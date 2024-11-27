The 2024/25 Darts World Championship is upon us and the winner of the tournament will be taking home a hefty sum.

The tournament, which will take place between the 15th of December 2024 and the 3rd of January 2025, includes seven rounds. As players make their way through the competition, their prize money will increase. Players who lose in the first round will go home with £7,500, and anyone who makes it one stage further to the second round will go home with double that, £15,000.

The 16 third round losers will take away £25,000 each and then the eight losers from the fourth round will each be £35,000 richer. Then, anyone talented enough to make it to the quarter-finals will walk away with £50,000 if that’s the stage they fall at. The two losers of the semi-finals will no doubt be distraught, but the payment of £100,000 each might cheer them up a bit. The same goes for whoever the runner-up is, as they will be rewarded with a massive £200,000.