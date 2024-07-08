2025 NBA Draft Top Prospect Receives High Praise From NBA Coach

Highlights Cooper Flagg, a top 2025 NBA Draft prospect, impressed as part of the USA Select Team for the Paris 2024 Olympics, coached by Orlando Magic's Jamahl Mosley.

Flagg became the first collegiate player to join the Select Team since 2013, gaining valuable experience before his debut collegiate season with Duke.

Flagg's humility and ability to learn from top players make him poised to dominate on the college stage and potentially in the 2025 NBA Draft.

The United States men's basketball team put together one of the best-constructed rosters in the program's history ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games . Despite all the star-studded talent, Duke commit, Cooper Flagg was chosen as a member of the USA Select Team and has impressed many with his performance.

Orlando Magic head coach, Jamahl Mosley, was chosen to be the coach for the USA Select Team. After having the opportunity to coach and see Flagg compete against the best players in the world, he was pleasantly surprised in discussions with ESPN.

"[Cooper Flagg] has a high basketball IQ, tough, willing to learn. He gets to the spots that he needs to for a shot a lot, able to get to the rim, great touch on his shot. I mean, he can play. There’s no in between. There’s me saying, in many different forms, he can just flat out play.” - Jamahl Mosley

Flagg became the first collegiate player to receive an invitation to be a part of the Select Team since Marcus Smart and Doug McDermott in 2013. The decision that was made for the Maine native to be a part of Team USA was something he wasn't expecting.

"I was pretty surprised just because it's not like a normal thing. So I was definitely really honored and just excited that I had this opportunity." - Cooper Flagg

Despite being the top-rated prospect of the 2025 NBA Draft, Flagg displayed no signs of pride, and instead, showcased extreme humility in being given the opportunity to receive the highly esteemed honor.

"If you think about it, you're able to learn from ... if you look at their team, it's nobody better. So it's just being come out here and learn, this is a great experience and I'm really just humbled and I'm really grateful and blessed that I was selected." - Cooper Flagg

Flagg was already primed to thrive on the college stage, but after having this experience learning from the best players in the world, the NCAA could be in trouble this upcoming season.

Flagg is Positioned to Dominate in College

The top prospect has added valuable experience ahead of his debut collegiate season

In sports, it's important to be confident in yourself, but being too egotistical can get your career wrapped up quickly. At the young age of 17 years old, Flagg has already found the perfect balance of what is needed to thrive on the basketball court.

The Duke Blue Devils hold the top rank of all collegiate teams ahead of the 2024-25 season according to Rivals. Flagg's skillset and motor, which made him a dominant force in his high school career, could potentially reach another level following his experience with Team USA.

Cooper Flagg 2023-24 High School Season Stats Category Stats PTS 16.1 REB 7.6 AST 3.9 BLK 2.7 FG% 54.8

Flagg led Montverde Academy to an undefeated 31-0 record. He was selected as the Gatorade Player of the Year and was recognized as the best player in high school basketball. He takes his talents to Duke and will have other great prospects on his team, which will require him to adjust to different roles as he's done so far in his basketball career.

The 2025 NBA Draft class has already made waves of their talent and the collegiate season hasn't even started yet.