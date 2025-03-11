Jadon Sancho could be set to make a shocking return to Manchester United this summer instead of completing a permanent move to Chelsea, according to the Daily Mail.

The England international made the move to Stamford Bridge in the summer after a fall-out with Erik Ten Hag last season, with Sancho making the move on an initial season-long loan with the obligation of a deal becoming permanent if the Blues finished 14th or above in the Premier League this season.

As it stands Chelsea are sitting in the top four and look set for a comfortable finish in the European places, but a deal may not be guaranteed currently despite the initial terms of the deal.

Sancho Could Return to Man Utd

Chelsea haven't agreed terms

According to the report, Chelsea have the option to pull out of the deal if they so wish - although they will incur a 'significant penalty' should they do so.

Chelsea are said to be looking at their potential winger options for the summer window and there is a chance they decide to move on from Sancho after a relatively underwhelming campaign in London so far after a strong start.

It's also been reported that while players would usually agree contract terms with the club they're set to join permanently ahead of time, Sancho and Chelsea have not agreed terms. Currently, Chelsea are said to be paying £100,000-per-week of Sancho's £250,000-per-week wages at Man Utd.

Jadon Sancho Chelsea Statistics 2024/25 Games 16(9) Goals 2 Assists 4

Sancho is very happy at Chelsea but if terms are not agreed beforehand then there is a chance he could be allowed to return to Old Trafford.

But fans are highly unlikely to welcome him back to the club with open arms, regardless of how Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Ruben Amorim would view him as an option for the squad after some of his social media comments since moving on.

It could make for an awkward summer for Man Utd and INEOS however as they would be forced to try and find a new club for another unwanted player on huge wages, and they found out last summer how difficult that was to do.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored - correct as of 11/03/2025.