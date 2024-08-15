Highlights 30 BBC pundits have predicted how the Premier League's top four will look once the 2024/25 campaign wraps up.

The new season of the Premier League is finally upon us with Manchester United vs Fulham kicking the 2024/25 campaign off on Friday, 16 August. With it comes a fresh sense of optimism for clubs daring to dream. Whether there's a new champion for the first time in five years, or an underdog manages to play their way into Champions League contention.

The English top flight is truly one of the most unpredictable leagues in the world, but that doesn't mean people don't like having a go at calling the future and having their say on where everyone will end up. In fact, 30 BBC pundits have been tasked to predict how they think the top four will look by the time May rolls around.

They seem to be on the same page on a number of teams, but there are some wildly varying opinions on other clubs too. Let's take a look at their predictions.

BBC pundits and their Premier League top four predictions Pundit First place Second place Third place Fourth place Ellen White Arsenal Man City Liverpool West Ham Stephen Warnock Man City Liverpool Arsenal Aston Villa Rachel Brown-Finnis Man City Arsenal Liverpool Aston Villa Fara Williams Arsenal Liverpool Man City Chelsea Steve Sidwell Man City Man United Arsenal Chelsea Jermaine Jenas Arsenal Man City Liverpool Tottenham Nedum Onuoha Arsenal Man City Liverpool Tottenham Sue Smith Arsenal Man City Liverpool Tottenham Danny Gabbidon Arsenal Man City Liverpool Tottenham Leon Osman Arsenal Man City Newcastle Tottenham Matt Upson Arsenal Man City Liverpool Chelsea Chris Waddle Arsenal Man City Liverpool Chelsea Glen Murray Arsenal Man City Liverpool Chelsea Jermaine Beckford Arsenal Man City Tottenham Liverpool Ashley Williams Man City Arsenal Chelsea Liverpool Pat Nevin Man City Arsenal Newcastle Chelsea Micah Richards Man City Arsenal Liverpool Man United Karen Bardsley Man City Arsenal Liverpool Man United Joe Hart Man City Arsenal Liverpool Man United Dion Dublin Man City Arsenal Liverpool Man United Rob Green Man City Arsenal Liverpool Man United Troy Deeney Man City Arsenal Liverpool Newcastle Anita Asante Man City Arsenal Liverpool Newcastle Lindsay Johnson Man City Arsenal Liverpool Newcastle Shay Given Man City Arsenal Liverpool Newcastle Danny Murphy Man City Arsenal Liverpool Tottenham Clinton Morrison Man City Arsenal Liverpool Tottenham Paul Robinson Man City Arsenal Liverpool Tottenham Chris Sutton Man City Arsenal Liverpool Tottenham Michael Brown Man City Arsenal Liverpool Tottenham

All 30 Predicted Manchester City and Arsenal Will Finish in Top Four

Nine teams in total were included in the top four predictions

Across all 30 predictions, the BBC pundits had nine different teams finishing in the top four. Those teams were Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea, Newcastle United, Aston Villa and West Ham United. Throughout all 30, though, only two teams were constant and that was City and the Gunners.

Everyone had the two finishing in the Champions League places and no one predicted anyone other than one of the pair would win the league. 19 pundits tipped City to win their fifth straight league title allowing Guardiola to continue closing the gap on Sir Alex Ferguson in terms of all-time trophies won, while 11 think Mikel Arteta will finally steal it away from the Cityzens.

Liverpool were the next most selected club. Despite Jurgen Klopp leaving this summer and the 2024/25 campaign marking Arne Slot's first in charge at Anfield, only three pundits, Pat Nevin, Leon Osman and Steve Sidwell, don't think the Reds will be among the top four.

There are Some Surprising Inclusions

Aston Villa and West Ham have both been tipped for top four success

One of the biggest stories coming out of the Premier League last season was Aston Villa's incredible success and top four finish. They qualified for the Champions League for the first time in decades and while playing among the European elite will certainly take its toll on the squad, two pundits have tipped the Midlands club to once again be among the top four this campaign. Stephen Warnock and Rachel Brown-Finnis both see Unai Emery's side repeating their accolades from the 2023/24 campaign.

The most surprising inclusion of all, though, is Ellen White's prediction that West Ham will finish in the top four this year. The Hammers have had a solid transfer window so far this summer, recruiting the likes of Niclas Fullkrug and Aaron Wan-Bissaka. That's enough for White to tip the club to qualify for the Champions League in Julen Lopetegui's debut campaign.

The Most Selected Top Four

Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool & Tottenham

Across the 30 predictions, the most frequent clubs to appear in the top four are City, Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham. While the first two appear in every prediction and Liverpool feature in 27, Spurs were also tipped to finish in the Champions League places 12 times throughout.

There was a tie for the most commonly predicted top fours, with City, Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham being selected five times, while the same four, with Pep Guardiola's side and the Gunners switching places was also predicted five times. In terms of everyone else, United were tipped to finish in the top four on eight different occasions, with Sidwell even suggesting they could finish as high as second.

Newcastle and Chelsea were both also included in the top four eight times each, but the majority of their placements came in fourth place, with only a couple of pundits believing that either side could finish as high as third this season. Aston Villa were included twice and West Ham were picked once to round out all of the predictions. The general consensus seems to be that City, Arsenal and Liverpool will replicate last season's form and finish in the same spots, but only time well tell how accurate any of these predictions will be.