered the bulk of the responsibility of keeping the team in games.

Kansas City's offense, particularly in many a second half, was borderline anemic. Prior to the MVS touchdown catch, the Chiefs had gone 18 consecutive possessions without reaching the end zone. And they were only in position for that score because of a muffed punt.

Most notably, Kansas City overcame true adversity. Kelce and others claimed people doubted them last season, but that unit's perception in the media was sunshine and roses compared to what this year's squad experienced.

These Chiefs didn't clinch the AFC West until Week 17, lost six games, and had a couple of notable flaws. Yet, in the end, it didn't matter. The tougher the journey, the sweeter the reward.

The kickers in Super Bowl 58 showed out

Longest field goal record set twice; seven attempts successfully made

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Both defenses dominated for long stretches of this game, putting both field goal kickers to the test in major moments. Refreshingly, both Jake Moody and Harrison Butker performed their duties to the fullest extent.

Moody booted through a lengthy 55-yard kick near the end of the opening quarter for the first points of the game, setting a new Super Bowl record for longest field goal in the process. Unfortunately for him, he held the record for less than a half of action, as Butker two-upped him with a 57-yard make in the third quarter.

The only hiccup in the kicking game (from a specialist, anyway) came when Moody had a PAT attempt blocked. In a day and age where analysts routinely discuss the importance and necessity of kickers, it was good to see both men go toe-to-toe and leave a positive mark on the sport's biggest stage.

Shanahan falls short once more

Can he win the "big one"?

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

In the last five seasons, Kyle Shanahan has overseen a brilliant offensive scheme that is infused within playbooks across the league and has taken the 49ers to the NFC Championship four times and the Super Bowl twice.

He is widely recognized as a great coach who is occasionally hindered by some mind-boggling clock management decisions. But again, he has fallen short of achieving the same Super Bowl success as his dad, Mike.

It's unfair to place the weight of his father's accomplishments on his shoulders, but that's not how the NFL works. No matter what regular-season success Kyle has, he won't be considered among the league's greatest coaches until he wins a ring. At this point, he resembles a modern-day combination of Don Coryell and Marv Levy.

Shanahan will likely be back in the NFC Championship again soon, but you never truly know when your well of deep playoff runs will dry up. He hasn't been this close to a title since his days as the Atlanta Falcons' offensive coordinator.

Perhaps finally overcoming his woes when trailing in the fourth quarter, as he did in the previous two rounds, will ultimately make this crushing defeat a mere stepping stone to claiming his elusive championship. One can only fly this close to the sun so often, and he and the 49ers need to capitalize and win another ring sooner than later.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.