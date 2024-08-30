West Ham United have been extremely proactive in the transfer market this summer, bringing in no fewer than eight first-team players to help them kick on in the Premier League this season - and that could become nine additions, with GIVEMESPORT sources revealing that Paris Saint-Germain star Carlos Soler is waiting for the green light to make the move to east London in what would be a serious coup for Julen Lopetegui in his first transfer window in charge of the Irons.

Sources: Soler 'Waiting' for West Ham Green Light

The Spaniard is on standby in case a move is administered

GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that Soler is ready to make the move to the London Stadium today, and he is merely waiting on the 'green light' for a deal to commence which could reportedly total £20million.

The Irons are looking to offload players today, with Nayef Aguerd, Danny Ings, Kurt Zouma, James Ward-Prowse and more all available if the right move presents itself - whilst Tomas Soucek was also a possibility before telling the club he wanted to stay.

Maxwel Cornet's proposed move to Southampton is helpful in opening the door to Soler's arrival, though one of the aforementioned stars will fully open the door for his arrival.

Soler has been the prime candidate to pad out their midfield - but if he doesn't join, Richard Rios of Brazilian outfit Palmeiras is the backup option with West Ham having made an enquiry for his services.

Smart signings have given West Ham huge yet talented squad depth

Lopetegui's men have had one of the better transfer windows in the Premier League, with the captures of Crysencio Summerville, Max Kilman, Niclas Fullkrug and Aaron Wan-Bissaka amongst others fully bolstering their squad ahead of a busy top-flight season.

With no European football for the first time in four seasons, the Hammers can have a full crack at the Premier League and a top-half finish does seem to be on the cards if their new arrivals can hit the ground running.