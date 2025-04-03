A Supercomputer has simulated the 2025 Masters 1,000 times to see who will prevail and win the coveted Green Jacket. The brand, Oddspedia, used betting odds, gained strokes, driving distance, and shot accuracy to get the answer.

World number one Scottie Scheffler will have his sights set on a third Masters title in four years, while world number two Rory McIlroy is still looking for his first Masters honour, even more so after recently becoming just the second golfer to win $100m in career earnings on the PGA Tour.

The bookies' favourite, Scheffler, however, has been given the best percentage by the model with a 33.96% chance of winning. The two-time Masters champion has put up incredible numbers at Augusta over his career in his five appearances at the course. He has registered two wins and a 10th-placed finish as he gets set to tee up for the sixth time in the event. Although he is without a win so far in 2025, a return to the scene of his historic two Green Jacket victories could be exactly what he needs to find that winning touch.