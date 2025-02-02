In just three short weeks, the 2025 MLS season will kick off! That means that prediction season is in full swing. GIVEMESPORT's Ben Wright has his Eastern Conference picks and predictions ready to go - check out yesterday's Western Conference picks while you're at it.

Note: these predictions are as of February 1, 2025. With the transfer window still in full swing, a lot can change before the first ball is kicked.

15 Toronto FC

2024 finish: 11th

Toronto FC have a new man in charge, with former assistant Robin Fraser returning to try and right the ship. This roster is really weak, the team is plagued with dysfunction, and Lorenzo Insigne is one of the worst Designated Players in recent memory. They might be in for a long year.

14 D.C. United

2024 finish: 10th

DC United were a one-man show in 2024. Christian Benteke won the Golden Boot with 23 goals. No one else scored more than six. Considering the fact that they haven't really made significant improvements to their attack, and in fact they're paying Mateusz Klich DP money to play for Atlanta, expectations should be kept realistic.

13 CF Montréal

2024 finish: 8th

There's a lot to like about CF Montreal under head coach Laurent Courtois, and there were some bright spots in 2024, none more so than the resurgence of Caden Clark . But Montreal simply don't spend. It's hard to win in MLS with zero top-tier investment in your roster.

12 Philadelphia Union

2024 finish: 12th

The Philadelphia Union made a surprising (and risky) decision to move on from long-term head coach Jim Curtin. They're instead banking on Bradley Carnell's all-out press to improve their odds in a crowded Eastern Conference, probably sacrificing their ability to create with the ball in the process. It's a huge gamble. Curtin was able to get the most out of a frugal roster build, and there's a chance it goes really, really wrong in Philadelphia this year.

11 New York Red Bulls

2024 finish: 7th

The MLS Cup runners up missing out on the playoffs entirely? It would be a major story, but it shouldn't be a major surprise. The NY Red Bulls badly needed to bring in an elite No. 9, and instead they brought in 35-year-old Eric Maxim Choupo Moting as a Designated Player. He could shock the league, or they could go out and make another move before the transfer window closes. As is, they'll have a tough time in a crowded middle table.

10 New England Revolution

2024 finish: 14th

The New England Revolution have made some major moves this offseason, most notably the acquisition of striker Leonardo Campana from Inter Miami. They were dreadful in 2024, though. And while they've made improvements in the offseason, will those be enough to get them over the playoff bubble?

9 Chicago Fire

2024 finish: 15th

The Chicago Fire FC have never been afraid to spend, they just have spent horribly in recent years. With Gregg Berhalter brought in as a dual head coach/chief soccer officer, they've begun clearing out the dead wood and fixing years of poor roster decisions. Jonathan Bamba looks to be a shrewd DP pickup, and Jack Elliott is the free agent signing of the season so far. It'll probably take more than a single offseason for the Fire to become a contender, but it's not a stretch to expect them to be relevant in the playoff race this year.

8 Nashville SC

2024 finish: 13th

The Coyotes missed the playoffs for the first time in club history last season, and they've summarily cleaned house, with 13 players departing in the offseason. While they haven't made many top-end additions, they have three solid DPs, and if BJ Callaghan can get Hany Mukhtar and Sam Surridge to perform at close to their potential, Nashville SC should be in the playoff conversation at the very least.

7 New York City FC

2024 finish: 6th

New York City FC have an incredibly solid core, and Alonso Martínez 's breakout 2024 campaign gives them a surefire goal-scorer at the No. 9 position. They should again be one of the better sides in the East, but so far haven't made the same level of investments as the teams who should be competing at the top of the table.

6 Orlando City

2024 finish: 4th

Orlando City SC have an incredibly consistent floor under Oscar Pareja, even if their ceiling seems to be capped in the middle of the playoff places. A reported long-term injury to midfielder Wilder Cartagena will disrupt things, especially since Cartagena provides so much of the bite for the Lions in the center of the park. However, they're close to acquiring midfielder Eduard Atuesta, along with winger Marco Pasalic. They're never flashy, but consistently find a way to be relevant towards the top of the table. 2025 should be no different.

5 Charlotte FC

2024 finish: 5th

Charlotte FC were elite defensively last year. That should carry on into 2025. Add into the mix new DP winger Wilfried Zaha , the addition of Eryk Williamson , and the continuing emergence of Patrick Agyemang as a goal-scoring threat, and there's a lot to like about Charlotte in Dean Smith's second season. They should be firmly in the mix for a home playoff spot.

4 Atlanta United

2024 finish: 9th

Atlanta United have had one of the best windows in recent MLS memory. Not only did they bring back club legend Miguel Almirón , who's still just 30 years old and has been a difference maker for Newcastle United , but they're close to breaking the MLS transfer record for Middlesbrough striker Emmanuel Latte , according to GIVEMESPORT's Tom Bogert. They could certainly use more depth around the pitch, but this looks like one of the most dynamic attacks in MLS and should absolutely compete for silverware.

3 FC Cincinnati

2024 finish: 3rd

FC Cincinnati currently hold the MLS record for a transfer fee, shelling out $16.2 million for Kevin Denkey . They're also in talks with Portland Timbers for Evander , according to GIVEMESPORT's Tom Bogert. The seemingly looming departure of Luciano Acosta would be a blow to the fans, but the combination of Evander and Denkey would make the Lions an even better side than they were in 2024. Cincinnati should be elite once again.

2 Columbus Crew

2024 finish: 2nd

Keeping Cucho Hernández and Wilfried Nancy with the club through the winter transfer window was paramount for Columbus Crew SC , and barring a late surprise both their star attacker and head coach should be with the club to start 2025. The Crew were absolutely elite in 2024, juggling multiple competitions and still staying relevant in the Supporters' Shield conversation until late in the year. They'll be competing in Concacaf Champions Cup again, and will certainly look for redemption after their loss in the final last year, but even with multiple tournaments in play they should remain towards the top of the Eastern Conference standings.

1 Inter Miami

2024 finish: 1st

Yeah, there's been drama around Inter Miami CF this winter. And yeah, there are legitimate questions about both the ability of first-year head coach Javier Mascherano to hold the squad together as well as their penchant for defensive fragility. But as long as Lionel Messi is on this squad, they'll be a contender. If he can stay healthy for 25 matches, expect him to break every single-season record this league has.