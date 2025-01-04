We're officially into 2025 and the new MLS season is less than 50 days away! In the spirit of the season, we're looking at New Year's resolutions for all 30 teams.

Atlanta United

Resolution: Spend big and reload

In addition to having one of MLS's wealthiest and most ambitious owners in Arthur Blank, Atlanta United also made upwards of $30 million this summer by selling Thiago Almada, Giorgos Giakoumakis and Caleb Wiley . While some of that was already re-invested to acquire Aleksei Miranchuk , the Five Stripes still have a ton of room with which to work ahead of Ronny Deila's first season in charge. Expect big things from them in the next two transfer windows.

Austin FC

Resolution: Rebuild the roster into something competitive

Austin FC are in the midst of a significant rebuild under CSO Rodolfo Borrell, who's heading into just his second full season in charge of the Texas club. With Josh Wolff fired near the end of the season, former FC Dallas head coach Nico Estévez takes over a roster in significant need of improvements.

Austin's mission this winter is pretty straightforward: sign a bunch of good players. Their roster is threadbare and lacks starting-caliber quality in multiple areas. Ilie Sánchez was a nice pickup in free agency, and reported interest in striker Brandon Vázquez and midfielder Besard Šabović would greatly improve the team. They're in the middle of a major overhaul, though, and need multiple signings this window to climb the Western Conference table.

FC Cincinnati

Resolution: Keep Lucho Acosta around

Luciano Acosta made headlines after FC Cincinnati crashed out of the MLS Cup Playoffs. "It could be the end at the club, we don’t know," he said after their shock defeat to New York City FC. "We played a game today that I may remember as my last at the club. I played with my absolute 100% and more. I hope that's how I'm remembered."

It's a worrying situation for Cincinnati to be in. Acosta has been one of the absolute best players in MLS over the last several seasons, taking home the 2023 MLS Landon Donovan MVP award and leading the league with 79 goal contributions over the last three seasons, 10 more than the next-closest player. Perhaps the league-record signing of striker Kevin Denkey will keep Acosta happy, but the Garys can't afford to go into the season with questions around Acosta's future. They need him at his best to reach their ceiling.

Chicago Fire

Resolution: Be relevant for the first time in a decade

Things... uh... haven't been great for the Chicago Fire FC recently. They haven't qualified for the playoffs since 2017, have been hampered by horrible signings, and have failed to be remotely relevant in one of the nation's biggest sports markets. Bringing in former United States Soccer head coach Gregg Berhalter in a dual CSO/head coach role is their latest swing at relevance.

Owner Joe Mansueto hasn't been afraid to spend, he just hasn't had anyone in charge to direct those resources towards players and structures that can actually deliver results. Berhalter should be an improvement in that regard, and his increased celebrity from his national team tenure will at least spark more conversation around the club. But for the Fire to truly get Chicago to care again, they'll have to both win games on the field and play fun soccer while doing it.

Columbus Crew

Resolution: Keep the gang together

Wilfried Nancy has only been a head coach in MLS for four seasons, but he's already put his name in the conversation for the best coach in MLS history. The way his sides have played, particularly the Columbus Crew SC , has been unprecedented. Not only has he lead the Crew to MLS Cup and Leagues Cup wins, but he also navigated them to the Concacaf Champions League final while playing one of the most attractive and fearless brands of soccer the league has ever seen.

All of this success has put Nancy in high demand. He's constantly linked with a move to Europe, perhaps a return to his native France, and it would appear that his days in MLS are numbered. He could be just one of several key exits for the Crew this season, with Cucho Hernández linked to Monterrey and Diego Rossi whispered to be a target of Cruz Azul.

Any club that has success will always struggle to retain its players and coaches, and the Crew have had fantastic success in recent years. In many ways it's inevitable. And while there's always a time to sell, it's hard not to wonder what they could achieve with one final season together. New CSO Issa Tall has his work cut out for him this winter.

Charlotte FC

Resolution: Figure out the DP situation

Charlotte FC currently have two Designated Players on their roster; Karol Świderski and Liel Abada . Dean Smith has never been fully convinced by Swiderski, with the club loaning him out to Hellas Verona FC last spring in hopes that the Italian side would trigger his purchase option. They didn't. Charlotte now seem to be working to move Swiderski off the roster to open up his spot, giving them two DP spots with which to work.

Miguel Almirón is a rumored target of David Tepper's club, and the current Newcastle United attacker would require a significant transfer fee. They've also been linked with players like Calvin Stengs , and clearly aren't afraid to spend. This team was really good last season, and a strong winter window would make them a real contender in the East.

Colorado Rapids

Resolution: Continue the momentum

The Colorado Rapids made huge strides in their first season under head coach Chris Armas, jumping from 14th place in the MLS Western Conference in 2023 to seventh in 2024, and increasing their points total from 27 to 50 points. It was one of the more unexpected improvements in recent MLS memory, and the Rapids seem set up to stay in the playoff places this season.

They'll need continued improvements to their roster, though, needing help on the wings and in central defense, and at some point it will be time for an uncomfortable conversation about Zack Steffen 's below-par form. Nonetheless, things are looking better in Denver than they have in quite a while.

FC Dallas

Resolution: Figure out the spine of the team

With Jesús Ferreira heading to Seattle (and Paul Arriola seemingly close behind him), FC Dallas are losing two major pieces of their squad. It's a tough position for new head coach Eric Quill to find himself in.

Dallas still have some good pieces, though. Petar Musa bagged 16 goals in his first season in MLS and looked worth every bit of the transfer fee worth up to $13 million to get him from Benfica Lisbon . Alan Velasco missed essentially all of 2024 with a torn ACL, but his return should give Dallas a high-level player who could theoretically run the show as a No. 10. Is that enough?

DC United

Resolution: Get Christian Benteke some help

So, uh... Christian Benteke is, like, really good. The Belgium international won the MLS Golden Boot last year with 23 goals. "DC must have been good, right?" you ask. They weren't. They missed the playoffs on Decision Day. Gabriel Pirani was their second-top scorer with six goals. No one else scored more than three. DC were incredibly one-dimensional.

This current iteration of the Black and Red isn't going to be a massive spender anytime soon. But looking at their rather threadbare roster, it's clear they need help. That help may be tough to acquire while they're using a Designated Player spot on Mateusz Klich , who will play for Atlanta in 2025. CSO Ally Mackay will have to get creative, but it's glaringly clear that they won't improve without a more balanced roster, and it would a shame to see them waste such elite production from Benteke again.

Houston Dynamo

Resolution: Get Ezequiel Ponce firing on all cylinders

Houston Dynamo spent a club-record transfer fee to acquire striker Ezequiel Ponce from AEK Athens last summer, and he was... fine in his first half-season in Texas. The Argentina Football youth international scored a solid five goals from just 10 appearances, but never looked quite comfortable in Houston's front-line and struggled to consistently get on the end of chances.

I'm of the opinion that Ponce is a good No. 9, and his struggles were down to lack of chance creators around him. With Héctor Herrera on his way out, they have room to add another DP (and would have more room if they can find a transfer for Sebastián Ferreira ). A ton of their success in 2025 hinges on whether Ponce can be a 15-plus goalscorer, and they have to find a way to get the best out of him.

Los Angeles FC

Resolution: Get the most out of Olivier Giroud

Olivier Giroud was the highest-profile mid-season signing last year, but the World Cup winning striker didn't live up to expectations in 2024. He failed to score a league goal in 10 appearances, and struggled to find his rhythm in Steve Cherundolo's transition-based approach.

Getting Giroud looking like the player who scored 17 goals for AC Milan in the 2023-24 season has to be priority number one for Los Angeles FC . It will most likely require a switch to a more possession-based approach, which wouldn't be a bad thing. They also signed forward Jeremy Ebobisse in free agency, giving them an incredibly competent backup who could push Giroud for starting minutes.

LA Galaxy

Resolution: Plan for life without Riqui Puig

We all know the story: Riqui Puig tore his ACL in the Conference Final and still managed to not only stay on the field, but deliver the game-winning assist 30 minutes later to send the Los Angeles Galaxy to MLS Cup . It instantly topped the list of the most gutsy moments the league has ever seen.

Ultimately, the Galaxy won their first Cup in a decade. Was it worth losing their best player for what will likely be most of the 2025 season? It's hard to say, especially when Puig is the most singularly influential player in the league. The Galaxy are entirely built around him, and they'll have fundamentally adjust how they play until he returns. With little Allocation Money available, Will Kuntz will need to pull off another roster building masterclass in 2025.

Inter Miami

Resolution: Get a full season of Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi won the MLS MVP award in 2024, leading the league in goal contributions with a whopping 20 goals and 16 assists in less than 1,700 minutes. Messi was absolutely brilliant, and only played 19 regular season matches.

Inter Miami CF 's New Year's resolution is easy: cross their fingers, hope Messi can get on the field for 25 matches or more, and watch him cook.

Minnesota United

Resolution: Buy out Teemu Pukki's contract

Teemu Pukki was a marquee signing when he joined Minnesota United from Norwich City in 2023. But while he put up respectable numbers in his first season (10 goals, one assist in 14 matches), he really struggled in 2024. He was beaten out for the starting job by former USL Championship striker Tani Oluwaseyi and later Kelvin Yeboah . Pukki started just 11 matches in 2024 and scored just four goals, clearly dropping off in his second season.

Minnesota could really use that Designated Player spot, ideally on an elite midfielder to come in and raise the level of what should be a very competitive team. It's hard to see them getting significantly better with Pukki still on the roster, though.

CF Montréal

Resolution: Buy players, any players

CF Montreal are historically stingy spenders. They currently have zero Designated Players on their roster, just two U22 players, and only three TAM players. Their squad is as bare-bones as it gets.

Laurent Courtois is a really exciting coach, and he did some impressive things in 2024 without much to work with on his roster. But man... Montréal badly need even a cursory level of investment from their ownership. History tells us they probably won't get it.

Nashville SC

Resolution: Just be fun

Nashville SC have moved on from their defense-first approach and are entering a new era of possession-based soccer. At least, that's the plan in their first full season under new head coach BJ Callaghan. After missing the playoffs for the first time in their history and overturning much of an aging and under-performing roster, there's reason to be optimistic, as well as reason to still remain skeptical.

Obviously Nashville's results need to improve. But their entertainment factor on the pitch needs to improve just as much. For too long, they've been a one-dimensional and reactive team who relied solely on the individual brilliance of Hany Mukhtar to make up for their collective lack of creativity. They're betting on Callaghan to turn that page for them, and it needs to pay off.

New England Revolution

Resolution: Overhaul it all

The New England Revolution have been one of the busiest teams already this winter. They've shipped a load of players to San Jose, brought in free agents Jackson Yueill , Tanner Beason and Alex Bono , and signed defenders Mamadou Fofana and Brayan Ceballos, who should be their starting centerback pairing. Oh, yeah, and they acquired striker Leonardo Campana from Inter Miami in a league-record trade, spending up to $3.25 million in GAM to get him.

After selling homegrown winger Esmir Bajraktarevic to PSV Eindhoven , the Revs have even more GAM with which to work. They're not slowing down, either. GIVEMESPORT's Tom Bogert reports that they're in advanced discussions with FC Nantes for Cameroon international forward Ignatius Ganago.

All this to say, the Revs will look very, very different from the side that finished 14th in the East last season. They're going to be intriguing in 2025.

New York City FC

Resolution: Get 5% better

New York City FC were generally good in 2024, finishing just two points outside of the top four. In a lot of ways it made Nick Cushing's firing even more surprising, since it seemed like the Pigeons were heading in the right direction. Whoever takes over will have the relatively straightforward task of continuing what Cushing started, hopefully getting marginally more production out of a talented squad.

They've finally found the answer at the No. 9 position after Alonso Martínez 's breakout campaign. Matt Freese established himself as one of the very best goalkeepers in MLS. In between, they're stocked with talent and on paper look like a solid squad. They may not be an Eastern Conference contender, but they should be close behind.

New York Red Bulls

Resolution: Figure out who they are

It's perhaps strange to have so many questions about the MLS Cup runners up, but the NY Red Bulls are still somewhat of an enigma. In the first half of the season under new head coach Sandro Schwarz, they tried to be much less of a pressing team. After their form plummeted in the second half, they went back to the all out press in the playoffs. Which version is their true identity?

When their best players are on the pitch and healthy, they can make a deep run in the playoffs – we just saw that. But with one or two key players out, they look like a completely different and much less effective team. That's why their choice to sign Eric Maxim Choupo Moting as a Designated Player was so perplexing. The former Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich striker will turn 36 a month into the season, and he's never scored more than 10 league goals in a season over his 18-year professional career. It's a big gamble, both in terms of him taking the team up a level, and in terms of his ability to stay healthy for a 34-game campaign. After Emil Forsberg missed 15 matches last season, it's fair to wonder how available their two main DPs will be in 2025.

Orlando City

Resolution: Be more than just hard to play against