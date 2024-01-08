Highlights The 14-team field for the NFL Playoffs is set and features six teams that failed to make the postseason a year ago.

Unsurprisingly, the top-seeded Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers have the best Super Bowl odds in their respective conferences.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have the worst Super Bowl of any of the 14 teams in the postseason field.

With Week 18 of the regular season in the books, the road to Super Bowl 58 has begun as the 14-team field for the NFL Playoffs is officially set. And what an interesting field it is.

To start, six teams who missed out on the postseason a year ago are in. And speaking of last year, both No. 1 seeds from a season ago, the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, won't have the luxury of a first-round bye this time around as neither was able to win their respective conference.

Instead, the Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers, who naturally have the best Super Bowl 58 betting odds, will take Super Wild Card Weekend off.

The field also features four franchises who've yet to win a Super Bowl, three of whom have never even made an appearance, those being the Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, and Cleveland Browns. The Buffalo Bills, of course, are the fourth team never to have hoisted the Lombardi Trophy, famously losing all four of their appearances in the early 1990s.

As the Texans and Browns face one another in the Wild Card Round, at least one of these teams will be eliminated early.

Here's a quick look at the full 14-team field:

AFC Playoffs

(1) Baltimore Ravens (first-round bye)

(2) Buffalo Bills vs. (7) Pittsburgh Steelers

(3) Kansas City Chiefs vs. (6) Miami Dolphins

(4) Houston Texans vs. (5) Cleveland Browns

NFC Playoffs

(1) San Francisco 49ers (first-round bye)

(2) Dallas Cowboys vs. (7) Green Bay Packers

(3) Detroit Lions vs. (6) Los Angeles Rams

(4) Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. (5) Philadelphia Eagles

Now that we know who's in, let's take a look at the Super Bowl 58 betting odds for all 14 teams.

Super Bowl 58 betting odds

Despite losing to the Ravens, the 49ers have better betting odds than Baltimore

The Week 16 matchup on Christmas night between Baltimore and San Francisco was seen by many as a Super Bowl 58 preview.

But while the Ravens took a relatively easy 33-19 victory behind a strong performance from likely NFL MVP Lamar Jackson, it's the 49ers who have the best Super Bowl odds heading into Super Wild Card Weekend.

Perhaps oddsmakers view the AFC as the stronger conference, given how things played out in the final weeks of the regular season. But whatever the reason, the team with the best record in the NFL is not the championship favorite.

Here's a look at the current Super Bowl betting odds for all 14 teams in the NFL Playoffs compared to what they were at the start of the season.

2024 Super Bowl Odds Team Current Odds Opening Odds San Francisco 49ers +225 +900 Baltimore Ravens +325 +1800 Buffalo Bills +650 +900 Dallas Cowboys +750 +1400 Kansas City Chiefs +900 +600 Philadelphia Eagles +1300 +900 Miami Dolphins +1600 +3000 Detroit Lions +2000 +2500 Cleveland Browns +3300 +4000 Houston Texans +4000 +25000 Los Angeles Rams +5000 +3000 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +6600 +8000 Green Bay Packers +8000 +2500 Pittsburgh Steelers +12500 +5000

And there you have it, folks. We'll continue to update these Super Bowl odds at the conclusion of each round of the postseason leading into the title game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on February 11.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise. Super Bowl odds courtesy of BetMGM.