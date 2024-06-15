Highlights The 2025 NBA Draft Class looks promising with well-known players like Cooper Flagg leading the way.

International prospects are becoming more prevalent in NBA scouting, as seen in the 2025 Big Board.

The tier ranking system provides a structured way to evaluate draft prospects and their potential.

The 2024 NBA Draft is expected to be one of the weakest classes of the 21st century, with no clear-cut first option and few projected stars. While diamonds can certainly be found in the rough, selecting teams will have a hard time differentiating from future All-Stars and busts.

On the other hand, the class of 2025 is projected to be one of the best classes of all time. Headlined by Duke University commit Cooper Flagg, who is the consensus number-one pick, the first round will run very, very deep, with plenty of talent to be had outside of the top selections.

As with recent drafts, basketball is becoming a global game, and plenty of the top prospects are international players. After Victor Wembanyama took over the league in 2023, it's clear that the best players often skip the traditional route of playing college basketball, and NBA scouts are flying all over the world to get their eyes on the best young players in developmental and professional leagues.

With over a year separating us from Adam Silver calling names on the stage in the 2025 draft, GIVEMESPORT is sorting players based on tiers of talent and NBA projections, rather than listing prospects in order. As prospects rise and fall, check back to see where the biggest names are in our mock draft and big board of prospects.

Tier 1: Surefire Lottery Picks

These players are projected to be picked in the top 14 and have long NBA careers

Cooper Flagg

Cooper Flagg will likely be the player most basketball fans are already familiar with from this list. His two-way upside at his 6 ft 9 in frame has captured the imaginations of scouts everywhere.

Cooper Flagg's Stats Category Montverde - Senior Year FIBA U17 World Cup PPG 16.5 9.3 RPG 7.6 10.0 APG 3.8 1.9 BPG 2.7 2.9

Flagg will need to show improvements in rounding out his offensive game to definitively lock down his spot as the best prospect in the 2025 draft. He’ll get the opportunity to do so as the next great villain of the Duke Blue Devils.

Airious Bailey

"Ace" Bailey will provide stiff competition for Flagg this upcoming season, pushing him into the number-one pick conversation. Bailey possesses the size and skill that scouts dream of when it comes to putting together a scoring wing.

He will need to continue to grow as a playmaker to really hit on the superstar potential that some scouts see in his game. His upcoming season at Rutgers will be important to establishing him as a credible threat to Flagg’s hold on the top pick in the draft.

Nolan Traore

The golden age of French basketball continues with another terrific prospect coming from overseas. Nolan Traore will be in contention for the top point guard of this 2025 class thanks to his speed, scoring, and passing ability.

It’s tough to find a huge fault in his game. Traore may need to fully establish himself on the defensive end, leading up to the draft. If he can prove to be a consistent asset on that side of the basketball with Saint-Quentin, he’s sure to be a lottery pick.

Hugo Gonzalez

Hugo Gonzalez will offer another international prospect worth monitoring near the top of the draft. He has an early case for being one of the best defensive prospects in this draft and offers some great slashing ability on the offensive end.

Gonzalez will have something to prove regarding his shooting ability. His mechanics are solid, he will just need to get the numbers to match up. Next season with Real Madrid will be an important one to follow for his growth and development.

VJ Edgecombe

VJ Edgecombe is undoubtedly one of the best athletes in the 2025 class. His slashing ability and defensive upside won’t be in doubt to many.

Edgecombe will need to continue growing his game with his shot. The belief is he can become a good three-level scorer, but he’ll need to prove that at Baylor this season.

Dylan Harper

Dylan Harper has a huge advantage over many of the guys in his draft year: he’s the son of former NBA player Ron Harper. That kind of tutelage has allowed Harper to develop a noticeably good basketball IQ, particularly on the offensive end.

If he can show a consistent three-pointer at Rutgers in the upcoming season, Harper should have a chance to push for the top pick in the draft.

Egor Demin

Standing at 6 feet 9 inches, Egor Demin is the latest tall point guard from Europe that requires attention. He’s got great gifts as a primary ball-handler and set-up artist.

His production hasn’t shown him to be a good shooter, even though his mechanics aren’t awful. If he can find ways to use his size and leverage it for good shooting, he’ll be a name worth monitoring overseas in Russia.

Rocco Zikarsky

Rocco Zikarsky is a beast inside the paint. He looks to be very valuable both as an interior scorer and a rim protector. If he can round out his offensive game during his upcoming season with Brisbane in the NBL, he should draw a lot of looks from NBA scouts.

Khaman Maluach

Flagg should have a fun time at Duke in the upcoming season with international prospect Khaman Maluach backing him up. Maluach has outstanding size at the center position. He even has a good shooting touch to go with his ability to protect the rim.

Teams will pay close attention to how he adjusts to the college level in the upcoming season where the competition level will be much stiffer.

Tier 2: Likely First-Round Picks

These players will have to prove themselves next season, but they have the potential to be stars

Collin Murray-Boyles

Collin Murray-Boyles is one hell of a defensive player, who is also capable of leveraging his size for scoring on the other end. His outside scoring is a complete non-factor at the moment.

That will be something to keep an eye on as he heads into his sophomore season at South Carolina.

Tre Johnson

Tre Johnson has displayed a lot of upside as a scorer to this point in his basketball journey. He is extremely skilled at scoring very difficult buckets.

Adding size and muscle to his slender frame and learning to play better in the offensive sets instead of just creating for himself, will be two vital elements to keep an eye on during his freshman year with the Texas Longhorns.

Noa Essengue

Noa Essengue is a tremendous athlete with loads of potential. Standing at 6 feet 10 inches, Essengue has great size to be a productive combo forward in the future.

His game still needs a lot of polishing though and that will be the main focus for scouts watching him over in France.

Liam McNeeley

Liam McNeeley is arguably the best shooter in the 2025 NBA Draft. His mechanics from the perimeter are as consistent as one will find. He has a good overall game to compliment his impressive shooting.

Liam McNeeley's Stats Category Montverde - Senior Year PPG 12.5 RPG 3.8 APG 2.8 SPG 1.0 FG% 49.0%

There will be some questions about his overall athleticism that may need answering in his upcoming season at UConn.

Dink Pate

Dink Pate will need to find a new home for next season with the G-League Ignite shutting down. He has great size and a good feel in the guard position. He will need to see improvement as a shooter before he can be fully trusted.

Zvonimir Ivisic

After being an NBA Draft consideration in 2024, Ivisic opted to follow coach John Calipari to the University of Arkansas and play another year in college. The 7-2 Croatian center already has an NBA frame, but limited action in college tanked his draft stock

With the Razorbacks, expect Ivisic to showcase his floor-spacing abilities, and if he can convert a high number of threes, his name could be called in the lottery.

Jarin Stevenson

Jarin Steven will be returning to Alabama for another season to polish his craft. His ability to stretch the court from the power forward position will be his biggest selling point. However, there is more to like about his finishing ability, rebounding, and knack for timing.

Stevenson will need to continue filling out his frame and hone in on improving his overall defense before scouts can likely truly fall in love with his game.

Isaiah Evans

When it comes to NBA player comparisons, the name Isaiah Evans cannot seem to escape is Brandon Ingram. With Evans heading to Duke, that likely won’t stop any time soon.

Both players have slender builds with good upside as individual scorers and playmakers. If his frame can fill out adequately with time, Evans is a name really worth monitoring.

Flory Bidunga

Flory Bidunga will have a chance to turn some heads in his freshman year with the Kansas Jayhawks. He moves well for someone of his size, displaying tremendous athleticism and defensive upside.

The more he continues to fill out his offensive game, the higher Bidunga is likely to rise on the big boards.

Donnie Freeman

At 6-9, Freeman already has elite passing tools and will use a season or two with Syracuse to find his groove.

He is a five-star recruit with the tools to be a solid NBA player, but his jump shot and physicality need to be evaluated at the NCAA level before a proper profile can be built.

Karter Knox

The younger brother of NBA bust Kevin, Karter is joining Calapari and the Razorbacks in Fayetteville. He is a solid scorer with great athleticism, but the family name could do more harm than good.

He has a tendency to shoot the midrange shot, which will make “that boy nice” watchers swoon, but fans who appreciate analytics throw a fit if he gets drafted by their team.

Tier 3: Players With More to Prove

While these guys will likely get drafted, their college or overseason season will be boom or bust

Alex Karaban

Behind Donovan Clingan and Stephon Castle, Karaban went under the radar in his second season with the UConn Huskies. Returning to UConn, Karaban is looking for his third straight national title before entering the NBA.

Alex Karaban's 23–24 Stats with UConn Category Stat PPG 13.3 RPG 5.1 FG% 49.5 3P% 37.9

He is an excellent shooter and secondary playmaker, but there are concerns surrounding his lack of athleticism and ability to get his shot off against NBA defenders.

Michael Ruzic

At only 17 years old, he is already a role player in European Men’s leagues. He stands at 6-10 and has a good wingspan and quickness.

He lacks athleticism and might not be able to take contact in the NBA, but he also could hold out for the 2026 NBA Draft, where he will likely be selected pretty high.

Josan Sanon

The upside with Sanon is readily apparent. He is a physical combo guard who is smart with the ball in his hands, but with any unproven freshmen, his ability to score is still up in the air.

Depending on how he plays with Arizona State next season, expect his frame and court vision to stand out, but he still has a lot to prove.

Hansen Yang

A 7-1 center from China, Yang has more intrigue surrounding him than any other player in the class of 2025. He played well in the U19 World Cup and looked like he would be able to hold his own in the NBA in a few years, but he lacks mobility and explosiveness.

In a bygone era, he and Zach Edey would likely be the top picks in their respective drafts, but as centers are expected to step outside the paint, Yang might have missed the bus that left before he was even born.

Adou Thiero

Another former Wildcat following Calipari to the Natural State, Thiero saw limited action in two seasons with Kentucky.

A combo guard overshadowed by Reed Sheppard and Rob Dillingham, Thiero is a solid defender and passer who will need to showcase an outside shot if he wants to be a first-round selection, but he has an entire year to do that.

Jalil Bethea

Bethea is a high-level scoring guard who can get buckets from anywhere on the court and has the strength and athleticism to get to his spots.

A McDonald’s All-American in high school Bethea signed with Miami (FL) and is expected to rise up into the lottery if all goes well for the Hurricanes. He can handle the ball but could improve his passing and court vision in college.

JT Toppin

After a successful season with New Mexico, Toppin transferred to Texas Tech to play for the Red Raiders. At 6-9, he is a high-level rebounder who will bring his physicality to the NBA and can play defense against larger players.

On offense, his jump shot is a concern, but even if he can’t fix it, he will likely be a late first-round selection in 2025.

William Riley

The 6-8 Canadian wing is likely going to enter the NBA Draft in 2026, although there is still time for him to reclassify to 2025. If he does, expect him to be a value pick, as his development won’t be complete when he enters the league.

He is a solid shooter, especially for his age, but what has stood out so far is his ability to absorb contact and get to the free-throw line, which is rare to see with such a young player.

Ian Jackson

At 6-5, Jackson is a bit undersized to be the prototypical 3 & D player in the NBA level, but as he prepares for his first season with the North Carolina Tarheels, expect his shot and above-the-rim leaping ability to draw some attention.

He already has NBA athleticism and will be deadly in the open floor from day one, and a season at a premier college will help him get ready for the next leap in his basketball career.

Derrion Reid

If the Alabama Crimson Tide makes a deep March Madness run, expect Reid to get his flowers. A top recruit who makes ‘Bama just as feared on the court as they are on the gridiron, Reid is always looking to get his shot off.

As the wing/small forward becomes one of the most important positions on the court, Reid looks ready to make the jump to the NBA but will need a successful season in college to prove himself.

Milan Momcilovic

At Iowa State, Milan Momcilovic is the definition of an under-the-radar prospect. In his freshman season, he averaged 10.9 points on 35.9 shooting from deep. He returns to the Cyclones for his sophomore season and will showcase his offensive weapons.

Kanon Catchings

Catchings committed to Purdue and then re-opened his recruitment and is a favorite to join the Overtime Elite league.

He has shown flashes of being a solid shot-blocker for his size, and if he can add an outside shot will be a high-level 3 & D player, although with questions surrounding where he will play in the fall, it’s hard to nail down a profile.

Tier 4: Players to Know Entering the 2024-25 Season

These players will show up on draft radars after they get a chance to shine

Motiejus Krivas

Krivas did not play much for the Arizona Wildcats in his freshman year but will be looking to make a name for himself in 2024.

At 7-2, the Lithuanian center doesn’t have the quickness to be an elite NBA big and is not a floor-spacing threat, but his defense and size make him hard to pass up as a backup center.

KJ Lewis

After withdrawing from the 2024 draft, Lewis is returning to Arizona, and for good reason. The 6-4 guard shot 34.1 percent from three in his first college season, and will likely use the increased playing time in his second season to showcase his passing and defense.

Tyrese Proctor

Proctor will return to the Duke Blue Devils after a sophomore season that didn’t see him take the jump many expected. He averaged 10.5 points per game on 35.2 percent shooting from three, and 3.7 assists. All of those are solid numbers, but the improvement from his All-ACC Freshmen season was minimal.

That said, he can get to his spot and shoot at will, it’s only a question of if his smaller frame will allow him to see the volume he got in college.

Mohammad Amini

Amini is looking to become the first Iranian-born player to play in the NBA, but he has a long road ahead of him. At 6-8, he has the frame to be an oversized NBA guard, but his minimal court time in the French League has held him back. He will have a lot to prove next season in Europe.

For now, he is a solid shooter who appears to do well on the wings, with the hope that will translate to the NBA, but his small sample size does not quell any worries.

Killian Malwaya

Malwaya is the opposite of Amini. While both have a lot to prove and questions surrounding their skillset, Malwaya is not projected to be an elite shooter, he is supposed to be a guard who can attack the rim.

With that in mind, his court vision will be under a microscope next season as scouts watch to see if he can hit the open man.

David Mirkovic

Mirkovic is a 6-9 power forward who dominated the U18 Addidas Next Generation tournament for Montenegro. While he looks like a do-all forward against teenage competition, he will have a lot to prove next season as he gears up for an NBA career.

Carter Bryant

At such a young age, nothing definitive can be said about Bryant, so expect his freshman season at Arizona to be must-watch scouting. He looks to be a solid catch-and-shoot prospect but is the most dangerous with the ball in his hands as he gets to the rim or settles for a midrange shot.