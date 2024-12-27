Ange Postecoglou will feel his decision not to hand Djed Spence consistent game time this season was justified after the Tottenham Hotspur star was sent off in a 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest.

The English right-back struggled for first-team opportunities until this month but will miss his side's clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers after picking up a second yellow card late on in the Boxing Day defeat at the City Ground.

Spence had endured a frustrating spell at Spurs before recently when Postecoglou threw him into his starting lineup. He faired well against Forest for the most part, trying to influence the game from right-back. But Anthony Elanga's 28th-minute strike handed the visitors their ninth defeat of the season, leaving them 11th in the Premier League table.

Djed Spence vs Nottingham Forest Tackles 3 Dribbled Past 1 Ground Duels (Won) 9 (5) Aerial Duels (Won) 1 (0) Touches 90 Accurate Passes 52/60 (87%) Key Passes 2 Crosses (acc.) 3 (1) Long Balls (acc.) 2 (0) Big Chances Created 1 Dribble Attempts (succ.) 2 (2)

Spence's sending-off raises question marks over his reliability in a Lilywhites team desperate for availability amid an injury curse. He frustratingly threw the ball away in the 75th minute and was handed his first yellow before receiving his marching orders after a poor challenge on Jota Silva in the 94th minute.

This came after he'd spurned possession twice when trying to find his man with two long ball attempts. It was crucial Spurs kept possession and weren't wasteful at the City Ground against a dangerous Forest side on the counter.

Postecoglou recently made a U-turn over his decision to offload Spence in January after bringing him into his first team on a consistent basis. But the Australian coach will likely feel a replacement is required and the former Forest full-back could be at risk of being frozen out again.

Djed Spence Has Given Postecoglou A Massive Headache

Spurs lack options at the back heading into Wolves clash

Spence wore a face of despair once Craig Pawson brandished a second yellow and a subsequent red card to give him his marching orders. He may have felt he was winning Postecoglou over with his recent performances since being integrated into Spurs' starting XI, but he's now handed his manager more unnecessary problems.

Tottenham are already set to be without Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero for Sunday's game against Wolves on home soil. Ben Davies is reportedly back in training and could feature, but Radu Dragusin is doubtful after being forced off during the Boxing Day clash.

Spence could have continued in Postecoglou's lineup, but Pedro Porro will likely return to right-back, which could keep him out of the team and jeopardise his recent career renaissance. He had looked increasingly likely to depart in January as he sat on the outskirts of the Lilywhites' first team, and that could now be a real possibility once more.

The 24-year-old joined Spurs from Middlesbrough in July 2022 for £20 million, but he struggled to convince ex-boss Antonio Conte. Postecoglou's arrival in July 2023 didn't change the situation, as he was sent out on loan to Leeds United and Genoa until the ongoing season.

Postecoglou may now want to use January to strengthen in defence, which could come at the expense of Spence. The Lilywhites are reportedly expected to be in the market for one or two new players, with a defender high on the club's list of priorities.

It remains to be seen whether Spence has a long-term future at the club, but this latest red card shows that Postecoglou was probably right not to trust him initially and has proven him right. Spence may have blown his chance to have a long-term future in north London, and has nobody to blame but himself.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 26/12/2024.