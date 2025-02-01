The 2025 MLS season is barely three weeks away! Ahead of the league's 30th year, we're moving full steam ahead into prediction season. Starting with the Western Conference today and the Eastern Conference, GIVEMESPORT's Ben Wright makes his predictions for the final standings.

Note: these predictions are as of January 31, 2025. With the transfer window still in full swing, a lot can change before the first ball is kicked.

15 FC Dallas

2024 finish: 11th

FC Dallas have essentially gutted their roster. Gone are Jesús Ferreira , Paul Arriola , Alan Velasco and Nkosi Tafari . They've made a few signings, but overall haven't come close to replacing the exodus of key players from last year. It looks set to be a long season in Eric Quill's first season in charge.

14 San Diego FC

2024 finish: N/A

Credit: San Diego FC

It's typically hard to judge expansion teams before they've ever played a match. San Diego FC are no different. Some of their moves have been intriguing, like the additions of DP wingers Hirving Lozano and Anders Dreyer . There are still plenty of question marks, though, like how Mikey Varas will fare in his first season as a senior head coach. At the end of the day, it's just really hard to be good as an expansion team.

13 Portland Timbers

2024 finish: 9th

The Portland Timbers have a ton of questions heading into the season. For starters, will Evander be back? The 2024 Best XI midfielder ended last season publicly frustrated at the club, and seems like a prime candidate for the league's new Cash Trade rule. If Evander leaves, Portland's ceiling falls into the basement.

12 Sporting Kansas City

2024 finish: 13th

Sporting Kansas City are another team who've had a major exodus of players this winter. Johnny Russell, Tim Melia , Alan Pulido and Fontàs may have been past their primes, but they were all key players for Sporting, and haven't been replaced so far this winter... sike! Signing Dejan Joveljic from the Los Angeles Galaxy as the first cash trade in league history is a huge move that brings them one of the best goal-scorers in MLS, and immediately raises their ceiling.

11 Vancouver Whitecaps

2024 finish: 8th

Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-Imagn Images

The Vancouver Whitecaps are another team with major question marks. Are you sensing the trend here? Vanni Sartini was fired after the 2024 season. The club was put up for sale. Fafà Picault left in free agency, and Stuart Armstrong has been sold to Sheffield Wednesday . There are more questions than answers this point, and while the 'Caps have been on the bubble of being a contender for the last several seasons, 2025 feels like it has the potential to sour quickly.

10 San Jose Earthquakes

2024 finish: 14th

How quickly can Bruce Arena turn around one of the worst teams in MLS history? That's the big question for the San Jose Earthquakes , and honestly one of the biggest questions of the 2025 season. The 'Quakes were awful in 2024, finishing last in the Supporters' Shield standings, losing a record 25 matches, and conceding a record 78 goals. They've been wildly active in the transfer market, signing Josef Martínez and Cristian Arango , as well as bolstering several other areas. Arena has a history of getting production quickly, but will it be enough to get them into the playoffs?

9 Austin FC

2024 finish: 10th

Austin FC have overhauled their Designated Players, signing their three current DPs ( Osman Bukari , Brandon Vázquez and Myrto Uzuni ) in the last two windows. Sebastián Driussi is gone, transferred out as Nico Estévez comes in to manage a new-look roster. They don't have much depth at any position, though, and there are real questions about who is going to create the chances for Vázquez and Uzuni to finish.

8 Houston Dynamo

2024 finish: 5th

Hector Herrera and Adalberto Carrasquilla are gone. Can Houston Dynamo still play Ben Olsen's possession-based style without them? The Dynamo led MLS with 59.3 percent possession last year but scored the seventh-fewest goals. They need to figure out who is going to control the game for them while also hoping Ezequiel Ponce takes a big step forward in year two. Don't be surprised if they take a step back in 2025.

7 Real Salt Lake

2024 finish: 3th

Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

It's Diego Luna 's team now. With Chicho Arango traded, Real Salt Lake have moved on to a new chapter. Diogo Gonçalves wears the number 10, but I suspect Luna will carry the weight of chance creation for an RSL side that should be in the playoffs, but will have trouble challenging at the top of the table.

6 Colorado Rapids

2024 finish: 7th

Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The Colorado Rapids might not have the highest ceiling in the West, but under Chris Armas they've proved to have a very high floor, especially if Djordje Mihailović is able to stay healthy for a full season. Chidozie Awaziem was savvy pickup from Cincinnati, and he should improve a defense that was decent-if-suspect last year.

5 St. Louis City SC

2024 finish: 12th

Mandatory Credit- Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

St. Louis CITY SC have had a quiet winter window, but that's because they did most of their business in the summer. Marcel Hartel and Cedric Teuchert look like stars, and Timo Baumgartl should be a fantastic addition at the back. They're one to watch, and one of my two dark horse picks in the West this year.

4 LA Galaxy

2024 finish: 2nd

Remember that MLS Cup -winning roster? Yeah... it's dismantled. Aside from the fact that Riqui Puig will miss most of the 2025 season, Gastón Brugman , Jalen Neal , Marky Delgado and now Dejan Joveljic are gone. With the Galaxy up against cap constraints, they haven't really been able to reload, although Joveljic's sale should give them a bit of wiggle room. They should be able to make a couple of additions, but having them in fourth feels like a risk.

3 Minnesota United

2024 finish: 6th

Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Minnesota United maybe shouldn't count as a dark horse, but I'm calling them one. Kelvin Yeboah looked like a Golden Boot-caliber No. 9 in his half season, Robin Lod remains one of the best and most overlooked playmakers in the league, and Eric Ramsey has built a solid system to maximize his players' potential. Count on the Loons finishing towards the top of the Western Conference table.

2 Seattle Sounders

2024 finish: 4th

The Seattle Sounders quietly had one of the best winter windows in MLS. Re-signing Albert Rusnák and João Paulo was excellent business, Paul Arriola will raise their level in multiple positions, and Jesús Ferreira is a proven MLS goal-scorer who hasn't even reached his prime. Pair that with an all-time elite defense and you have a winning formula. The Sounders were just minutes away from making MLS Cup in 2024, and no one should be shocked if they make it all the way in 2025.

1 LAFC

2024 finish: 1st

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Los Angeles FC are another side that have made tons of changes this winter. Their midfield, in particular, has been completely gutted, with Timothy Tillman the only returning midfielder from 2024. Normally, this would be a massive red flag. But John Thorrington has build up a lot of credit with six seasons of exceptional roster building, endlessly able to replace players at a high level and always good for one massive summer move. Even with the changes, they still have loads of talent in this squad, an MVP-caliber attacker in Denis Bouanga , and the ability to go out and add a game-changing DP in the summer. It's the blueprint they've followed for years, and it always seems to work.