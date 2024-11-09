Crystal Palace endured a nightmare afternoon as they were well beaten by London rivals Fulham at Selhurst Park on Saturday, as Oliver Glasner quickly loses faith from the fans.

The Eagles named a depleted starting lineup with captain Marc Guehi and debutant Justin Denney starting in midfield in the absence of Adam Wharton, Will Hughes, Eberechi Eze and Eddie Nketiah, and the in-form Cottagers took full advantage with a dominant performance as goals from Emile Smith Rowe and Harry Wilson earned them a 2-0 win.

But while all eyes immediately turned to team selection from the manager and the red card of summer signing Daichi Kamada as key reasons for the defeat, it was £20m man Dean Henderson who was ultimately the reason behind the poor result.

Dean Henderson Had a Stinker in Goal

£20m down the drain

Having signed from Manchester United in a £20m deal back in the summer of 2023, Henderson has finally established himself as the number one at the club after ousting Sam Johnstone during the summer.

That means he should be the most reliable man at the club between the sticks, and yet fans are constantly left bemoaning the fact that the team has conceded goals where he should have done better.

The same can be said for both goals Palace conceded against Fulham, too.

As Smith Rowe created an angle for a left-footed shot in first-half stoppage time, Henderson knew where the ball would eventually end up. However, despite that knowledge and getting a hand to the former Arsenal man's strike, he could only push the ball into the corner rather than around the post.

Then for Wilson's strike in the second-half, he managed to get his whole body to it but still couldn't stop the ball going in. According to Sofascore, Henderson underperformed his his expected goals against (xGA) by 0.74. He also made five saves during the game, which shows just how much better he should have done.

Dean Henderson stats v Fulham (09/11/2024) Mins 90 xGA -0.74 Saves 5 Passes completed (%) 18/33 (55%) Long passes (%) 5/20 (25%)

His distribution was poor also. Henderson completed just 18 of his 33 passes (55%) and only five of his 20 attempts to go long (25%). Palace as a result effectively conceded possession at home, and found themselves under pressure throughout.

Obviously Kamada's red card didn't help, and earning £105,000-per-week he should be doing much better. But he has also been playing out of position in a team underperforming. Henderson has no such excuse and must be held responsible as a result.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 09/11/2024.