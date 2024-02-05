Highlights The Philadelphia 76ers face a tough question with Joel Embiid's injury: who will step up in his absence?

Paul Reed is likely to flourish with increased minutes in the absence of the star center.

Tobias Harris and Tyrese Maxey will have the opportunity to make a bigger impact and improve their statistics during this period.

The Philadelphia 76ers find themselves in a precarious position. Their star player, the 2022-23 MVP, Joel Embiid, will undergo surgery to repair a torn meniscus, leaving him sidelined for a significant amount of time, and could cost him the MVP award.

With Embiid missing for an extended period, the Sixers are left in a tough spot. Who will pick up the pace now that he is out? Well, there are a couple of options available for the franchise. The trade deadline is less than a week away, and they could dip into the market and see if there are any options.

On the contrary, they could also stick with what they have available. The Sixers are fortunate enough to have a very talented roster on their hands. And, given Embiid's absence, there is a chance for some players to step up and carry the team on their shoulders. So, without further ado, here are three players who could flourish with the seven-foot center out.

3 Paul Reed

Season Stats: 6.1 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 1.2 APG, 54.5 FG%, 37.0 3PT%

Despite an exceptional roster, the Philadelphia 76ers lack depth in the center position. Embiid was the starting center for the team, and given his superstar status, he also spent a lot of time on the court, averaging 34 minutes per game. However, now that he is out, this gives the other centers on the roster a chance to shine.

When looking at the traditional centers available to the Sixers, Mo Bamba and Paul Reed come to mind. Of the two, Reed is the one who is most likely to flourish in Embiid's absence. Currently, averaging 16.2 minutes per game, Reed will see his time on the court significantly increase. His stats of 6.1 points, five rebounds, and 1.2 assists will likely see a bump with his improved minutes as well.

Paul Reed – 2023-24 Per 36 Minutes Stats Categories Stats PPG 13.5 RPG 11.0 APG 2.6 SPG 1.6 BPG 1.6

Most importantly, Reed has long been touted as a player with the skill and the potential to become a great player. And now, with Embiid sidelined, this is the perfect opportunity for him to make his mark.

2 Tobias Harris

Season Stats: 17.9 PPHG, 6.0 RPG, 3.2 APG, 51.2 FG%, and 34.4 3PT%

Over the last four seasons, Tobias Harris has served as the third scoring option for the Philadelphia 76ers. Whether it was Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, Jimmy Butler, or James Harden, Harris has not been the No.1 or No.2 option on a team since his days with the Los Angeles Clippers. But now, things will likely change for him, as he will look to make more of an impression this season.

Embiid's injury will move Harris further up the pecking order, as the Sixers will undoubtedly have to rely on him more in the games to come. Currently, averaging 17.9 points, six rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game, his productivity will undoubtedly improve. He may even have his first 20-point season in five years.

Tobias Harris – 2023-24 Month-to-Month Stats November December January PPG 17.9 15.9 19.1 RPG 6.4 6.1 5.7 FG% 50.5 48.3 51.0 3PT% 26.0 41.7 35.0

Harris certainly has all the skill and ability to help the 76ers through what will be a difficult period without Embiid. If he can find the form he had during the 2018-19 season, where he averaged 20.9 points per game on 49.6 percent shooting, he will undoubtedly be key to the Sixers both now and in the future.

1 Tyrese Maxey

Season Stats: 26.2 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 6.4 APG, 45.1 FG%, and 38.3 3PT%

The player who will most likely flourish in Embiid's absence is Tyrese Maxey. The 23-year-old guard stepped up his game following the Harden trade. And now, with Embiid sidelined, he is undoubtedly the No.1 option on the Sixers. Maxey is incredibly quick and has greatly improved his playmaking abilities. In fact, it's one of the reasons why he is a candidate for Most Improved Player.

Averaging 26.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 6.4 assists, Maxey has been on another level altogether. But, what is most intriguing is his performances without the star center on the court. This won't be the first time Maxey has had to lead the team without Embiid, having played 53 games without him in his career. Having averaged 21.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 3.9 assists without the star center, he has a chance to improve on those numbers.

Tyrese Maxey Career Stats With & Without Embiid With Without Games 187 53 PPG 16.3 21.1 RPG 2.8 2.9 APG 3.9 3.9 FG% 47.0 47.6 3PT% 41.4 36.0

It's clear to see that Maxey hasn't had that many games to prove himself without playing second fiddle to Embiid. But now, he will be looking to prove himself and will likely flourish without having to first defer to the center every game. It will be interesting to see just how he performs in the coming weeks.