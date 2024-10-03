FIFA has confirmed plans to introduce a brand-new transfer window which is set to take place at the beginning of June 2025. The additional period will allow teams competing in next summer's all-new Club World Cup an opportunity to conduct business before the tournament gets underway on June 15th.

While fans have become accustomed to the two windows over the summer (14th June–August 30th for English clubs) and the winter window in January, the latest creation from the world's governing body is arguably the biggest shake-up to transfer business that has been seen since the present system was introduced in 2003.

Romano Confirms New Transfer Window

The Italian journalist revealed the news on social media

Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano broke the news on social media, stating that the proposed new business period will run from 1st June - 10th June. This will mean that clubs that are involved with the newly redesigned 32-team tournament will be allowed to sign and register players in time for their first fixture, with games proceeding in the middle of the month.

If implemented, the new window will only impact Chelsea and Manchester City from the Premier League, as they are the two English clubs that have qualified for the Club World Cup. This is based on the fact that the pair have had to most European success in recent years, with Chelsea lifting the Champions League in 2021 and City doing so two years later on the way to completing an historic treble.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester City are the only English team to have qualified for the Champions League semi-finals or further over the last two campaigns.

Elsewhere in Europe, both Madrid giants will be the beneficiaries from Spain, as will Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund from Germany. PSG, Inter Milan and Juventus are among the other notable names that will also be involved next summer.

The format of the tournament will work similarly to that of the previous Champions League set-up, with eight groups of four battling it out for the top two spots to qualify for the knockout stages. After reaching the second phase, contests will take place over just a single leg, as opposed to the two legs fans see in European competitions.

Infantino Explains Decision Behind New Tournament

The FIFA president is excited to crown new World Champions

As per FIFA's official website, president Gianni Infantino explained that the decision to design a new tournament was done to allow the best teams from around the globe to face off in a spectacle never before seen in club football. The Swiss native stated:

"Thirty-two of the best clubs from all corners of the world will be competing in the United States in June and July 2025. "They are at the heart of the tournament. And we cannot wait. Thirty-two of the best clubs globally will meet on the world stage and only one will be crowned world champions."

Despite Infantino's excitement, the announcement of the new tournament has come at a time when several players, including Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker, have raised concerns about the amount of games they are being forced to play in.