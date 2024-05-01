Highlights Without a clear top option to go first overall, we like Georgia EDGE Mykel Williams.

Shedeur Sanders has plenty of talent, but he will be one of the most scrutinized prospects throughout the draft process.

This is a generational defensive tackle class, with a projected seven being selected here in the first round.

The 2024 NFL Draft is all wrapped up, and before each rookie can even arrive to their new team's facilities, we at GIVEMESPORT are ready to start speculating on the 2025 NFL Draft and all it could have in store.

A full season of the NFL and college football is yet to come; a whole offseason of free agency and extensions will have their effect.

However, it's always good to get an early look at some of the top talent set to enter the NFL next year. While some will fall and some will rise, these are the top players heading into the year, and where they could land.

By proxy, this will also be a pseudo-prediction on how all 32 NFL teams will fare in the 2024 season record-wise, as we had to figure out where each team would be drafting in the first round on April 24, 2025 in Green Bay.

Related Complete 2024 NFL Draft Order & Results A round-by-round list of the 257 overall picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.

1 Denver Broncos

Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia

Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

Picking a team to fall into last place among everyone in the league can be challenging, but the Denver Broncos feel like the most likely candidate, with the team relying on so much young talent to step in and replace key pieces of a 2023 roster that still posted a losing record.

With Bo Nix secured under center, the team likely looks elsewhere with their top pick, and getting a pass rusher could be huge for the team's defensive output going forward.

The 6'5", 265-pound pass rusher has been a staple of the Georgia Bulldogs defense in his first two seasons, and we can expect a nice jump in play and continued dominance from his team, which will make his draft stock scorching hot by the time the draft rolls around.

2 New Orleans Saints

Carson Beck, QB, Georgia

Perhaps another surprise team here at the bottom of the standings, but the New Orleans Saints went 2-6 against winning-record teams in 2023. On top of that, there are questions about head coach Dennis Allen and quarterback Derek Carr, two seats you don't want to be hot to start the year. While ending up with the second overall pick may be more of a doomsday-type timeline, someone has to be here.

As a result of the underwhelming season, the team heads to the draft looking for stability under center. Carson Beck is similar to Jared Goff in terms of skill set, but he has the composure, well-roundedness, and ball placement to be an effective NFL starter, and the Saints would be happy to take the secure option despite snagging project QB Spencer Rattler in the 2024 draft.

3 New York Giants

Cam Ward, QB, Miami (FL)

Starting his college career at Incarnate Word, Cam Ward has worked his way up to Washington State and now Miami (FL). The quarterback still has plenty of work to do in terms of touch and control. But moving to a better supporting cast with the Hurricanes should help him become more disciplined with the football and blossom into a top prospect.

The New York Giants were 1-4 with Daniel Jones starting this past season. While the addition of a bonafide WR1 in Malik Nabers helps, and having Drew Lock as a possible backup is promising, the team feels like it's a slow start away from collapsing and starting over.

4 Washington Commanders

Fernando Carmona Jr., OT, Arkansas

The Washington Commanders are just in year one of their rebuild. Finishing inside the bottom five teams isn't a terrible outcome for them so long as some of their young talent shows flashes. Still, the offensive line could use some refurbishing, especially at left tackle.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Despite giving up the second-most sacks in the league in 2023 (65), the Commanders only spent one third-round pick on upgrading their offensive line in the 2024 draft, which means a premium pick in that positional group in 2025 is highly likely no matter where they are selecting.

Fernando Carmona Jr. is a name that not many are discussing as a legitimate prospect, but with his 6'5", 324-pound frame and excellent explosiveness in short areas, the left tackle prospect has a legitimate shot to work himself up in a tackle class that still has plenty of surrounding question marks.

5 New England Patriots

Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots double-dipped at wideout in the 2024 NFL Draft in the second and fourth rounds, but assuming the position isn't fully resolved, they should have their top choice of weapon if they sit early enough in the draft—which is highly likely. As things stand, that preferred wideout should be Missouri's Luther Burden III.

Many compare the stout receiver to Deebo Samuel because of his ability to produce yardage after the catch, but Burden also has more deep-threat ability to win and produce at varying levels of the field. Getting him paired with Drake Maye should form an exciting duo and give the Patriots a true number-one receiver for the first time since Julian Edelman's final season in 2020, which was the last time the team employed a 1,000-yard pass-catcher.

6 Carolina Panthers

Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

After trading for Diontae Johnson and drafting Xavier Legette with the 32nd overall pick, the Carolina Panthers are hoping wide receiver isn't a need in the 2025 offseason. However, Johnson's contract will be expiring, and Adam Thielen will be 34 years old, so the odds are they could be back to addressing the position again this time next year.

Tetairoa McMillan stands 6'5" with incredible body positioning and control that allowed him to light up defenses all season in 2023, posting 90 receptions for 1,402 yards and 10 touchdowns. His control through the route and with the ball in the air makes him extremely difficult to contain and would make for an excellent go-to for Bryce Young.

7 Arizona Cardinals

Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M

The Arizona Cardinals fail to make much ground in the stacked NFC West but do make a jump up to seven thanks to their improved offense in 2024. Still, the team could use some defensive help, and this draft class is perfect for that.

Standing 6'4" and weighing 280 pounds, Nic Scourton has a tremendous frame that allows him to attack off the edge with plenty of power while also boasting an athletic profile that lets him combine that force with finesse. Adding him to the defensive line in Arizona will allow Jonathan Gannon to get that next level defense he's been building toward.

8 Tennessee Titans

Mason Graham, DL, Michigan

The addition of T'Vondre Sweat will go a long way for the Tennessee Titans' interior defensive line, but it shouldn't prevent them from adding some more talent next offseason. With the eighth overall pick in this situation, it sets them up perfectly to kick start the beginning of one of the most impressive defensive tackle classes we've ever seen.

Mason Graham is the Titans' selection right now. The Michigan defender played a key role in the Wolverines' undefeated season and national championship win in 2023. Getting him to work alongside Sweat and Jeffrey Simmons would be lethal.

Related Ranking the Top 5 Wide Receiver Classes in NFL Draft History The top five wide receiver draft classes of all time span nearly 40 years and include several all-time greats.

9 Las Vegas Raiders

Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

CREDIT: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Shedeur Sanders is likely going to be one of the most oft-discussed prospects with countless different subjects, news reports, and overall rumors flying around that makes his overall draft value difficult to pin down.

At this point in time, Sanders is a very accurate passer with nice touch and solid arm strength. He will be on a struggling Colorado squad, but as long as he plays efficiently, the value is there for NFL offenses.

The Las Vegas Raiders missed on their opportunity for a quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft, but this time around, they land their guy and plug Sanders into one of the best weapons rooms in the NFL. Not to mention that his father and coach, Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, said he doesn't want his son going anywhere cold and that he'll "pull an Eli" if he has to. It doesn't get sunnier or warmer than Vegas, baby.

10 Minnesota Vikings

WIll Johnson, CB, Michigan

The fact that a cornerback of Will Johnson's caliber slips down this board so much seems unrealistic, but with the NFL not selecting their first cornerback until No. 22 this year, maybe this is still respectable placement for the Michigan Wolverines' star.

As a true sophomore, Johnson was left on an island week in and week out, going against some of the top wideouts in college football and dominating. With Brian Flores' defense's requirement for high-end cornerback play due to his high-frequency blitzing, the DC would be pounding the table in the war room to ensure the Minnesota Vikings bring in the defensive back here at pick 10.

11 Los Angeles Chargers

Deone Walker, DL, Kentucky

Kentucky defensive tackle Deone Walker is 6'6" and weighs 348 pounds, but he's an athletic freak who excels in pass rushing when he operates off of the edge, though he works from the stand-up at times too. Placing him here at 11 would be a lucky break for the Los Angeles Chargers or whoever held this slot, as the defensive lineman has sky-high potential to be one of the highest-regarded prospects in this class.

12 Jacksonville Jaguars

Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado

If Travis Hunter proves he can sustain the energy to be a season-long contributor at both cornerback and wide receiver, then there's a real chance he could be the first overall selection next April.

However, in 2023, Hunter started to get fatigued as the year went on, so it seems like picking one side of the ball and sticking to it might be his best move. He's a good receiver, but he's a phenomenal cornerback.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have Tyson Campbell but, in the long term, lack a complimentary piece to work across from him in the secondary. If they happen to land Hunter in the 2025 NFL Draft, then they could have one of the best secondaries in the NFL.

13 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

James Pearce Jr., EDGE, Tennessee

Mandatory Credit: Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

There are plenty of outlets who believe Tennessee edge rusher James Pearce Jr. will be the top pick by this time next year. Similar to Brian Burns, Pearce operates with his lanky but athletic frame to maneuver around tackles and find his way to the football to make a big play, and he made a routine of it in 2023 with 14.5 tackles for loss and 10 sacks.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers need speed off the edge to fit into Todd Bowles's style of defense, and acquiring Pearce would not only be fantastic but also help the team on its path to reclaiming the NFC South in 2025.

14 Seattle Seahawks

Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas

According to reports, the Seattle Seahawks were interested in trading up in order to acquire Michael Penix Jr., so they could very easily be in the market again. Incumbent starter Geno Smith has already stated that he's not expecting the job to be handed to him.

With that in mind, Texas' Quinn Ewers could be an intriguing add. The pocket passer has an impressive arm, but the issue for him at the next level will be refining his touch, as too often, the ball placement is sporadic from snap to snap.

With NFL coaching and maybe a season spent waiting in the wings behind Smith, Ewers could be a very promising quarterback in the NFL.

15 Miami Dolphins

Kenneth Grant, DL, Michigan

The Miami Dolphins lost some notable defensive talent this offseason, and that cycle will probably repeat next year too. The best course of action to help mitigate their losses would be to keep plugging top defensive prospects into their roster and hope that they have the talent to make an immediate contribution.

Kenneth Grant is a wildly athletic 6'3", 339-pound defensive tackle who has the range to cover space all over the field but the power and anchor to hold down his rush lane and block off inside run opportunities. His quality on the Dolphins' defensive line would be welcome by itself, but he'd make everyone else's job a lot easier too.

16 Pittsburgh Steelers

Walter Nolen, DL, Ole Miss

As one of the top recruits entering his college football career, Walter Nolen hasn't disappointed, as he looked phenomenal in 2023, posting 37 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, and four sacks for Texas A&M. However, he ended up entering the transfer portal at season's end and committing to play for Ole Miss in 2024.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have some talented pieces on their defensive line, but having someone to replace Cam Heyward, who is turning 35 in May and will be entering his 14th NFL season in 2024, will be pivotal to the team sustaining their success. If the replacement is Nolen, they'll be more than okay.

Related Ranking the Top 5 QB Classes in NFL Draft History It's clear that the 1983 NFL Draft was the best when it came to quarterbacks, but which others had a top-notch quarterback class?

17 Chicago Bears

Dani Dennis-Sutton, EDGE, Penn State

While the impact of Montez Sweat on this Chicago Bears defense was extremely notable, the team could still use someone rushing the passer opposite of him. Penn State seems to be churning out edge rushers every season, but Dani Dennis-Sutton is a tremendously-sized 6'5", 270-pound lineman who brings both strength and speed to work perfectly in the Matt Eberflus' defense.

18 Cleveland Browns

Will Campbell, OT, LSU

Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Seen by many as the class' top offensive tackle, Campbell falling down the board a bit may shock some. However, his subpar leverage and overall twitch make it likely that very good, more flashy offensive line prospects may be able to pass him over the course of the season.

Still, the fall ends at pick 18 as the Cleveland Browns own their first round pick for the first time since trading for Deshaun Watson and use it to help upgrade the protection on the offensive line.

19 Philadelphia Eagles

Emery Jones Jr., OT, LSU

In 2022, Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson, who is now 33, said he was going to play for about two more seasons. Well, the time has come to where he is either out the door or heading there soon, and general manager Howie Roseman should draft accordingly.

LSU's Emery Jones Jr. has some incredible power behind his 6'6", 322-pound frame that allows him to stonewall defenders at the line of scrimmage in pass protection, and also steamroll in the running game. While replacing Johnson would be nearly impossible, Jones would be a formidable replacement.

20 Indianapolis Colts

Denzel Burke, CB, Ohio State

2024 will be an exciting campaign for the Indianapolis Colts, with the addition of rookies like edge rusher Laiatu Latu and Texas wideout Adonai Mitchell—who had a bit of a slip in the 2024 draft—and the healthy return of QB Anthony Richardson, who has big plans for this campaign. If all goes well, the team could be a legitimate contender, but defensively, they could stand to improve a bit more, especially at cornerback.

Denzel Burke has been the leading cornerback for the Ohio State Buckeyes since he was a true freshman. His natural instincts, ball skills, and physicality should help him thrive in the league, and Gus Bradley would be a fool not to want him as CB1 for his defense.