As the new football season approaches, so to does the release of the latest instalment in the EA Sports FC video game series. With that brings the anticipation from fans to find out just how highly rated their favourite players will be on the game. Whose rating would rise the most? Who would take a major step back in comparison to last year's edition?

There are no players more under the microscope than those in the Premier League, and while GiveMeSport have already predicted the top 25 player ratings in this year's game, it's now time to focus on players solely based in the best league in the world.

91 Rating

Erling Haaland will be the highest-rated player

Standing tall above every other Premier League player this year should be Erling Haaland. Since his move to Manchester City in 2022, the Norwegian has finished as the top scorer in England's top flight in each of his two campaigns and there's no one in the division that can touch him right now.

Barring any unthinkable events, there's no reason to doubt that Haaland will be up there as one of the leading scorers again this time around. Having been rated 91 last season, the forward should likely pick up the same rating this year, and he'll be the only one in England at that level.

Player EAFC24 Rating Predicted Rating Change EAFC25 Predicted Rating Erling Haaland 91 = 91

90 Rating

Just three players will have this rating

After an incredible 12 months, Rodri is one of the favourites to win the Ballon d'Or later this year and his rating on EA Sports FC 25 should reflect his form. The midfielder is crucial to City's success on the pitch, and he should see a slight increase on his rating from last time out.

Kevin De Bruyne and Virgil Van Dijk, two of the best Premier players in the last five years, should join Rodri with a 90 rating. Last season, both men proved how crucial they are to their teams and while the former's injury issues throughout the campaign mean he should be rated one worse on this game, the latter should see a small boost.

Player EAFC24 Rating Predicted Rating Change EAFC25 Predicted Rating Rodri 89 +1 90 Virgil Van Dijk 89 +1 90 Kevin De Bruyne 91 -1 90

89 Rating

Salah, Alisson, Dias all keep their rating

While Mo Salah, Alisson, and Ruben Dias all continued to play at a consistently high level last season, it would be very surprising if any of their ratings changed this season. At 89-rated, they still find themselves among the highest-rated players in England's top flight as they are expected to carry this form into the new campaign.

The three should be the only players rated 89 in the Premier League, setting themselves apart from everyone below them. While they've all been in the league for quite some time now, their ratings should serve as a reminder of the fact that they are still incredible players who are very important to their teams.

Player EAFC24 Rating Predicted Rating Change EAFC25 Predicted Rating Mo Salah 89 = 89 Alisson 89 = 89 Ruben Dias 89 = 89

88 Rating

6 players share this rating

At 88 rated, there should be a handful of impressive stars receiving a boost in comparison to their ratings on last year's game, while there are also a trio of established stars who should be unchanged. Phil Foden and Bukayo Saka are two of the brightest youngsters in England, and their form over the last 12 months has been a testament to that. Both men, as well as Martin Odegaard were vital to their clubs' fortunes last campaign, and they should all be rated a little higher this time around.

Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva and Ederson were all fantastic last season, but they've been operating at this level for quite some time now. As a result, all three should hold onto their 88 ratings and remain unchanged on this year's video game.

Player EAFC24 Rating Predicted Rating Change EAFC25 Predicted Rating Phil Foden 85 +3 88 Bukayo Saka 86 +2 88 Martin Odegaard 87 +1 88 Bruno Fernandes 88 = 88 Bernardo Silva 88 = 88 Ederson 88 = 88

87 Rating

Four players share this rating

A couple of Arsenal stars should see their ratings rise pretty significantly this year, with William Saliba and Declan Rice seeing their scores increase by four and two respectively, with both being rated 87. The pair shone for the Gunners last season and their stock has risen as a result.

Son Heung-min should hold onto his 87 rating after a solid campaign during Ange Postecoglou's first year in charge of Tottenham Hotspur. Trent Alexander-Arnold should see a slight increase, with his rating being bumped up by one after another impressive campaign at Anfield. With Arne Slot taking charge this season, the right-back will be one of Liverpool's most important players and his rating should be a reflection of that.

Player EAFC24 Rating Predicted Rating Change EAFC25 Predicted Rating William Saliba 83 +4 87 Declan Rice 85 +2 87 Son Heung-min 87 = 87 Trent Alexander-Arnold 86 +1 87

86 Rating

Four players share this rating

With his heroics in between the sticks helping Argentina win Copa America and Aston Villa secure a Champions League place, Emi Martinez should see a slight bump in his rating, rising from 85 to 86. James Maddison silenced doubters during his debut season with Tottenham, and he should also see a slight increase, with his rating going up two.

Kai Havertz and Alexander Isak should see pretty big jumps in their ratings. The former, who moved from Chelsea to Arsenal last year, struggled initially at the Emirates, but quickly became one of the Gunners' most impressive players. He thrived during the second half of the campaign, and his rating should see a massive jump to reflect his strong form. Isak should also see a big boost after another great season with Newcastle United. The forward has settled in nicely in England and deserves to see his form be recognised in his rating.

Player EAFC24 Rating Predicted Rating Change EAFC25 Predicted Rating Emi Martinez 85 +1 86 Kai Havertz 82 +4 86 James Maddison 84 +2 86 Alexander Isak 81 +5 86

85 Rating

Four players share this rating

With an 85 rating, several players should see their ratings rise a few digits, while one star should see his rise quite incredibly. Bruno Guimaraes, Darwin Nunez and Ollie Watkins all had fine campaigns and while they were already rated fairly highly, they've still managed to earn an increase.

Cole Palmer should receive one of the biggest increases in the history of the video game as he was rated just 66 last year, and considering his breathtaking form during his debut season at Chelsea, he's much, much better than that now. No one's stock has risen more in the last 12 months and that should be reflect in Palmer's rating.

Player EAFC24 Rating Predicted Rating Change EAFC25 Predicted Rating Cole Palmer 66 +19 85 Darwin Nunez 82 +3 85 Ollie Watkins 80 +5 85 Bruno Guimaraes 84 +1 85

