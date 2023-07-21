The Premier League, in the eyes of many, is the biggest league in the world. Right now, the best players and biggest managers all compete in England's top flight.

However, in years gone by, some of the very best we've ever seen play the game have been able to succeed without ever having played in the Premier League.

So, with that in mind, join GIVEMESPORT as we look at the 25 greatest players who, nearly joined the Premier League at one stage in their career, before the deals fell through.

25 Robert Lewandowksi

Known for being one of the Bundesliga's most prolific goalscorers ever during his time with Bayern Munich and Dortmund, fans of the Premier League nearly saw Lewandowski playing in the blue and white of Blackburn Rovers.

The Polish striker's move to Blackburn only fell through in 2010 because a volcanic ash cloud meant that he couldn't fly over to England, forcing the deal to collapse.

Things worked out just fine for the striker through, who went on to thrive under Jurgen Klopp at Dortmund, before moving to Bayern Munich and becoming the league's top striker for several years.

24 Alessandro Del Piero

Manchester United and Arsenal were both linked with Del Piero in 1996, competing to bring the Italian magician to the Premier League.

The Italian chose to stay at Juventus, instead of moving to England, meaning that his incredible skill and flair never made it to the best league in the world.

But just imagine Del Piero lining up alongside Ian Wright and Patrick Vieira, or Paul Scholes and Eric Cantona. What sights those two would have been.

23 Romario

Newcastle United came close to signing the Brazilian striker in 1997, decades before their Saudi Arabia takeover meant they could attract the biggest and best players in the world.

Romario's move to England didn't come to fruition, leaving Newcastle fans trying to find someone else who could replicate his incredible pace and fantastic instincts in front of goal.

22 Gianluigi Buffon

The world-class goalkeeper was heavily linked with Arsenal in 2001, as well as Manchester City several years later.

Back at the beginning of the millennium, Parama were approached by both Juventus and Arsenal for Buffon, but the exceptional goalkeeper opted to stay in his homeland and sign for the Italian giants.

Arsenal did alright in the goalkeeping department, with David Seaman doing quite well in Buffon's absence, but there's no denying that the legend could have gone down as one of the league's best-ever keepers had he joined.

21 Michael Platini

The French legend and three-time Ballon d'Or winner was reportedly courted by several English clubs during his peak years in the 1980s, but Platini chose to weave his magic in Italy for Juventus.

His finesse, extraordinary free-kick taking, and scoring ability would have added a unique flavour to the England's first division, as it was known at the time.

20 Wesley Sneijder

The Dutch attacking midfielder was frequently linked with Manchester United, England's biggest side, but a deal never materialised.

His exceptional vision, playmaking skills, and shooting ability could have lit up the Premier League, adding another dimension to United's attack.

The deal didn't come to fruition though, which is a real shame for fans of United, who'd have loved to have seen the midfield magician playing in the red of Manchester.

19 Kaka

Manchester City almost secured Kaka's signature in 2009, wanting to make a big statement following their UAE takeover.

The Brazilian playmaker instead stayed at Milan before moving to Real Madrid shortly afterwards for what was a world-record fee at the time.

Kaka's move to Real Madrid, in which Manchester City were snubbed, denied the Premier League from seeing one of the world's best midfielders week-in-week-out.

18 David Trezequet

The French striker was targeted by Manchester United in 1999, who'd just won the Premier League and Champions League as part of a huge treble.

However, Trezeguet opted to join Juventus instead.

Ultimately, United didn't suffer too much without Trezequet, but there's no denying that he'd have been a valuable addition to The Red Devils.

17 Sergio Ramos

Known for his aggressiveness and leadership, Ramos was linked with a move to Manchester United in 2015.

The Spaniard, however, chose to stay at Real Madrid, extending his contract with the Spanish giants in the process.

In a world where Chris Smalling and Phil Jones were their two centre-backs, you simply cannot understate how big of a signing Ramos would have been for United.

16 Franz Beckenbauer

In 1977, Beckenbauer nearly joined Bobby Robson's Ipswich Town in what would have been an utterly huge move for not only the side, but for British football as a whole.

The German World Cup winner, however, moved to the New York Cosmos instead, leaving English fans to only dream of his elegance in defence.

15 Raul

Real Madrid legend Raul was also close to joining the Premier League at one stage in his career, with Newcastle seriously interested in his services.

The Geordies nearly signed the iconic striker in 1996 from Real Madrid, but the deal fell through, and Raul remained with the Spanish side.

His lethal finishing and intelligence could have massively improved Newcastle's attack, as seen by what he went on to do in Spain.

14 Clarence Seedorf

On a recent podcast with Pitchside, former AC Milan star Clarence Seedorf revealed that he was the subject of interest from Chelsea when Carlo Ancelotti, his former manager, took over.

Ancelotti wanted to bring Seedorf to England, as did Manchester United and Arsenal years prior, but a move for the Dutchman never materialised.

A true midfield genius, and one of the most decorated players in Champions League history, it's a real shame that Seedorf never played in the Premier League, but it was close to happening.

13 Andrea Pirlo

On the same podcast, Seedorf revealed that he wasn't the only Italian football legend that Ancelotti tried to bring to Stamford Bridge.

Seedorf explained that also on Ancelotti's wishlist was Andrea Pirlo, who stayed in Italy until right at the end of his career, when he joined New York City FC to star alongside Frank Lampard.

It's clear that the rumours linking Pirlo with a move to England were true, as Seedorf has revealed, and it's just a shame that fans of the Premier League never got to see his genius in domestic games.

12 Andres Iniesta

Another of the game's best-ever midfielders, the Spanish maestro was nearly signed by Manchester United in 2010.

Instead, Iniesta chose to stay with Barcelona, helping his side beat the same United side that tried to sign him in the Champions League final the following year.

Iniesta contributed heavily to Barcelona's era of dominance, with his incredible vision and passing range, and arguably could have done the same had he moved to Man United.

11 Gabriel Batistuta

Years before Harry Kane broke into Spurs' first team, Tottenham were close to bringing one of the greatest goalscorers of his generation, Gabriel Batistuta, to White Hart Lane.

"Batigol" was in talks with Tottenham to join England in 2000, but the Argentine decided to stay with Fiorentina instead.

Fans now have a top striker in Kane, who is shatter records right now, but they could have had another world-class striker years before that, had things gone their way.

10 Neymar

Neymar in action for PSG

The Brazilian forward was heavily linked with Chelsea in 2010, before his big move to Barcelona in 2013.

Neymar was being tipped for future Ballon d'Or wins whilst at Santos as a youngster, and Chelsea's scouts clearly felt the same way, as they tried hard to bring him to Stamford Bridge.

However, a deal never materialised, with Neymar holding out for his dream move to Barcelona, which he eventually got three years later.

One of the world's most exciting and technically gifted players, it'd have been a delight to have seen the Brazilian wizard every week on Match of the Day.

9 Roberto Carlos

From one Brazilian great to another, fans were nearly treated to Carlos in England in 2007 when the left-back was close to joining Chelsea.

The deal never really made sense anyway, with Chelsea already having Ashley Cole on its books, and talks fell through.

This meant that before his retirement, Carlos never had the chance to ply his trade in the Premier League, something that fans would have loved to have seen.

8 Kylian Mbappe

Arguably the best player in the world right now, there's no denying that Kylian Mbappe would have been a major hit had be joined the Premier League.

Whilst at Monaco, Chelsea were close to bringing the Frenchman to the Premier Legue, and since then, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United have all tried to sign him.

However, deals have never materialised, and it's really not unlikely that due to his staggering wages and desire to play for Real Madrid, Mbappe will simply never play in the Premier League.

7 Paolo Maldini

The legendary Italian defender was targeted by Chelsea in 1996 but chose to stay with AC Milan, something that fans of the Blues will seriously be angry about now.

His exceptional reading of the game and defensive solidity would have undoubtedly been a game-changer for Chelsea in the Premier League, and perhaps ensured they won more trophies than they actually did.

6 Luis Figo

The 2000 Ballon d'Or winner had a failed move to Blackburn Rovers in 1997.

Before somehow playing for both Barcelona and Real Madrid in what was one of the most controversial transfers of all time, Figo was close to joining the Premier League.

The deal fell through though, so English fans were left to watch Figo's brilliance from a distance at Inter Milan, after his spell in Spain.