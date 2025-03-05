Southampton star Taylor Harwood-Bellis could remain in the Premier League by the end of the season despite the south coast club potentially being relegated in the next few gameweeks - with the star 'open' to joining Crystal Palace as Oliver Glasner looks to bolster his squad ahead of next season.

The 23-year-old has been a key part of Southampton's squad in the current campaign after joining in the summer for £20million, and has looked a class above in comparison to their other stars. That has tempted Premier League interest, and Palace could look to add him to their squad after a vast turnover in their centre-back ranks over the past transfer windows - something that Glasner will be keen to amend.

Report: Taylor Harwood-Bellis 'Keen' on Crystal Palace Move

The defender wishes to remain in the Premier League after a solid season

The report by Football Insider states that Harwood-Bellis is keen to remain a Premier League player next season, with interest from Palace remaining strong contenders in securing his signature.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis' Premier League statistics - Southampton squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 24 =4th Goals 1 =7th Aerial Duels Won Per Game 1.8 3rd Clearances Per Game 3.8 3rd Interceptions Per Game 1.1 4th Match rating 6.41 11th

Harwood-Bellis' performances have outweighed those of his Saints teammates, and having performed well enough to earn an England callup, the south London outfit could add to their English contingent of Adam Wharton, Dean Henderson, Eberechi Eze and Eddie Nketiah to name but a few with the addition of the Stockport-born star, who came through Manchester City's youth academy - in which Cityzens boss Pep Guardiola labelled him as 'incredible' after facing off against him earlier this season.

Joachim Andersen left in the summer, whilst Trevoh Chalobah was recalled by Chelsea in January - and with Marc Guehi continuing to be linked with a move away from Selhurst Park, recruitments could be needed despite Maxence Lacroix and Chadi Riad signing in the summer. Harwood-Bellis' exploits saw him called into England's team to play Ireland in November, and a debut goal put him on a pedestal to shine further in the top-flight.

Additionally, the former Burnley loanee has now won two successive promotions from the Championship with the Clarets and the Saints - and having proved he's good enough for the second-tier, he'll be keen to attempt a third-straight attempt at hoisting himself into the top-flight.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Taylor Harwood-Bellis captained England's under-21 squad to the 2023 Euros, without conceding a single goal throughout the tournament.

Having recently changed agents, he could join the Eagles' ranks as a homegrown star, and at the age of just 23, he's got a bright future in the English game, where he could shine in Glasner's three-back formation.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 05-03-25.

