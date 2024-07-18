Highlights The EAFC25 trailer is finally out, and fans of the franchise have started to predict player ratings already, and GIVEMESPORT have given it a goo, too.

Mbappe, Kane, Haaland share the highest predicted rating at 91, while Jude Bellingham receives a +4 rating increase, joining three other rivals to his Ballon d'Or pursuit.

Lionel Messi's overall rating continues to decline, with a -2 fall from the previous EAFC coming as a sad reminder that his playing days are closing in on an icon card.

The EA Sports FC 25 trailer has now been released, and that can only mean one thing: football is back! With that, parents around the globe are going to be hassled into buying their kids the new edition this Christmas as the start of the new Premier League season approaches.

But, up until the September 27th release date, the most pressing issue for those playing it won't be over its price. Instead, the next few weeks will see tea-leaf readers go into frenzy as players try to guess who will be the highest-rated footballers that they can build their teams around in ultimate team.

Predicting these ratings involves analysing last season's performances, this summer's transfers, and judging how far they have come since their previous rating. Oh, and of course, there was never going to be a scenario where GIVEMESPORT didn't get in on the act, too, so below are our predictions for all the men's players that will receive a rating of 88 or more in the latest EAFC installation.

91 Rating

Mbappe, Kane, Haaland share the highest rating

In the current football landscape, there aren't too many out-and-out strikers. But while this position is usually the one that captures the most attention each year, it is only right that forwards, once again, rule the roost when it comes to EAFC's player ratings.

Nobody scored more goals than Harry Kane last season. The England captain scored four hat-tricks and notched a further eight assists, hitting an outrageous tally of 36 goals from just 32 games along his route to becoming the fastest player to reach the 30-mark in Bundesliga history.

There won't be too many complaints about Erling Haaland joining him at 91, either. In his first two campaigns at Manchester City, he has contributed to 105 goals in just 98 games, with a Champions League, FA Cup, and two Premier League titles already to his name, proving that he might well be the robot everyone says he is. In fact, his scoring numbers make him more suited to a video game than real life anyway.

Lastly, Kylian Mbappe doesn't exactly conform to the archetype of those joining him on EAFC's throne. However, he has long been considered the heir to Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's duopoly, and now that the showboating World Cup winner finds himself in the white and gold of Real Madrid, he is well on course to achieve that.

Player EAFC24 Rating Predicted Rating Change EAFC25 Predicted Rating Harry Kane 90 +1 91 Kylian Mbappe 91 = 91 Erling Haaland 91 = 91

90 Rated

Jude Bellingham sees a rating increase of +4

Vinicius Junior, Rodri, and Jude Bellingham are the three favourites for this year's Ballon d'Or prize, and so it is fair to predict that they will all receive an upgrade when EAFC25 launches.

While Vinicius Jnr played a leading role in Real Madrid's 15th Champions League title last season, and Rodri proved that he's the world's best defensive midfielder right now after securing a Premier League and European Championship double, they both see their ratings potentially increase by one, thus changing their first digit from an eight to a nine.

Bellingham was another superstar of the 2023/24 season. By contributing to nine goals in 11 Champions League appearances and 25 goals in 28 La Liga appearances, he's showing positive signs of being England's Zinedine Zidane adversary. Out of anyone in the article, it is the Birmingham-born midfielder whose rating is tipped to rise the most.

Joining the Ballon d'Or contenders are Kevin De Bruyne and Virgil Van Dijk, two of the best Premier players in the last five years, as Manchester City and Liverpool have gone tit-for-tat in their hunt for gold.

Player EAFC24 Rating Predicted Rating Change EAFC25 Predicted Rating Vinicius Junior 89 +1 90 Rodri 89 +1 90 Jude Bellingham 86 +4 90 Virgil Van Dijk 89 +1 90 Kevin De Bruyne 91 -1 90

89 Rated

Salah, Alisson, Dias all keep their rating

While Mo Salah, Alisson, and Ruben Dias all continued to play at a consistently high level last season, predicting no changes to their EAFC25 cards is one of the simpler pieces of guesswork GIVEMESPORT had to do. At 89-rated, they still find themselves among the highest-rated players in England's topflight as they are expected to carry this form into the new campaign.

Robert Lewandowski also had a stellar season with Barcelona amid the ongoing crisis off the field. However, given that he's soon-to-be 36, a slight decrease to his overall rating won't come as any surprise. In the past, EA Sports loved a drastic decline, but with recent years seeing them be more careful in this regard, a -1 seems both sensible and accurate.

Player EAFC24 Rating Predicted Rating Change EAFC25 Predicted Rating Mo Salah 89 = 89 Alisson 89 = 89 Ruben Dias 89 = 89 Robert Lewandowski 90 -1 89

88 Rating

13 players share this rating, including Lionel Messi

The saddest reality for long servants of the FIFA/EAFC franchise is that Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are now closer to receiving their icon cards than reliving the days when their base ratings stood at 94 apiece upon release. But whereas the latter has seen his attributes drop off a lot quicker, his Argentine rival has still maintained a decent standard.

Just this summer, Messi was crowned Copa America champion for a second time, which comes, of course, after he also won the 2022 World Cup. Because of this, his deterioration is slow but sure. This year, GIVEMESPORT reckons he will get a decrease of -2, which will see his overall rating of 90 last season drop to 88.

12 other players join him on this number. Among those who are noteworthy are Premier League trio Phil Foden, Bukayo Saka, and Martin Odegaard - who all get a bump up from last time out. Meanwhile, Thibaut Courtois and Marc Andre ter Stegen follow Messi's trajectory as they get downgrades of -2 and -1.

Player EAFC24 Rating Predicted Rating Change EAFC25 Predicted Rating Lionel Messi 90 -2 88 Phil Foden 85 +3 88 Bukayo Saka 86 +2 88 Martin Odegaard 87 +1 88 Thibaut Courtois 90 -2 88 Marc Andre ter Stegen 89 -1 88 Antoine Griezmann 88 = 88 Bruno Fernandes 88 = 88 Bernardo Silva 88 = 88 Joshua Kimmich 88 = 88 Victor Osimhen 88 = 88 Ederson 88 = 88 Federico Valverde 88 = 88