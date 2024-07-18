Highlights Non-QBs like Pearce Jr., Campbell, Graham, Johnson, and Hunter could be worthy of the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Players like Campbell, Graham, and Johnson offer a safer bet than some high-ceiling prospects.

Hunter, a two-way player, presents an interesting option for teams willing to take a risk on his versatility.

With the college football season rapidly approaching, way-too-early mocks have been written up for the 2025 NFL Draft.

The consensus is that the 2025 draft class is wide open, without a clear-cut QB claiming the top spot (yet). Plus, some of the teams at the bottom have already drafted QBs for development, so odds are, a QB wouldn't go No. 1 unless those teams traded out.

Of the 90 No. 1 overall picks in NFL history dating back to 1936, QBs have been taken first 35 times, more than any other position.

2025 No. 1 Pick Odds Player School Odds Carson Beck, QB Georgia +300 Shedeur Sanders, QB Colorado +550 James Pearce Jr., Edge Tennessee +650 Conner Weigman, QB Texas A&M +1,100 Quinn Ewers, QB Texas +1,400 Will Campbell, OT LSU +1,700 Mykel Williams, Edge Georgia +1,700 Drew Allar, QB Penn State +2,000 Cameron Ward, QB Miami +2,000 Riley Leonard, QB Notre Dame +2,600 Kelvin Banks Jr., OT Texas +2,600 Brady Cook, QB Missouri +2,600 *Odds courtesy of FanDuel

However, we could be seeing another exception in 2025. Here are five non-QBs who would be worthy of the No. 1 selection in the 2025 NFL Draft.

1 James Pearce Jr., DE, Tennessee

If there is one person on this list who has the most realistic shot at dethroning a QB at the first overall selection, it has to be Tennessee pass rusher James Pearce Jr., who has the third-shortest odds (+650) and shortest among non-QBs to earn the distinction.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Since the turn of the century, it's gotten even more QB-heavy at the No. 1 pick, with 18 of the 25 first overall draft picks since 2000 having been used on signal callers. Six of the last seven have been QBs too, with Trayvon Walker the lone exception in 2022.

His size is ideal for the position, standing at an unofficial 6-foot-5 and 240 pounds. He had a disruptive 2023 season with 10 sacks and 14.5 tackles for loss. He even had an interception that went for a 52-yard touchdown.

The most consistent first-overall picks are quarterbacks, offensive tackles, and defensive linemen. He must have an impressive enough junior year to declare for the draft. Then, he would need to show out at the combine with his speed, power, and measurables to prove he is worthy of drafting first overall.

2 Will Campbell, OT, LSU

The best left tackle heading into the 2025 season

Besides a QB, the draft class' best offensive left tackle usually goes No. 1 overall. The position is the safest bet, and as far as longevity, it makes the most sense. Enter LSU OT Will Campbell.

Approaching the 2024 season, he seems to be the unanimous favorite for the best O-line prospect. He unofficially stands at 6-foot-6 and 320 pounds, so assuming those numbers aren't too inflated, the junior fits the bill for an NFL build.

Of every eligible player for the 2025 NFL Draft, Campbell should be the name that has the least movement outside the top 10 in mock drafts. Barring injury or total regression, he is a name to follow this season and a virtual lock in the top 10.

3 Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

A strong DT with the motor of a sports car

Going into the 2024 college football season, if there is one name everyone should recognize from the previous year, it is Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham.

Graham was a huge X-Factor on the Michigan defense. Although he only had 36 total tackles and three sacks, he was an anchor in the middle of the line, affecting the opposing offense's ability to run up the middle. He won't be someone who will blow away scouts at the NFL Combine, but his pure football ability shouldn't be ignored.

Standing at an unofficial 6-foot-3 and 318 pounds, he has great size for the position and seems to be the consensus top DT in the 2025 NFL Draft. His motor is undeniable, and his game should easily translate to the NFL.

So many NFL teams in the past chose to draft someone with a high ceiling instead of a pure footballer (see Aidan Hutchinson as an example). Graham might be the safest bet on the defensive line.

4 Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

He's a star CB who has a ceiling somewhere in space

The 2023 college football season was a welcome wagon for Michigan cornerback Will Johnson.

Jaws dropped when he showed his ability in man coverage on the road to a National Championship. The 6-foot-2 junior arguably has the best upside heading into the new season. If he can capture the same magic he had last season or even improve his game tape, he should be a lock for a top-10 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

A cornerback has never been drafted first overall, but with the NFL becoming more of a pass-centric game every year, the call for better DBs has never been greater. While there were no defenders taken in the top 10 in the 2024 NFL Draft, in the four drafts prior from 2020-2023, there were seven corners taken in the top 10, including four in the top five.

With his frame, if Johnson could impress scouts at the combine, his name should be in consideration for the No. 1 spot, and at the very least, the No. 1 corner in the class. Johnson is also tied for the highest rating in EA's new NCAA college football game, boasting a 96 rating that is matched by LSU's Campbell and Ohio State running back Ollie Gordon II.

5 Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado

A two-way player who excels at both WR and CB

While Colorado will be a polarizing program with head coach Deion Sanders holding the reins, there is no denying that athlete Travis Hunter is an elite prospect physically. Hunter is a two-way player, playing wide receiver and cornerback, and his natural mobility is dangerous on either side of the ball, though most would say he profiles as a better CB in the NFL than a WR.

The NFL market for wide receivers has grown more demanding, but a WR still hasn't been drafted first overall this century. A case can be made that Hunter would be a better cornerback, which is an even bigger problem because a CB has never been drafted first overall.

So why Hunter?

He was the No. 1 high school recruit for a reason. He's a baller no matter where he plays, and some team might be crazy enough to have him continue playing on both sides of the ball, at least in a limited capacity. Oh, and he was named one of the three cover athletes for EA's new (and insanely highly anticipated) college football game.

