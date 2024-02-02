Highlights Trae Young deserved an All-Star spot with his impressive stats, but his team's lack of success may have been a factor.

Alperen Şengün, despite being overlooked, has been a standout player for the Rockets and has helped improve their standing.

Victor Wembanyama, the rookie with impressive numbers, should have been considered for the All-Star roster, but he will have a chance to prove himself in the Rising Stars event.

NBA All-Star Weekend is getting closer to everyone looking forward to celebrating the festivities once it begins on Feb. 16 in Indianapolis. Of course, it will end with the anticipated All-Star Game on Feb. 18, as the rosters from both the Eastern and Western conferences were finally completed with the reserves being announced on Feb. 1.

In the East, the reserves are Jaylen Brown, Jalen Brunson, Tyrese Maxey, Julius Randle (who might be replaced due to injury), Bam Adebayo, Donovan Mitchell, and Paolo Banchero.

Over on the West side, Stephen Curry, Anthony Davis, Anthony Edwards, Karl Anthony-Towns, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Devin Booker highlighted the reserves.

In case it wasn't noticed already, several players have made strong cases to be considered as an All-Star this year but have unfortunately been left off the rosters of their respective conferences. Here are some names who should have earned their spot on the roster.

5 Trae Young

Second in assists and 10th in scoring

Young missing out on a spot in the squad may have been both expected and unexpected. He was still showcasing amazing stats as the leading star for the Atlanta Hawks, averaging 27 points and 10.9 assists on 42.3 percent shooting from the field and 36.8 percent from beyond the arc. His scoring ranked 10th in the league, while his remarkable passing put him second behind the Indiana Pacers' Tyrese Halliburton.

It may have also been circumstantial due to the jumps certain guards made in their games. Brunson, who got snubbed last year despite elevating the New York Knicks' offense, was more than deserving of his spot as he got even better producing on both sides of the ball. Maxey has settled in perfectly as Philadelphia's second option behind Joel Embiid, while Mitchell has kept the Cleveland Cavaliers in playoff contention with his elite scoring ability.

Trae Young and Damian Lillard - 2023-24 Stats Stat Young Lillard PPG 27.0 25.1 REB 2.9 4.3 AST 10.9 6.8 3PT% 36.8% 34.3%

Not only is Young statistically one of the best players in the league, he is better than All-Star starter Damian Lillard. That being said, Young hasn't impacted winning, as Atlanta is 10th in the East with a 20-27 record. It may have been a tough call to leave him out, but the players who were called over him were more than deserving of their spots.

4 Alperen Şengün

Ranks fourth among centers in assists, 20th in rebounds

Considering the frontcourt players named instead, especially Karl-Anthony Towns, Kawhi Leonard, and Anthony Davis, it probably isn't a surprise to see Alperen Şengün miss the cut.

Despite this, it doesn't take away the fact that Şengün has become a standout player in his third season in the league. He has done well as one of the Houston Rockets' main options, putting up 21.7 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 5.1 assists on 54.1 percent shooting overall.

Alperen Şengün and Karl Anthony-Towns - 2023-24 Stats Stat Şengün Towns PPG 21.7 22.7 REB 9.2 8.7 AST 5.1 3.1 FG% 54.1% 52.2% VORP 2.7 2.0

His scoring places him at sixth among centers in the league, and while he has not reached double-digits in terms of rebounding, he does rank ninth among everyone in the league. However, the key stat that makes him really stand out is his playmaking. He is fourth among all centers in the league with his remarkable passing ability, showing he can compete with the likes of Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo among others at his position.

It also helped Şengün's argument that his rise has helped the Rockets improve their standing in the league as they are competing for one of the play-in spots at the moment. Better luck next year for the Rockets' big man, as great things are on the horizon for both parties with him at the forefront.

3 Victor Wembanyama

Tops the league in blocks, 13th in rebounds

The star attraction of the 2023 NBA Draft, Victor Wembanyama getting left off the West All-Star roster may have been a shocker for some.

Again, Towns, Leonard, and Davis definitely posed enormous hurdles for a rookie already exceeding expectations as the San Antonio Spurs' franchise player. However, putting up averages of 20.6 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game deserved more play as he will continue being in the All-Star conversation for years to come. He even leads the league with a whopping 3.2 blocks per game.

Victor Wembanyama and Anthony Davis - 2023-24 Stats Stat Wembanyama Davis PPG 20.6 24.9 REB 10.1 12.1 BLK 3.2 2.3 STL 1.1 1.2 FG% 46.5% 55.4%

Not to say he may be discouraged with being omitted from the roster; it's quite the contrary, according to his fellow teammate Devin Vassell.

Wembanyama will be taking part in the Rising Stars event, and he should show everyone what they are missing out on by leaving him out of the All-Star Game this year. That will surely change their minds about doing it again when voting comes around next season.

2 De'Aaron Fox

Ninth in the league in scoring, fifth in steals

De'Aaron Fox made major strides in improving aspects of his game to help the Sacramento Kings remain playoff contenders to continue their remarkable progress following the 2022-23 campaign.

The Kings' star is averaging a career-high 27.2 points on 46.7 percent shooting while dishing out 5.5 assists and grabbing 4.1 rebounds per game. The biggest improvement he has made is his perimeter shooting, knocking down a career-best 38 percent of his shots from beyond the arc. He has also asserted how he approaches it, going from five attempts last season to 7.9 this year.

His shooting efficiency took a dip, taking a 4.5 percent decrease from the career-high 51.2 percent he had throughout the 2022-23 campaign, possibly playing a role in him not making the cut. However, he still ranked ninth in the league in scoring and fifth in steals, showing that he is still remarkable as a two-way guard.

De'Aaron Fox and Anthony Edwards - 2023-24 Stats Stat Fox Edwards PPG 27.2 25.5 AST 5.5 5.2 STL 1.6 1.2 FG% 46.7% 46.4% 3PT% 38.0% 38.9%

Having Curry, Booker, and Edwards named to the squad over him is nothing for Fox to feel down about. Instead, he can feel motivated to prove the doubters wrong to show that he deserved a place on the West's All-Star roster.

1 Domantas Sabonis

Leads the league in rebounds, seventh in assists

The Kings really got unlucky this year when it comes to All-Star recognition.

Fox being left out with Curry and Booker being named over him may not be as tough, but Domantas Sabonis not making the roster despite the marvelous numbers he has been putting up for Sacramento is astonishing.

Sabonis has been averaging 19.9 points, 13 rebounds, and eight assists on 61.6 percent shooting from the field as the Kings' second option behind fellow co-star Fox. Having won the rebounding title last season, he is on pace to repeat the feat as arguably the best in the league.

Domantas Sabonis and Paul George - 2023-24 Stats Stat Sabonis George PPG 19.9 23.0 REB 13.0 5.5 AST 8.0 3.5 FG% 61.6% 46.3% 3PT% 45.1% 41.2%

His playmaking has also stood out, ranking seventh in the league. When it only involves centers, he is only second to none other than Nikola Jokic.

It can be argued that Sabonis could have made the roster over Towns when it comes to statistics, especially when the former is nearly averaging a triple-double every game. While the latter does benefit from his team being first in the West, the main reason for that can be attributed to Edwards taking in the reigns as one of the best young stars in the league.

This was a brutal snub for a player who could've been on the roster in an alternate universe. Despite this, both Fox and Sabonis should have this as a chip on their shoulder for the remainder of the season, making basketball observers regret leaving them out.