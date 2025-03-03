Not even the most optimistic Philadelphia Union fans were expecting the blistering start to the season that Bradley Carnell's squad has assembled.

With the departure of popular figures like coach Jim Curtin, Julian Carranza and Brujo Martinez, there was a widespread belief coming into the 2025 MLS seaspm that this would be at least partially a rebuilding year at Subaru Park.

But then the season arrived. And two white-hot weeks later, the Union look like they might again be the best team in the Eastern Conference.

More to the point, they are also looking reminiscent of another team that began the season with rebuilding expectations and ended it holding the MLS Cup trophy: Steve Cherundolo's 2022 Los Angeles FC squad.

In particular, the stories of those two teams' head coaches and center forwards are shaping up in an eerily similar manner.

Popular Coaches Depart

Some felt Curtin and Bradley were unfairly scapegoated

But before Cherundolo and Carnell could arrive, their predecessors had to leave.

Neither the Union's Curtin nor LAFC's Bob Bradley were fired. Their contracts merely weren't renewed.

And yet when that outcome for Curtin became clear last year, there was considerable angst within the Philadelphia fanbase that he was being scapegoated for the shortcomings of overly frugal ownership.

In similar fashion, there were many in the LAFC sphere who believed Bradley shouldn't be blamed for Carlos Vela's availability issues in 2020 and 2021. Though Vela completed the single greatest attacking season in 2019, injuries and the pandemic conspired to limit his time significantly in the next two years, and LAFC's form was a clear casualty.

Carlos Vela MLS Form Log Year Appearances Minutes Goals Assists 2019 31 2,726 34 15 2020 7 422 4 1 2021 20 1,276 5 6 2022 32 2,333 12 11

Cherundolo, Carnell make only minor changes

Perhaps Cherundolo also felt Bradley had done a lot more right than wrong, so when he assumed the role as his successor, he changed only small details of the game model. Vela was still the centerpiece of the attacking philosophy. But he wasn't quite as irreplaceable, with Cherundolo paying a bit more attention to his workload than Bradley had.

As for Carnell, if anything he marks a return to the height of Curtin's high-pressing days with the Union a few seasons ago. Since then, Curtin had tried to enable his teams to be more maleable to a possession-oriented approach when the game required it. But Carnell and Tanner both have a significant past in the Red Bull Football structure, and are more gegenpress purists in that regard.

They bring a German full-back mentality

And this part is a little spooky: both Cherundolo and Carnell both played as outside backs in German football for portions of 12 seasons.

Cherundolo made 302 appearances across 12 seasons in the Bundesliga with Hannover 96 . Carnell played with four different German clubs between the Bundesliga and 2.Bundesliga, finishing with 134 appearances in the top flight and 84 more in the second tier.

A European Departure

Two South Americans cross the Atlantic

And there are also wonky similarities between Baribo's rise to be Philly's most dangerous marksman and Arango's time as LAFC's top scorer.

For starters, neither would've happened if their South American predecessors didn't move on to enticing European opportunities.

In September of 2021, LAFC's Uruguayan wide man Diego Rossi finally made a long-rumored jump across the pond to join Turkish giants Fenerbahçe S.K. .

Three years later, it was the Union's Argentine marksman Julian Carranza moving on to a similar destination at Feyenoord in the Dutch Eredivisie.

Starts lead to goals immediately

Arango came to LAFC on a transfer to fill the void Rossi left, while Baribo had already been on the Union roster.

But both men latched on with force when they finally got the opportunity to start a string of consecutive matches.

Career MLS scoring stats Player Appearances Goals Goals/90 Cristian Arango 94 54 0.70 Tai Baribo 27 14 0.74

Arango needed a few games to get match fit, but when he was fit enough to make Bob Bradley's lineup, he scored six goals in a string of five consecutive early MLS starts. Baribo nearly matched that with six goals in six straight starts in his first run of extended minutes for the Union.

Arango's blistering form then carried over to a 16-goal campaign in 2022. Baribo is already a third of the way to that total after just two matches, having scored five of the Union's eight goals so far.