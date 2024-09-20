Key Takeaways The Minnesota Lynx are strong on both offense and defense.

GiveMeSport predicts the Lynx beat the Mercury 3-0 in their playoff matchup.

That would mean basketball legend Diana Taurasi's future after the series is uncertain.

The turnaround between the end of the WNBA regular season on Sept. 19 and the beginning of the playoffs on Sept. 22 is quick. Based on how historic the 2024 regular season was, there will surely be plenty of intriguing postseason storylines to run through.

One of the most under-the-radar ones lies in the first-round matchup between the Minnesota Lynx and Phoenix Mercury .

Can the Lynx, one of the best teams in the league this season and the best since the All-Star break, cruise through the first round of what could be a 2024 WNBA Championship run? And will we see the last game of basketball legend Diana Taurasi's career?

Here's a series preview and a prediction of which team will win.

Minnesota Lynx vs. Phoenix Mercury WNBA Playoffs Series Preview

The No. 2 seed takes on the No. 7 seed

Close

The Lynx have been the best team in the league since the All-Star and Olympics break. Since the return to play on Aug. 14, Minnesota is 13-2, which includes a seven-game win streak to close out the regular season.

It could have been eight, but the Lynx chose to rest their best players for the season's final game with the No. 2 seed already locked up.

Star forward Napheesa Collier finished the year fifth in the league in scoring at 20.4 points per game. She also finished third in rebounding for any player who appeared in at least 30 games.

Since Aug. 14, she's also 12th in the WNBA in steals and tied for fourth in blocks with Brittney Griner.

She's not running solo in Minnesota, though, as three other Lynx players average at least double-digits in scoring — Kayla McBride (15.0), Courtney Williams (11.1) and Alanna Smith (10.1).

The Lynx may have the best and most well-oiled offense in the league, with five players who shoot at least 40 percent from three. Minnesota also leads the league in assists, meaning Head Coach Cheryl Reeve (a leading candidate for coach of the year) has her group humming on that end of the floor.

The Lynx are also dominant defensively, ranking first in the league in opponent shooting percentage and opponent three-point percentage and second in points allowed.

Minnesota is one of the best offensive and defensive teams in the league and happens to be rolling into the playoffs on a massive hot streak.

The Mercury, meanwhile, locked up the No. 7 seed, finished the season 19-21 and won two of their last three games heading into the postseason.

Phoenix is led by Kahleah Cooper, the third-leading scorer during the regular season at 21.1 points per game, and Griner, who scored 17.8 points per game to go along with 1.5 blocks.

Taurasi started 36 games this season and averaged 14.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists on 40.0 percent shooting from the field and 33.3 percent from deep.

The Mercury don't necessarily have one specific stat to hang their hat on; it's fitting that they're the No. 7 seed as they sat around sixth or seventh in the league in most team statistical categories.

Minnesota Lynx vs. Phoenix Mercury Prediction

The Lynx will be too much for Taurasi, Phoenix