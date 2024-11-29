WWE brings its 38th annual Survivor Series Premium Live Event to Canada for the third time in the event's history this weekend, on the 30th of November; the first time that the city of Vancouver will host. The country of Canada has a great history with PLEs despite being brief, with Montreal playing host to the infamous "Screwjob" where Bret Hart's final match before leaving for WCW left his relationship with Vince McMahon sour, as the chairman did not want the Hitman taking the prestigious world championship to their rival promotion.

With Vancouver getting its opportunity to play host, the city will get its own chance to make history as it welcomes WWE's final major PLE before the broadcast switch to Netflix in the New Year, with the Royal Rumble earmarked as the first event on the streaming platform.

What Time Does Survivor Series start?

If you're in the UK, the main card will kick off at midnight

The Rogers Arena will play host to intense action from some of the world's greatest to perform in the ring, as rivalries are settled and titles are put on the line. UK fans will be able to stream the action from 11pm this Saturday, with the pre-show scheduled to begin at that time. The main show is scheduled to begin at midnight, going into the early hours of Sunday, usually until around 4am.

2024 WWE Survivor Series start times Country Pre-show start time Main card start time United States 6pm ET 7pm ET United Kingdom 11pm GMT 12am GMT (Sunday) Saudi Arabia 1am AST (Sunday) 2am AST (Sunday) Australia 9am AEST (Sunday) 10am AEST (Sunday) India 3:30am IST (Sunday) 4:30am IST (Sunday)

While pre-shows used to play host to matches in the past, it appears WWE has scrapped that approach, taking a more analytical stance on the entertainment, similar to how sports like American football would do. Bringing the show to Canada is an interesting choice given it is commonly attributed to Thanksgiving weekend, which could be one reason why it is just the third time the country has hosted it.

2024 Survivor Series Card

The Bloodline feud will unsurprisingly main event the PLE

The main show promises bumper action as always, but Survivor Series has changed from what it used to be. One common theme for the PLE was brand warfare, with 5v5 matches taking place between teams from Raw and SmackDown, while champions of each brand would also face off for bragging rights, which eventually became its own event.

Five against five is still the theme, but now takes place with bitter feuds, as the two Bloodline factions clash, with Roman Reigns joined by CM Punk, and Solo Sikoa joined by the monstrous Bronson Reed. The women's WarGames match also features as Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Bayley, Naomi, and Iyo Sky take on Liv Morgan, Nia Jax, Raquel Rodriguez, Tiffany Stratton, and Candice LeRae.

Related Paul Heyman Provides Update on Brock Lesnar's WWE Future The advocate of Brock Lesnar, Paul Heyman, has recently discussed the future of the Beast Incarnate and whether he'll return to WWE.

Cody Rhodes is not scheduled to be in action as he continues his bitter feud with Kevin Owens, but World Heavyweight Champion Gunther will defnd his title against the man he claimed the belt from, Damian Priest. Two further titles are scheduled to be defended with Shinsuke Nakamura returning to take on current United States Champion, LA Knight, who has proven to be a hit among fans. The Intercontinental Championship is our final title match, as Bronn Breaker defends in a triple-threat against veteran Sheamus and Gunther's ally, Ludwig Kaiser.