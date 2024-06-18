Highlights A significant number of Europe's leading stars could be on their way to new clubs after making an impact for their respective countries on the international stage.

Conor Gallagher, Romelu Lukaku and Martin Zubimendi are just some of the names who may be set to embark on a fresh challenge after returning from Euro 2024.

Players could use the tournament in Germany as an opportunity to put themselves in the shop window after the transfer window opened earlier this month.

Euro 2024 is in full swing with a range of stars on show who could be in for a move this summer.

Conor Gallagher, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Joshua Zirkzee, Morten Hjulmand, Joao Neves and Joshua Kimmich are some of the most in-demand names in this window.

GIVEMESPORT takes a look at one player from every country at the tournament who could have a new club next season.

Albania: Armando Broja (Chelsea)

Chelsea are hoping Armando Broja shines at Euro 2024 in order to get close to their £35m valuation. The 22-year-old Albanian has made 38 appearances for Chelsea since 2020, managing just three goals.

Broja spent the second half of last season on loan at Fulham, but failed to score in eight appearances. Fulham paid Chelsea £4m and are now not looking to sign him permanently.

Everton are in dialogue with Chelsea and a £30m package has been discussed, but they require a significant outgoing to proceed. Roma owner Dan Friedkin is set to enter into exclusive negotiations with Farhad Moshiri for his 94 per cent stake, meaning by the time the Euros end, Everton may have more clarity on their ownership. If Friedkin takes control, financial stability will come, but any takeover won't happen overnight or necessarily impact this window.

Broja also has Premier League interest from Crystal Palace and Wolverhampton Wanderers. AC Milan are tracking Broja and are one of the more serious suitors. All three clubs value Broja at under £25m. Monaco also enquired but are no longer in the race for Broja's signature.

Austria: Marko Arnautovic (Inter)

Marko Arnautovic is under contract for another year and is content to stay, but Inter Milan will listen to offers. This is partly down to the fact the Serie A champions are unlikely to enter the race for Genoa's Albert Gudmonsson unless the Austria international leaves.

The 35-year-old scored seven goals last season, and a strong showing at Euro 2024 might tempt suitors to make a move.

Arnautovic is already drawing interest from Turkey and has previously rebuffed an approach from Slaven Bilic's Al-Fateh. The former West Ham United and Stoke City talisman spent three seasons with Shanghai Port between 2019-2021, scoring 20 goals in 39 games, but it is understood he prefers to stay in Europe and ideally not leave Inter.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Marko Arnautovic scored 43 goals over the course of 184 Premier League appearances for West Ham United and Stoke City, chalking up a further 33 assists along the way

Another Austrian star worth keeping an eye on is 23-year-old RB Leipzig defensive midfielder Nicolas Seiwald, who is on the radar of Leicester City. It would be a tough move to pull off, though, given Seiwald has only been at Red Bull Arena for one season.

Belgium: Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea)

Romelu Lukaku is another striker Chelsea want to sell. The Belgian has a £38m release cluase which Chelsea insist must be paid. That is a stumbling block for Roma, where Lukaku spent last season on loan, scoring 21 goals.

Lukaku's arrival at Roma was very much Jose Mourinho-driven and cost the Italian club over £12m in loan fees and wages. There is currently no appetite to bring him back to the Stadio Olimpico at the cost required.

Mourinho is now the new Fenerbahce manager, but has said he has "zero interest" in any Roma player. Lukaku is, of course, a Chelsea player now, but Mourinho's comments were widely construed as ruling out a move for Lukaku, and it is understood no approach has been made to date.

That leaves Lukaku with other options in Italy or the chance to move to Saudi Arabia. Napoli hold a concrete interest in Lukaku, with both new manager Antonio Conte and recently-appointed sporting director Giovanni Manna willing to explore a move.

Should Victor Osimhen depart, which remains the expectation, Napoli would certainly be capable of funding the move, but with Lukaku now 31, it is unlikely the notoriously tough negotiator Aurelio De Laurentiis would cede to Chelsea's valuation.

The best chance of Chelsea getting their fee is Lukaku agreeing to a Saudi switch. Twelve months ago, Al-Hilal had a €45m offer accepted, but Lukaku wanted to stay in Italy. Since then, his stance has seemingly softened.

"The level in Saudi Arabia will only increase and to a much higher one than many people think," Lukaku told Het Laatste Nieuws (HLT). "More and more footballers will go there. The infrastructure still needs to be improved, but all top major European clubs know that Saudi Arabia is coming!

"I'm going to decide [my future]. I'm in control of my situation. I'm going to make a choice and once I explain it, everyone will agree with me. Every time I decided to stay or leave somewhere, it turned out to be the right choice."

Al-Hilal are not expected to return with a bid, but Al-Ahli, Al-Shabab and Al-Qadsiah have all registered interest.

Croatia: Luka Sucic (Red Bull Salzburg)

Luka Sucic is expected to leave Red Bull Salzburg this summer. He is contracted until 2025, and with no sign of any extension to date, it is likely the Austrian giants opt to take a fee rather than risk the 21-year-old departing on a free transfer in 12 months.

Sucic is a tall, imposing, roaming playmaker, who shares some similar attributes with Croatia international teammate Luka Modric.

Sucic was considered by Liverpool and Newcastle United a couple of years ago. Fulham, AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund are three clubs to watch this summer. It is not thought a transfer to Leipzig is on the cards.

Czechia: Adam Hlozek (Bayer Leverkusen)

Adam Hlozek will hope a stellar performance in Germany reminds Bayer Levekusen head coach Xabi Alonso of his importance. The Czechia international has struggled for starts since joining from Sparta Prague in 2022, but still featured 36 times as his current employers won their first ever Bundesliga and the DFB-Pokal.

The 21-year-old Hlozek can play wide, as a second striker, or be utilised as a centre-forward. His profile is sometimes compared to Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and he certainly looks more comfortable and consistent in central areas, using his 6ft 1in frame to full effect.

Leverkusen are not desperate to sell, and Hlozek is contracted until 2027, but offers approaching €15m could be considered. Roma and Lazio have shown previous interest.

There is little chance of a Leeds United move, despite suggestions Hlozek could form part of a cash-plus-player swap deal proposal with Crysencio Summerville going the other way. Leeds want straight-cash for Summerville if forced to sell, which is likely given their financial situation and failure to reach the Premier League.

Denmark: Morten Hjulmand (Sporting)

Sporting's expectation is Hjulmand will stay. Head coach Ruben Amorim has already asked for board-level guarantees that the 24-year-old will only be allowed to leave if his £69m (€80m) release clause is paid.

Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Barcelona have all been tracking Hjulmand, but none of the trio plan to trigger his clause. Paris Saint-Germain will only consider a move if ex-Sporting midfielder Manuel Ugarte departs. Ugarte is focused on the Copa America with Uruguay, and despite links with Juventus and AC Milan, PSG are not desperately trying to force him out.

Hjulmand is unlikely to push for an exit either. He is contracted until 2028 and settled in Portugal.

"You have no idea how much I enjoy living here with my fiance," he told A Bola. "It's a fantastic country, a fantastic city. It was the right step to join Sporting and I’m very happy to be here."

Another Dane who could move after Euro 2024 is Spurs midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. The 28-year-old drew interest from Atletico Madrid and Juventus 12 months ago. Napoli and Fenerbahce are possible destinations this summer.

England: Conor Gallagher (Chelsea)

Gallagher could leave Stamford Bridge this summer, with Chelsea seeking over £50m to entertain a sale. Gallagher is no closer to agreeing a new contract and has one year left on his current deal.

He also represents 'pure profit' on the books, although Chelsea sources are adamant they do not need to sell Gallagher before the June 30 accounting deadline, meaning no mid-Euros drama is expected.

"I'm a Chelsea player right now and I'm just thinking about England," said Gallagher. "[Speculation] isn't difficult. I'm in a very privileged position to play for England and to be at a tournament like this. I couldn't be happier with the position I'm in."

Aston Villa have held exploratory talks, but do not have the funds to meet Chelsea's valuation without selling first. Chelsea view Jhon Duran as a concrete target, but a move for the 20-year-old Colombian striker is being treated as separate as it stands.

Tottenham hold a historical interest in Gallagher and are expected to revisit a transfer this summer. In August 2023, they valued Gallagher at around £35m. They would need to pay more to stand a chance of success even with only a year left on Gallagher's contract.

Atletico Madrid are not seriously exploring a move for Gallagher despite admiration for the England midfielder. A move is beyond their budget.

Chelsea's position is that Gallagher is worth the same package Manchester United paid for Mason Mount 12 months ago. Mount also had a year left on his contract, and Chelsea would argue Gallagher is coming off the back of a far stronger season than when Mount departed.

Gallagher has been a model professional, and is not asking for excessive wages. Things have not even reached that stage yet, since no new contract talks are advanced. Wherever he goes, Gallagher simply wants to be a top-10 earner, which any regular Premier League starter and established international would expect.

Aaron Ramsdale is another England player likely to change clubs after the Euros. The Arsenal goalkeeper is prepared to move abroad if a No.1 spot at a Premier League club does not present itself. Newcastle's focus is on completing a deal for James Trafford, who was cut from England's provisional Euro 2024 squad. Burnley want £20m, and for Newcastle's structure to be less add-on heavy than in their last £16m bid. There is optimism the deal will get done.

France: Youssouf Fofana (Monaco)

Youssouf Fofana is expected to leave Monaco this summer with a deal likely for over £15m. The 25-year-old midfielder is in the final year of his contract and will assess offers after Euro 2024. He has impressed with his consistency and dynamism since joining Monaco from Strasbourg in 2020.

"He is a very dynamic, strong player, who is good on the ball," raved Fofana's ex-teammate Cesc Fabregas. "He's a modern type of player, who is aggressive and can jump. And he gets box to box."

Arsenal and AC Milan are tracking Fofana, who averages over eight progressive passes per game and got eight goal contributions in Ligue 1 last season, but Paris Saint-Germain are not in the race despite links.

Georgia: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Napoli)

Kvaratskhelia could be one of the biggest transfer stories this summer with Paris Saint-Germain pushing for his signature. Napoli are adamant the Georgian winger is not for sale, and have offered him a new contract. However, Kvaratskhelia's agent and father have both recently suggested Kvaratskhelia wants to leave.

"I don’t want people to think that Khvicha wants to stay at Napoli,” said his agent Mamuka Jugeli to Georgian TV channel Sport Imedi. “We want to leave, but we are waiting for the end of the Euros so as not to disturb Khvicha. The priority is to join a team that plays in the Champions League."

“I don’t want my son to stay at Napoli," added Kvaratskhelia's father, Badri. "They changed three coaches last season, and it’s become harder to play in a consistent way."

Napoli responded with a strong statement of their own on Monday night, shutting down any exit talk.

"Napoli reiterates the player has a contract for another three years," a club statement read. "Kvaratskhelia is not on the market. It is not on agents or fathers to decide the future of a player under contract with Napoli, but the club! End of the story."

Kvaratskhelia is going to cost over £85m (€100m) and PSG have their work cut out because Napoli do not want to lose their talisman and Victor Osimhen in the same window, and the expectation remains the Nigerian will depart. This means the reigning Ligue 1 champions need the player to help force an exit, and although his entourage appear to be doing exactly that, Kvaratskhelia is yet to directly inform Napoli of his position.

Chelsea have also scouted Kvaratskhelia but are currently well-stocked on the left wing and there is no guarantee Raheem Sterling will depart to free up space. Their focus is instead on a right-winger, with Crystal Palace playmaker Michael Olise the top priority.

Germany: Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)

Bayern Munich will consider offers for Kimmich and stand to make a healthy profit if they sell given they paid RB Leipzig just €7m. Talks over a new deal for Kimmich are currently at a standstill, making an exit a possibility. Kimmich himself is still waiting for clarity on his future and is expected to hold discussions with new Bayern manager Vincent Kompany.

“It doesn't just depend on me. What does the club want?” said Kimmich. "Bayern remains my first point of contact and talks will take place about my future. I’ve still one year left on my contract."

Bayern value Kimmich in excess of €45m and nothing is advanced with any suitor yet. Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Barcelona and Juventus have all shown varying degrees of interest in the past.

Bayern's priority is getting defensive midfielder Joao Palhinha over the line following two rejected bids. Fulham want close to £60m. Should Palhinha join, which is the expectation, it will further call into question Kimmich's future.

Hungary: Milos Kerkez (Bournemouth)

Manchester United and Chelsea are both interested in signing Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez. The Premier League duo are seeking a young left-back and are currently in the process of shortlisting targets. No approach has been made yet, but Kerkez has been scouted and discussed internally by both clubs. He has also been mentioned at Arsenal, but they are understood to be less seriously contemplating any kind of move.

Bournemouth value Kerkez at around £35m and do not wish to sell him. He only joined from AZ Alkmaar last July for £15.5m and made 33 appearances in all competitions last season.

The appeal of Kerkez - who goalkeeper Mat Ryan labelled as a "crazy" player, but in a good way - is his pace and ability to make intelligent runs. And he averaged over two tackles per game last season.

Kerkez teased Chelsea fans earlier this year by liking a series of social media posts linking him with a move to Stamford Bridge, although he insists his only focus is international duty with Hungary.

"I am not occupied with transfer news, the people who take care of me deal with all of that," said Kerkez. "I am only focused on Bournemouth and my performances here. I am young, but I know what I can do and what level I can get to, so I just have to see what happens in the future."

Italy: Federico Chiesa (Juventus)

There is a realistic chance Federico Chiesa leaves Juventus this summer since he has now entered into the final year of his contract.

Roma or Napoli are the most likely destinations, but Galatasaray and Al-Ahli cannot be discounted. Chiesa’s agent Fali Ramadani has already held formative talks with both Juventus and potential suitors over his client's future.

An exit is not yet guaranteed, but Juventus would be willing to sanction one if a suitable offer arrives in excess of £25m.

Netherlands: Joshua Zirkzee (Bologna)

Netherlands have several in-demand players who could end up at a new club after Euro 2024 ends.

Zirkzee probably would have moved during the tournament had he not received a last-minute Netherlands call-up. The 23-year-old scored 11 goals in Serie A last season as Bologna qualified for the Champions League.

AC Milan remain frontrunners for his signature and are prepared to trigger his €40m release clause. However, costly agent fees have slowed down the deal. Milan have not walked away, though, and still view Zirkzee as the perfect replacement for Olivier Giroud, who will join Los Angeles FC after the Euros.

"We want a number nine after Giroud left," said Milan consultant Zlatan Ibrahimovic. "We have Luka Jovic, but there's room for another player. Zirkzee is a good footballer. There's no secret about that. He has great potential. But there's a big difference between the rumours circulating and the actual reality."

Zirkzee has a very similar profile to Giroud, and both Arsenal and Manchester United are attentive to his situation. Milan now want to wrap up the deal quickly because they know other suitors could try and hijack the deal.

Another late Netherlands call-up, Ian Maatsen, is expected to leave Chelsea this summer after a successful loan spell with Dortmund. Maatsen has a £35m release clause which Chelsea want paid. Dortmund wish to keep him and are preparing an opening offer closer to £25m. Aston Villa have also enquired on Maatsen.

Xavi Simons and Jeremie Frimpong will also decide their futures after the tournament. PSG do not want to sell Simons; and if they do so now, there would be limited financial gain because any departure before January 2025 benefits his former club PSV Eindhoven. RB Leipzig want to renew Simons' loan, but Bayern Munich are also pushing.

Frimpong is keen on a Premier League switch after winning the Bundesliga title with Leverkusen, but a tempting €40m release clause in his current contract expired on June 14, the day Euro 2024 began.

Poland: Sebastian Szymanski (Fenerbahce)

Fenerbahce's Sebastian Szymanski is in red-hot form. The 25-year-old attacking midfielder scored 13 goals and got 19 assists in all competitions last season. He also won the second most tackles (58) in the Turkish Super Lig and, according to Opta, was one of just two players with 60+ shots, 60+ created chances and 50+ won tackles in Europe's top 10 leagues.

Szymanski is a player Jose Mourinho wants to keep at Fenerbahce, and he is contracted until 2027, but interest is growing with Tottenham, Lazio and Marseille all clubs to watch this summer.

Portugal: Joao Neves (Benfica)

Neves is the only teenager to make Portugal's Euro 2024 squad. The 19-year-old midfielder made 55 appearances for Benfica in all competitions last season, scoring three goals.

Neves is in high demand, but Benfica are also in no mood to sell, so serious suitors may have to pay his €120m release clause.

PSG hold a serious interest, but not at that price. The French champions would only consider a bid at around €75m. Arsenal and Manchester United are also tracking Neves but have no plans to trigger the clause. Neves is in no rush to leave, which puts Benfica in a very strong position despite the high volume of interest.

One Portuguese player who will not be on the move this summer is Cristiano Ronaldo, despite rumours of a shock transfer to Bayer Leverkusen. GIVEMESPORT understands Ronaldo remains happy at, and committed to, Al-Nassr after scoring 50 goals in 51 games in 2023/24.

Ronaldo's contract expires in summer 2025 and Al-Nassr are intent on extending his agreement by an extra year. Initial talks are expected to start over this summer, and if Ronaldo agrees to an extra year he will be playing until 2026, giving him a chance of selection for the 2026 World Cup. It will be interesting to see whether Ronaldo leaves that door open after Euro 2024.

Romania: Horatiu Moldovan (Atletico Madrid)

Horatiu Moldovan wants to leave Atletico Madrid despite only joining in January from Rapid Bucuresti. The 26-year-old goalkeeper failed to make an appearance last season with Jan Oblak the first-choice shot-stopper. Even if Oblak goes elsewhere, Moldovan is not expected to be handed the starting spot between the sticks despite signing a three-year deal and being given the No.1 jersey.

"We'll see how the Euros goes, but I definitely want to go somewhere to play," Moldovan told the Tare de Tot podcast. "Either this summer or in the winter, I want to leave Atletico Madrid."

Celtic could be one to watch as they search for a successor to Joe Hart, since Moldovan was a target in January. Brendan Rodgers' side are also considering Newcastle's Martin Dubravka.

Scotland: Che Adams (Southampton)

Che Adams is not short of options and is still keeping his suitors waiting. The 27-year-old scored 16 Championship goals to help Southampton return to the Premier League but is yet to agree a new Saints deal despite ongoing talks. Southampton boss Russell Martin is still hoping to keep Adams.

Nottingham Forest and Wolves are also chasing Adams' signature. Saudi side Al-Shabab are making a late effort to try and persuade him to move to Riyadh on a three-year deal worth over £7m per season.

Serbia: Petar Ratkov (Red Bull Salzburg)

Red Bull Salzburg fought off plenty of competition to sign Petar Ratkov last summer for around £4m from Serbian side TSC. The 20-year-old forward went on to play 33 times, scoring five times.

Ratkov is contracted until 2028 and Salzburg's sister club RB Leipzig are watching his progress closely. A move within the group is more likely in the coming years than this summer.

Rangers still hold an interest in Ratkov after missing out on him 12 months ago. Leeds are also tracking his progress, something that pre-dates Red Bull's strategic investment in the club.

Slovakia: Adam Obert (Cagliari)

Adam Obert only signed a new Cagliari contract in August, keeping him at the club until 2027 with a club option of a further 12 months. The 21-year-old is a left-footed centre-back who is calm on the ball and intelligent with his movement. Obert has captained Slovakia's Under-21 side and could be one of the standout emerging stars at Euro 2024.

Cagliari are not planning to sell Obert, but Anderlecht and Cremonese have both made approaches in the past, offering to double his wages. Besiktas, PSV and Fiorentina are also admirers.

Obert is fluent in Italian, having spent his youth at Sampdoria, and it is understood his preference is to stay in Italy, which should strengthen Cagliari's hand. Surviving in Serie A by a single point has obviously also helped their cause.

Slovenia: Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid)

Jan Oblak has been at Atletico Madrid since 2014 and made 446 appearances, but the future of the 31-year-old is now open with Atletico Madrid considering a new first-choice goalkeeper. Valencia's Giorgi Mamardashvili is high on their list of options should they make a change.

Oblak is expected to discuss his future with Atleti once Euro 2024 ends. He played every minute of his current employers' La Liga campaign last season, keeping 13 clean sheets and conceding just 43 goals. Nonetheless, an exit this summer could still be possible for £35m.

Saudi dealmakers have Oblak on their radar with Al-Ittihad in the market for a new goalkeeper. Oblak is understood to be tempted by a move to the Premier League should he depart, although contrary to some reports Chelsea haven't many any significant approach to date.

Spain: Martin Zubimendi (Real Sociedad)

Arsenal still have Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi on their radar. In the next few weeks they will 'define' Declan Rice, at least on paper, as either a predominant No.6 or No.8, and then find the best profile to compliment him.

The 25-year-old is under contract in Spain until 2027, meaning the Gunners are unlikely to strike a bargain deal for his services this summer.

Martin Zubimendi's statistical averages per 90 minutes during the 2023/24 campaign compared to Declan Rice Martin Zubimendi Declan Rice Percentage of aerial duels won 61.1 47.6 Clearances 1.83 1.45 Tackles 1.66 2.32 Interceptions 1.25 1.23 Blocks 1.12 1.03 Statistics correct as of 18/06/2024

Zubimendi does have a £51m (€60m) release clause but triggering it is irrelevant if there is no player buy-in. Zubimendi did not want to leave Sociedad in January, with the fact they reached the last 16 of the Champions League also a factor. Sociedad have Europa League football next season, which is another plus in their favour.

"I am happy at Real Sociedad. It is like my home," said Zubimendi. "I cannot say that I will play my entire career at Real Sociedad because perhaps the club won’t want me to continue in the future, but I do not concern myself with these rumours."

Switzerland: Zeki Amdouni (Burnley)

With Burnley relegated, Zeki Amdouni could be a player they now lose. The 23-year-old, who joined last summer from Basel, has four years left on his contract and scored six goals in all competitions last season.

Burnley will feel in a relatively strong position to rebuff offers, but Amdouni himself is being looked at by Monaco, Bologna and Brentford. The former two both have Champions League football next season.

Vincent Kompany's departure has helped Burnley's financial situation since they received a healthy compensation package of over £10m, but the Clarets could still be forced to sell some of their stars. There is no suggestion of an Amdouni reunion with Kompany at Bayern, though.

Turkey: Salih Ozcan (Borussia Dortmund)

Fenerbahce are still interested in Dortmund midfielder Salih Ozcan after considering him in January. The 26-year-old midfielder made 35 appearances for the German side last season, and was an unused substitute in the Champions League final loss to Real Madrid at Wembley.

Ozcan is under contract until 2026 and remains valued by Dortmund. Eden Terzic's departure is not expected to change that, especially with an internal promotion in the form of Nuri Sahin as Dortmund's new head coach.

Ozcan, who was born in Cologne and played for Germany at youth level, is also being tracked by Bordeaux. It would take a bid of over €15m to make Dortmund consider a sale.

“I have a two-year contract with Dortmund," Özcan told IHA TV. "And I think I will stay for two more years, then we'll see what happens after that."

Ukraine: Georgiy Sudakov (Shakhtar Donetsk)

Shakhtar Donetsk CEO Serhii Palkin has already confirmed that talented playmaker Georgiy Sudakov will "move to a top club in Europe" this summer.

Shakhtar are hoping Sudakov's value grows at Euro 2024 and expect at least €50m, but they are ideally going to try for closer to €65m. However, it is not thought Sudakov will go for quite the €100m package that saw his fellow Ukrainian Mykhailo Mudryk join Chelsea in January 2023.

Arsenal, Tottenham, Liverpool and Napoli are all tracking 21-year-old's Sudakov's progress, and he has even been linked with reuniting with Mudryk at Chelsea.

Napoli already saw a €40m bid rejected in January and have not given up signing Sudakov, who models his game on Manchester City's Phil Foden.

“I really like the way Phil plays," Sudakov told me in an interview earlier this year. "He is an incredible footballer. I also like Luka Modric very much, and I can highlight a third player - Andres Iniesta.

“In January, Napoli made a good offer for me, but the club rejected it. We quickly closed this topic and I focused all my attention on Shakhtar. I hope for [a big move one day] and work for that. I can’t name or single out one league. I watch Europe’s top five leagues. But now I am a Shakhtar player and just trying to do my best here."

It's arguably going to be hardest for Tottenham to proceed since their relationship with Shakhtar is damaged after signing Manor Solomon on a free transfer last summer.

In an interview with The Daily Telegraphy, Palkin accused Spurs of "taking advantage of the war" in Ukraine and "acting like a robber on the road", believing Shakhtar are entitled to compensation in the form of a significant sell-on percentage. If the north Londoners proceed, Shakhtar will be sure to stick to their top-end valuation for Sudakov, but it just might be a way of the clubs reconciling.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and FBref