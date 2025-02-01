Tottenham Hotspur fans will be devastated by reports stating that Bayern Munich star Mathys Tel has turned them down - and Michael Bridge has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that Bayern were keen on the move, as a means to settle the outstanding bill they owe Spurs for Harry Kane in a major twist.

Tel has been told by Vincent Kompany that he can leave the Bundesliga leaders in the January window after a lack of game time, failing to feature in the Belgian's plans in the current campaign. That saw Tottenham register their interest - but reports had stated that Tel declined a move to the north London club, despite Ange Postecoglou's men agreeing a £50million fee for his services.

Bridge: Bayern 'Were Keen' to Sell Mathys Tel to Tottenham

The deal would financially have worked in both favours

Tottenham, as it stands, are still looking for a new centre-forward amid Dominic Solanke's injury - but an update has been given by Bridge, who stated that Bayern were keen for Tel to move to the club as it would have paid off their debts for the Kane move, which was administered in August 2023.

Mathys Tel's Bundesliga statistics - Bayern squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 8 =19th Assists 1 =10th Key Passes Per Game 0.1 19th Shots Per Game 1.3 =7th Dribbles Per Game 0.8 =9th Match rating 6.36 22nd

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Bridge stated that the rejection is a blow for Tottenham - and that although he may want to stay in Munich, it's a saga that will have to be waited out. Bridge said:

"I think Bayern were keen on his move, because they still owe Spurs money for Harry Kane - so it wouldn't have necessarily been £50million, it might even have been £20million, but just to pay off the Kane fee. "So it's a blow. One source has said that he wants to stay in Munich, but we'll wait and see. I think Manchester United have always been looking around. "It's a disappointing one, because they really do need a forward."

Tel has 16 goals in 83 games for Bayern, although he is behind Kane, Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane and Kingsley Coman amongst others in the pecking order. A host of European clubs remain in the race for his signature, including United, and whether Tel will move on over the next few days remains to be seen.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mathys Tel has 40 caps for France's youth teams, scoring 23 goals.

However, it won't be Tottenham, who have been snubbed by the young French prodigy in recent days.

Statistics courtesy of Whoscored. Correct as of 01-02-25.

