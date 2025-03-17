Rory McIlroy won the Players Championship for the second time in his career on Monday afternoon, but was pushed all the way by J.J Spaun in a weather-affected tournament at TPC Sawgrass. The winner was ultimately decided by a three-hole play-off after storms in Florida on Sunday saw the action head into a fifth day.

The Northern Irishman remarked on Sunday evening that he "should be going home with the trophy". However, Spaun pegged back his three-shot lead over the last few holes of the final round to force Monday's play-off.

Having been denied victory over the weekend, McIlroy returned on St. Patrick's Day on Monday in fine form. He dominated proceedings from the outset, delivering a birdie on the par-5 16th, set up by a massive drive down the fairway. World number 57 Spaun, meanwhile, could only reach par.

The American's fate was effectively sealed in the second hole of the play-off, where he hit his ball into the water and ended up with a triple bogey. McIlroy wasn't perfect at the hole, either, coming away with a bogey. Crucially, though, Rory found himself four shots ahead after the first two holes, all but securing himself the title.

McIlroy bogeyed the final hole of the play-off, but Spaun was so far back following his triple bogey, that it didn't matter. Rory may have been forced into working overtime to get the job done, but was handsomely rewarded for his efforts with a $4.5 million win, as the final prize money figures show, per CBS Sports.

McIlroy Earned Biggest Money From $25m Prize Pool

Runner-up Spaun took home just under $3m

A total of $25m was up for grabs, with five players taking home seven-figure paydays. While Danny Walker, Corey Conners and Bud Cauley found themselves just shy of that mark, they still banked a cool $843,750 each for their sixth-place tie. The tournament wasn't quite so lucrative for those who found themselves at the wrong end of the leaderboard. Xander Schauffele, who finished in 72nd place, picked up just over $50,000 in compensation.

Players Championship 2025 salaries (selected) Player Finishing position Earnings Xander Schauffele 72nd place $50,250 Rickie Fowler 71st place $50,768 Jordan Spieth 59th place $56,750 Justin Thomas 33rd place $136,250 Will Zalatoris 30th place $163,750 Scottie Scheffler Tied 20th $240,250 Shane Lowry Tied 20th $240,250 Tommy Fleetwood Tied 14th $418,750 Patrick Cantlay Tied 12th $556,250 Collin Morikawa Tied 10th $656,250 Robert MacIntyre Tied ninth $731,250 Corey Conners Tied sixth $843,750 Lucas Glover Tied third $1,325,000 Akshay Bhatia Tied third $1,325,000 Tom Hoge Tied third $1,325,000 J.J Spaun Runner-up $2,725,000 Rory McIlroy Winner $4,500,000

Although Spaun missed out on overall glory, he does have the consolation of picking up an impressive $2,725,000 after finishing in second spot. He revealed last week that he had only spent one week at home so far in 2025, admitting his absence had been annoying his wife.