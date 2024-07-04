Highlights A'ja Wilson leads the WNBA in scoring and is a strong contender for MVP with 27.0 points and 11.0 rebounds per game.

Napheesa Collier follows closely with 20.6 points and 10.4 rebounds per game, contributing to the Minnesota Lynx's success.

Breanna Stewart, a two-time MVP, has contributed to the New York Liberty's league-best record.

The 2024 WNBA campaign is in full swing. Thanks to the number of high-profile collegiate players that entered the professional ranks this season, women's basketball continues to gain well-deserved popularity, and that trend will not change anytime soon.

With approximately half the season in the books, The New York Liberty have the best record in the league, followed by the Connecticut Sun and the Minnesota Lynx .

Now that we have disclosed some of the top teams in the "W," it is time to examine the players with the best odds of taking home the league's MVP award in 2024.

Odds courtesy of DraftKings

1 A'ja Wilson (-600)

A’ja Wilson finished third in last year’s MVP voting. Despite not winning the league MVP award, she helped guide the Las Vegas Aces to their second straight championship following a season in which the team finished 34-6.

This was the first squad to claim back-to-back championships in over two decades. The Los Angeles Sparks accomplished the feat in the early 2000s.

In some circles, it was viewed that Wilson got the short end of the stick in what was a remarkably close race, in which the Liberty's Breanna Stewart took home the hardware.

Wilson's 22.8 points per game was the third-highest scoring average in the league behind Stewart (23 points per game) and Jewell Loyd (24.7 points per game). The sticking point was Wilson played four fewer minutes per game than both players.

It is feasible to believe that Wilson could have finished with a higher scoring average. While we will never know if that would have come to fruition, what is not debatable is how well Wilson is playing as we approach the halfway point of the 2024 season.

A'ja Wilson Stats Last 3 Seasons Season PPG RPG APG FG% 2022 19.5 9.4 2.1 50.1 2023 22.8 9.5 1.6 55.7 2024 27.0 11.0 2.6 51.7

She leads the league in scoring at 27.0 points per contest, and her 11.0 rebounds per game is the second-highest average in the association. From a defensive standpoint, Wilson leads the field in blocks with 2.5 per outing. She also leads the Aces in scoring, rebounds, blocks and steals.

Wilson is shooting a respectable 51.7 percent from the field, the second-highest conversion rate of her career. Apart from the team’s win over the Mystics on June 29, Wilson has scored at least 20 points in every game this season.

Simply put, if Wilson continues to play at this level, the award is hers to lose.

2 Napheesa Collier (+2000)

© Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Lynx forward Napheesa Collier comes in at the No. 2 spot in the MVP race. In 2023, the six-year veteran compiled averages of 21.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest.

Despite the stellar campaign, she received no first-, second- or third-place votes.

This season, Collier is putting together another solid season. Her 20.6 points-per-game scoring average is the fourth-best mark in the league. From a rebounding perspective, her 10.4 boards per contest is the third-best average in the league behind Wilson and Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese.

Napheesa Collier Stats Last 3 Seasons Season PPG RPG APG FG% 2022 7.3 3.0 1.0 42.3 2023 21.5 8.5 2.5 48.5 2024 20.6 10.4 3.8 46.9

Collier is also third in the league in steals, averaging 2.2 per outing. Thanks to her contributions, the Lynx are ranked fourth in scoring and fifth in rebounding. If her numbers continue to be comparable with last year’s production, she will be included in the conversation moving forward.

3 Alyssa Thomas (+2500)

Last season, Alyssa Thomas had a solid year on multiple fronts. She tied a career high with 15.5 points per contest. Additionally, she posted career-bests in rebounds (9.9) and assists (7.9). The versatile Sun forward also finished third in steals with 1.8 per outing.

This is why she unexpectedly finished second in the MVP voting last season.

In 2024, Thomas’ scoring has dipped a bit (12.1 points per game), but her rebounding (9.5) and assist numbers (7.5) are on par with last year’s production. Her 1.6 steals per game are good enough for the No. 10 spot in the association.

Alyssa Thomas Stats Last 3 Seasons Season PPG RPG APG FG% 2022 13.4 8.2 6.1 50.0 2023 15.5 9.9 7.9 47.4 2024 12.1 9.5 7.5 50.9

In addition to contributing to the Sun’s 15-4 start, Thomas is a big reason the team is first in scoring defense and third in defensive efficiency.

Although it is unlikely that Thomas will make up enough ground to overtake Wilson or Collier, the fact she can put up a triple-double on any given night should help her to be a mainstay on this list.

4 Breanna Stewart (+3500)

The New York forward is a two-time champion and a two-time league MVP. She won her first MVP in 2018 and added a second award to her trophy case in 2023.

Unfortunately, Stewart and the Liberty came up short against Wilson and the Aces in last year’s WNBA Finals.

In 2023, the six-time WNBA All-Star and former scoring champion posted career highs in scoring (23.0 points per game) and assists, with 3.8 per outing. Her 9.3 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game were the second-highest marks in her storied career.

This season, most of Stewart’s numbers are on par with those she put up in her 2023 MVP campaign. One of the exceptions is scoring, as she averages nearly four points less per game at 19.7.

Another area where there is a noticeable decline for Stewart is three-point shooting. After knocking down 35.5 percent of her attempts from beyond the arc last season, Stewart is shooting just 25.3 percent, even though her attempts have decreased from 6.0 per game to 5.4.

Breanna Stewart Stats Last 3 Seasons Season PPG RPG APG FG% 2022 21.8 7.6 2.9 47.2 2023 23.0 9.3 3.8 46.5 2024 19.7 9.2 3.9 46.2

On the flip side of the narrative, the Liberty have the best record in the association. They are a top-two offensive team and rank third and fourth in points allowed and defensive rating. And make no mistake, Stewart has certainly contributed to those numbers.

While she currently comes in at the No. 4 spot on the list, don’t be surprised if this year’s race comes down to her and Wilson.

5 Jonquel Jones (+4500)

© Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Let’s be honest: When discussing which players have the best odds of winning the league MVP, Jonquel Jones isn’t usually the first name that comes to mind. This can be considered somewhat of a surprise, considering she was the league’s most valuable player in 2021 as a member of the Sun.

During that campaign, she compiled averages of 19.4 points and 11.2 rebounds per contest on 51.5 percent shooting overall and 36.2 percent from three-point range. This season, although her scoring (16.5 points per game) and rebounding (8.8) are down from her previous MVP season, she is averaging a career-best 3.5 assists per outing.

Additionally, she is shooting a career-high 58.7 percent from the floor.

Jonquel Jones Stats Last 3 Seasons Season PPG RPG APG FG% 2022 14.6 8.6 1.8 51.3 2023 11.3 8.4 1.8 52.7 2024 16.5 8.8 3.4 58.7

Jones is also shooting an above-average 43.7 percent from distance, the third-best conversion rate of her career. Whether Jones can do enough to remain in MVP contention is uncertain. However, like Stewart, she will play a significant role in determining whether the Liberty can win it all this season.