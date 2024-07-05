Highlights The Atlanta Hawks traded Dejounte Murray for Larry Nance Jr., Dyson Daniels, and future first-round picks.

After multiple trades and game-changing NBA Draft decisions, the Atlanta Hawks will enter the 2025 NBA season with many new players on the team.

The team has already made a huge trade which sent away star guard Dejounte Murray , and they are in rumors about making an even bigger move as well. The Atlanta Hawks are looking to enter into a different phase regarding their franchise, and because of that, the team might look completely different coming into the new season.

Dejounte Murray Trade

Traded a star away for assets

On July 28th, 2024, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Atlanta Hawks had officially traded Dejounte Murray away to the New Orleans Pelicans . This came after weeks of rumors that Atlanta was looking to get rid of at least one of their two big stars.

This trade will see Larry Nance Jr. ., Dyson Daniels , and two future first-round picks (2025 and 2027) make their way over to the Hawks in exchange for Murray. The trade itself has already put the Hawks in a completely different situation as it's clear that they are looking to start rebuilding their franchise.

Daniels, 21, is a young player who showed promise in his first two seasons with the New Orleans Pelicans . The guard averaged nearly six points a game last season and showed solid efficiency while finishing, though he needs to continue to work on his three-point game. Nance is a solid veteran player who will make key contributions off the bench, though nothing more than that.

Dejounte Murray had two decent years in Atlanta, though his playmaking and defending ability worsened from when he was on the San Antonio Spurs . Hopefully, Murray will improve once more within those categories, especially now that he is on a contending roster.

Drafting Zaccharie Risacher

The future of the Atlanta Hawks

Luck was well on the side of the Atlanta Hawks during the 2024 NBA Draft Lottery, as despite being a play-in team, they were able to jump up to the number one overall pick. By the time draft day came, it became more clear who the best player in the draft was, and that was none other than forward Zaccharie Risacher. Atlanta followed the mock drafts as they went ahead and selected Risacher with their pick.

Although he won't make a game-changing impact immediately, it's very obvious as to why Zaccharie Risacher was picked first overall. Risacher has turned into a decent shooter as he knocked down a solid percentage of threes in the 2024 season. There was a huge improvement from the year prior when he struggled to knock down shots beyond the arc, showcasing his ability to learn quickly.

Zaccharie Risacher Shooting Stats 2022-23/2023-24 Year PPG FG% 3P% 2022-23 2.9 42.2% 34.05% 2023-24 11.6 50.25% 45.65%

Risacher has turned himself into a solid passer and is learning how to create shots for his teammates. He is also a lockdown defender known for his versatility and ability to alter shots with his long reach. His biggest flaw is his finishing ability, though it also improved from the 2023 season.

One of the major positives to Risacher's game is his experience playing pro basketball. Similarly to Luka Dončić and Victor Wembanyama , he made a name for himself while playing in Europe. He was able to win the Eurocup Rising Star award and became an LNB Elite Champion. Risacher’s experience along with his skills makes him a very valuable player for the Hawks.

Looking to Get Rid of Trae Young?

The young star can bring in many assets

After a lackluster season for the Atlanta Hawks, there was speculation that the franchise may be looking to get rid of one of their top stars. Despite Atlanta already shipping Dejounte Murray off in a trade, talks about Trae Young have not gone away.

Multiple teams have already proposed trades for the young superstar, while others have opted out of potential packages to offer to the Hawks. According to ESPN reporter Zach Lowe, both the Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs are not interested in bringing Young to their rosters, despite his excellent playmaking, which could benefit both teams.

However, Trae Young is still very well in trade talks and there are many rosters that very well need him on their rosters. Two teams that immediately come to mind are the Miami Heat and Orlando Magic , teams that are contenders and certainly have the assets to trade for Young, and can use him, as they are both struggling in the point guard position.

If Atlanta decides to trade Trae Young, the only thing certain is that they will definitely be getting some promising assets for him. Young has consistently played like an all-star talent and has averaged a double-double in his last two seasons, making him one of the best playmakers in the NBA.

Trae Young Career Stats (Regular Season) Season PPG APG RPG FG% 3P% 2018-19 19.1 8.1 3.7 41.8% 32.4% 2019-20 29.6 9.3 4.2 43.7% 36.1% 2020-21 25.3 9.4 3.9 43.8% 34.3% 2021-22 28.4 9.7 3.7 46.0% 38.2% 2022-23 26.2 10.2 3.0 42.9% 33.5% 2023-24 25.7 10.8 2.8 43.0% 37.3%

Promising Young Roster

Zaccharie Risacher leads the charge

Whether the Atlanta Hawks decide to trade Trae Young or not, they still have a young, promising roster and have a great foundation for a rebuild. Jalen Johnson has taken a huge step in his NBA career, as last year he had a massive breakout season and is now one of the best rebounding forwards in the league.

Onyeka Okongwu also had two solid seasons in 2023 and 2024, though he needs to learn how to use his size to his advantage more. The Hawks have also brought in Dyson Daniels, a young player who has shown promise but has areas to improve, especially shooting.

Zaccharie Risacher will become a mainstay in Atlanta and will most likely be at the forefront of an inevitable rebuild. The young star has already shown promise as a pro player as he had a massive season in the LNB Pro A.

While still young, this Atlanta Hawks team has shown massive potential, and they have already found their key pieces for the future. With that, a rebuild for them will be much easier than it normally would be for a franchise.

