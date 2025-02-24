Tottenham Hotspur's injury crisis has had many drawbacks this season, with the club still lingering in the bottom half of the Premier League table - but a positive to come out of it has seen Djed Spence emerge, and he's been showered with praise by journalist Daniel Storey after being touted as the top-flight 'Player of the Month' in February, before he stated that the full-back should start every game for the rest of the season.

Ange Postecoglou's side have seen a real barrage of injuries to their back line, with Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Destiny Udogie and Guglielmo Vicario all suffering medium-term injuries - and that saw Tottenham win just one Premier League game from eleven throughout the winter months, with that solo win coming against lowly Southampton. But their makeshift back four has seen Spence fill in sparingly, and he's slowly but surely got to terms with the squad - which journalist Storey has given his vast praise for.

Storey: Spence 'Genuine Ray of Light' Amid Tottenham Rise

The full-back has shot to prominence from seemingly nowhere

Spence, who signed for Tottenham for £20million back in 2022, was in and out of the team until his first start of the campaign in mid-December, and he's excelled since then - and was rewarded for his efforts with a goal against relegation-threatened Ipswich Town over the weekend.

Djed Spence's recent Premier League ratings - performance by opponent Opponent Match rating Result Ipswich Town (22nd February) 7.5 4-1 W Manchester United (16th February) 8.3 1-0 W Brentford (2nd February) 8.3 2-0 W Everton (19th January) 7.5 3-2 L Arsenal (15th January) 6.5 2-1 L

That has seen the former Nottingham Forest star given praise by Storey, who wrote in 'i' that the star is arguably the Premier League's most improved player and that his development is a 'genuine ray of light' on what has been a sullen season in north London -an unlikely outcome given that he has been linked with moves away in the future. He wrote:

"This hasn’t been an easy season for any Tottenham player to show their best, but Djed Spence might just be the most improved player in the Premier League and its Player of the Month for February. "Spence flourished as a makeshift left-back under Ange Postecoglou, albeit one picked basically because everybody else was injured. He preferred to come infield on his right foot, thus inviting Son Heung-min to stay wide and create the overlap. His defending, completely unused at Tottenham before this spell, has always been better than people give him credit for. "Now Spence is on the right, with Destiny Udogie fit. Not only is that his own preferred position, it also enables him to double up with Brennan Johnson as they did so effectively at Forest. Now Spence can overlap himself to put crosses into the box, while Johnson can get into the box and Dejan Kulusevski can push high and create overloads against full-backs. "Nobody is celebrating an injury crisis that has ruined Tottenham’s season, but the development of Spence is a genuine ray of light. He deserves to be their first choice either on the left or right next season."

Spence had two loan spells away from Tottenham at Leeds United and Genoa last season, but having come back into the fold, having an extra three-and-a-half years left on his contract could be beneficial to the club in the long run, with the defender only being 24 years of age.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Djed Spence won the Championship play-offs with Nottingham Forest back in 2022.

He'll add to his 17 Premier League appearances this season and could be a shoo-in for Thomas Tuchel's next England squad if he can keep his form up, having made six appearances for the under-21 squad.

Statistics courtesy of Sofascore. Correct as of 24-02-25.

