The Denver Nuggets have +750 odds, as they eye another championship with Nikola Jokić and Jamal Murray.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have +850 odds, but potential roster changes could impact title chances.

With the 2023-24 NBA season officially coming to a close, all eyes immediately shift to the 2024-25 season. The Boston Celtics will enter as the defending champions, and the glory of their now-fresh championship will be theirs to lose.

Early odds for next year’s championship have already rolled in, less than 24 hours after the Celtics won their record-18th title. While most teams in this year’s playoffs once again find themselves among the favorites, quite a few surprises have emerged on the leaderboard.

The league has not had a repeat champion since 2018, when the Golden State Warriors accomplished the feat in the midst of their dynasty years. Since then, the NBA has seen six different champions, but if the odds play out, the league could be looking at its first repeat champion since then.

The following are the current odds of winning the 2025 NBA Finals, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

1 Boston Celtics: +300

Celtics are the favorites to repeat as champions, possessing +300 odds

The Celtics blew away the competition this past season, cruising to a regular-season record of 64-18 and a playoff record of 16-3, combining for a total record of 80-21. That performance led them to a 2024 title, and now, they are the favorites to repeat next year.

When a team possesses a core as strong as Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, combined with the surrounding pieces of Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis, there is no question why they are the favorites.

The team dominated in nearly every aspect this year, and while it is not a given that their success will repeat, they are the clear favorites to repeat.

2 Denver Nuggets: +750

2023 NBA champions have the second-best odds of winning it all two years later

Following the Celtics, there exists a fairly large gap in the odds until the second team is reached, which is the Denver Nuggets. The Nuggets just won the NBA championship in 2023 and possess the experience necessary to do it again in 2025.

The fact that the Nuggets have the second-best odds to win the title gives them the highest odds to win the Western Conference, which is an accomplishment in and of itself due to how highly competitive it is. The Nuggets came within one game of being the No. 1 seed in the West this year but finished as the second seed to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Nikola Jokić and Jamal Murray have emerged as one of the league’s most lethal duos, and when the two are on the court together, little can be done to stop them. They were stopped by the Minnesota Timberwolves in this year’s playoffs, though, and the Nuggets will take that into next year as they seek to avoid that same outcome.

3 Minnesota Timberwolves: +850

Anthony Edwards and company are currently +850 to win next year’s title

While odds serve as an ideal indicator as to which team is favored to win in the present moment, it does not take into account changes that could occur, which is why odds constantly change.

The Minnesota Timberwolves currently have the third-best odds to win next year’s title, but that is simply based on the team's current construction.

That could change this offseason, as the Timberwolves will face a few financial decisions. Due to the recent CBA, teams will face harsh penalties if they exceed the salary cap.

The Timberwolves possess three players whose salaries will push them over next year’s tax thresholds: Karl-Anthony Towns, Rudy Gobert, and Anthony Edwards. It is highly likely, therefore, that one of those three will be traded in the offseason — with some experts predicting it will be Towns — which would severely shake up their odds.

4 Dallas Mavericks: +900

Current Western champions find themselves sitting at +900 for next year

It takes a lot to reach the final dance once you were in it and failed, and that is exactly the position that the Dallas Mavericks now find themselves in. They finished fifth in the Western Conference this year, and thanks to the outstanding play of Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving, they made it to the NBA Finals.

However, they hit a brick wall of sorts against the Celtics, with Irving being inconsistent in particular. That led to them losing the series in five games (after trailing 3-0). There were indications that Doncic was playing through an injury, but other than that, the Mavericks were arguably at their peak.

Therefore, it is unknown what moves they will have to make in the offseason to get over the hump. That is why they sit with the fourth-best odds to win next year’s title, at +900, as currently constituted.

5 Milwaukee Bucks and Oklahoma City Thunder: +1000

Both the Bucks and Thunder possess the fifth-best odds to win next year’s title

Two teams round out the top five regarding next year’s championship odds: the Milwaukee Bucks and Oklahoma City Thunder, both sitting at +1000. The Bucks made strides this year by acquiring three-point legend Damian Lillard, but their defense was shoddy, and injuries derailed their playoff campaign when he and Giannis Antetokounmpo both missed time in the first round.

The Thunder made strides this year by transforming from a rebuilding team to one capable of winning the highly competitive Western Conference. They began the playoffs by going 5-0 but ran into a brick wall in the Mavericks.

The Bucks will look to return to the glory they reached in 2021, while the Thunder will seek to improve further as they use their newly-gained experience to reach new heights.