One of the most significant weeks in golf is upon us, as the 2025 edition of The Masters at Augusta National is just days away, and the tension couldn't be more palpable as 12 hotshots from the Saudi-backed breakaway league LIV Golf, reunite with the PGA Tour mainstays to determine who wins the first of the sport's majors that'll be contested this year.

In one corner, we have the world No.1 Scottie Scheffler, the in-form Rory McIlroy, among other stars on a tear, repping the PGA, and, in the other corner, we have the entertaining Bryson DeChambeau, and Jon Rahm, who knows his way around Augusta like it's no big deal.

In this feature, we give you the lowdown on the best bets, tips, picks, and predictions for The Masters, as we attempt to bring order to the chaos that can often go hand-in-hand when there is a field of 95 competitors to choose from. After all, there can be only one player good enough to wear this year's coveted green jacket.

Event : The Masters in golf

: The Masters in golf Date : 10th of April to 13th of April

: 10th of April to 13th of April Venue : Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, United States

: Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, United States How to watch: CBS and ESPN in US, Sky Sports in UK

