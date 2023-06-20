Everton midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin has played just six times in the Premier League in his four-season stint at Goodison Park.

And just when you thought things couldn’t get much worse, his kits and tracksuits are now being sold on Facebook Marketplace.

A bundle of match-worn shirts and training gear is being flogged for a mere £300 on the social media platform.

The now 27-year-old originally joined the Toffees from German club Mainz for £25 million and his arrival was met with plenty of optimism.

Four years on and the Ivorian’s agent has labelled his time in Merseyside as a “nightmare” and insisted that he wants to leave, while out on loan Turkish outfit Trabzonspor.

Various injuries have stifled his career at Everton, although he has spent time on loan in Russia and Turkey in the previous two seasons.

Having been out for a painstaking 597 days, he sustained a knee contact injury just days after making his third appearance for the English club, which further highlighted the bad luck he has had to endure since arriving.

Image: Bundle of match-worn Jean-Philippe Gbamin gear spotted for sale on Facebook Marketplace

Fans react

A sharp-eyed football fan spotted his bundle of Everton shirts and training kit for sale on Marketplace and took to Twitter.

Unsurprisingly, it didn’t take fans, especially those of Everton, to poke fun at the midfielder for his lack of minutes since his high-profile move to Everton.

“Won’t have been match worn he’s only played half an hour in 4 years” said one Toffees fan, while another also mocked the midfielder by saying “Least they won’t need cleaning.”

A third added: “Is that £300 for the whole thing including him as a transfer request?”

What has Jean-Philippe Gbamin’s agent said about his client’s future?

Gbamin’s agent, Bernard Collignon, spoke to BBC Sport about the Everton loanee and what the future holds for his client.

“We will have to find another project for him. I am the one who chose Everton for him because it would have been a stepping stone to move on elsewhere. There was interest for Arsenal, Tottenham and even Jurgen Klopp wanted to sign him for Liverpool six months before, but now Jean-Philippe wants to go back to Germany.”

Collignon admits he struggles to understand what has gone wrong at his clients' current employers in England’s top-flight.

“It is unbelievable what has happened at Everton,” he said.

“Jean-Philippe is so disappointed with everything that has happened and how things have not worked out for him. The reason he suffered his initial injury was because he was not fit. That’s why he got injured. They had to give him time and not rush him back into action.

“The club should have let him play in reserve games to achieve full fitness and also to gain confidence so that he would be ready for the intensity of the Premier League.”

Collignon later confirmed that he would be looking to move the player on this summer. If and when a move does materialise, don't expect Gbamin to be too keen on collecting many keepskes from his time on Merseyside.