Wolverhampton Wanderers will 'definitely' sell Matheus Cunha if they suffer relegation to the EFL Championship, according to Pete O'Rourke of Football Insider.

Cunha signed a new long-term deal with the club last week, keeping him tied to Molineux until 2029 after a January transfer window when his future was the hot topic of discussion. He has been in excellent form this season, posting 11 goals in 23 Premier League games, and this has alerted clubs needing more firepower, such as Arsenal and Manchester United.

The 25-year-old's contract extension has done little to silence the noise regarding a potential departure. Including a £62.5 million release clause has only fueled further talk of a transfer to one of Europe's elite, and there's an expectation that Wolves will receive approaches for the Brazilian attacker even if Vitor Pereira's side avoid the drop.

Cunha Will Be Sold If Wolves Are Relegated

The versatile frontman has several potential options to stay in the PL

There is said to be 'no chance' of Cunha playing Championship football if Wolves are relegated, with Pereira's men sitting 17th after 24 games, two points above the drop zone. The Midlands outfit weren't prepared to entertain offers for the forward in January amid their relegation battle, and his new deal doesn't mean he'll stay beyond next summer.

Cunha joined Wolves from Atletico Madrid in July 2023 for £35 million after an initial loan spell, and he's become one of, if not the club's most important players. He won't be short of suitors if his side gets sent packing from the top English flight, as Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest and Manchester United are all said to be monitoring his situation.

Matheus Cunha Stats (Premier League 2024-25) Appearances 23 Goals 11 Expected Goals (xG) 5.20 Scoring Frequency 171min Goals per game 0.5 Shots per game 3.1 Goal Conversion 15% Total Duels Won 5.5 (45%)

Arsenal are viewed as a frontrunner amid Mikel Arteta's need for a new attacker to give his side more options, and Cunha fits the bill. He can play centrally or as a second striker on his preferred left side of a front three. The Gunners were expected to move for the 11-cap Brazil international in January because of injuries to Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus, but the title challengers didn't make an offensive signing.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 08/02/2025.