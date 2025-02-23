Liverpool emerged victorious with a 2-0 victory in the star-studded clash with Manchester City at the Etihad, and many have praised wide man Mohamed Salah, who was key to both the Reds' goals.

However, James Pearce has noted that alongside the Egyptian, both Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate also impressed, and their partnership at the back may well be among the best around.

The result sees Arne Slot's men stretch their lead at the top of the table to eleven points. Following Arsenal's loss to West Ham on Saturday, it looks as though the league title may well be headed to Merseyside.

Pearce: 'No Better Centre-Back Double' than Van Dijk and Konate

The duo let nothing past them against Manchester City

Salah stole the show against Manchester City with a first-time finish to open the scoring, then with a tidy assist to set up a second for Dominik Szoboszlai. But Pep Guardiola's attacking options could have been a serious issue at the other end of the pitch.

Talisman Erling Haaland missed out due to a lack of fitness, though City still had the likes of Phil Foden, Kevin De Bruyne and Omar Marmoush on the pitch to cause problems for the Liverpool defense. Van Dijk and Konate ensured little went through, maintaining the clean sheet and conceding an expected goal statistic of just 0.63.

Pearce took to X (formerly Twitter) to praise the £290k-a-week centre-back duo, further stating that they were the best partnership around.

Virgil van Dijk vs Ibrahima Konate - 2024/25 Statistics comparison Metric Dijk Konate Appearances 26 20 Goals 1 1 Assists 1 2 Passes Completion (%) 91.3 89.9 Tackles Won per 90 0.54 1.11 Interceptions per 90 1.62 0.5 Clearances per 90 4.81 4.89 Aerials Won (%) 72.3 77.3

Already one of the best partnerships in the Premier League, it would not be far-fetched to state the same for them in Europe. Liverpool have conceded just 0.6 goals per game in the Champions League this term, which places them as the third best in the competition defensively.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate have played 92 matches together so far, conceding just 1.1 goals per game on average.

In the meantime though, fans remain wary of the prospect of Van Dijk's potential departure. The Dutchman is set to be a free agent this summer as things stand, and he has been approached by a number of clubs for a free transfer already.

Statistics courtesy of FBRef.com and Transfermarkt.com - Correct as of 23/02/2025