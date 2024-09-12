Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus could be in the frame for some game time against Tottenham Hotspur this weekend, despite the odds stacking against him - as Arsenal pundit Charles Watts claims that a return for the Brazilian star has not been 'ruled out' ahead of the north London derby.

Jesus appeared in the final five minutes of Arsenal's clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers on the opening weekend of the Premier League season, but he hasn't pulled on a red shirt since after picking up a groin injury and that was thought to be enough to see him ruled out of the crunch clash on Sunday. But Gunners fans could have some rare good news in a week when they have been obliterated with injury woes - as Jesus could potentially come back into the side.

Jesus Could Offer Positive to Arsenal Injury Crisis

The striker could be a beacon of light in a dark period

Martin Odegaard was injured for Norway in their 2-1 Nations League win over Austria earlier in the week, and alongside Mikel Merino's freak injury on the training ground in his first session coupling Riccardo Calafiori's even more bizarre injury on international duty for Italy last weekend, boss Mikel Arteta has had plenty of thinking to do ahead of the derby clash.

Gabriel Jesus' Premier League statistics - Arsenal squad ranking, 2023/24 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 27 =11th Goals 4 =8th Assists 5 5th Shots Per Game 2 3rd Dribbles Per Game 1.3 2nd Match rating 6.89 =2nd

But one star who could offer them a reprieve is Jesus. Watts has claimed on his YouTube that the former Manchester City star could feature against the odds versus Ange Postecoglou's side - though he would be 'stunned' if Jesus started. He said:

"Gabriel Jesus as far as I'm aware, from conversations I've had, he hasn't been ruled out yet for Sunday. "The plan was for him to return to training this week, and if that is the case and if that has happened, then he's got a chance for Sunday again. "I'm sure Mikel Arteta will give a little bit of an update, and there might even be some pictures or video footage from London Colney over the next 24 hours as well, so that would be a boost if Jesus is available. "But even if he is, after missing so much football, I can't imagine he'd be considered for the starting XI at the weekend."

Jesus Could See 'Now or Never' Arsenal Campaign

The striker has yet to hit the ground running in north London

Even if Jesus was to find his way back into Arsenal's starting XI, there would be pressure upon him to keep his spot.

On the one hand, Eddie Nketiah's departure to Crystal Palace has given the Gunners star less competition for a starting place, and he could find minutes easier to come by until at least January with the transfer window slamming shut.

But his poor form last season was noticeable, and Kai Havertz fulfilled his role extremely well in the Brazilian's demise last season. If Jesus can't hit the ground running and is replaced by auxiliary strikers in the form of Havertz, Raheem Sterling and Leandro Trossard, it could see the end of his Arsenal career.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Gabriel Jesus has 73 Premier League goals in 213 outings.

At 27 years old, he still has plenty of time to get back on track at the Emirates after scoring 15 goals in 54 league games for the Gunners - but he will need a notable improvement on his current tally, without doubt, especially when boasting reported wages of £265,000-per-week.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 12-09-24.