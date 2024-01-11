Highlights Pete Carroll stunned the NFL world on Wednesday, stepping down from his role as the Seattle Seahawks' head coach, though he will stay on as an advisor.

Seattle's roster is loaded with talent on both sides of the ball, meaning their next head coach will have immediate expectations to return the franchise to the playoffs.

Seattle could look in a number of directions to replace Carroll, from first-time head coaches to reunions with old coordinators.

In a stunning turn of events, Pete Carroll stepped down from his role as head coach of the Seattle Seahawks, transitioning into an advisory role with the franchise in advance of the 72-year-old's well-earned retirement.

Seattle may be a late entrant to the head coaching market, but their job is one of the most alluring ones available, and the number of qualified head coaching candidates this offseason is staggering.

Given that they have to replace a franchise icon, Seattle's next head coach will have a lot of expectations to live up to. What available coaches are best suited to step into the top role on the Seahawks' sideline?

Dan Quinn could be eyeing his old stomping grounds

Once the leader of the famed "Legion of Boom", Quinn could recapture some old magic

Perhaps the single most obvious fit between a head coaching candidate and a team this offseason, Dan Quinn feels like a seamless fit for his old mentor's job in Seattle.

Quinn originally served as the Seahawks' defensive coordinator in 2013 and 2014, calling the plays for one of the league's top defenses. They made the Super Bowl in both seasons, beating the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII before suffering a heartbreaking defeat to the New England Patriots the following year.

In 2013, Quinn's first season as defensive coordinator, the Seahawks' defense was the best in the league, ranking first in a number of key categories: fewest points allowed (231), fewest yards allowed (4,378), and takeaways (39). They were the first team since the 1985 Chicago Bears to lead the league in all three categories in the same season.

He then became head coach of the Atlanta Falcons, where he led the franchise to its second-ever Super Bowl appearance in the 2016 season, ultimately falling in heartbreaking fashion (again) to the Patriots. He maintained that role for six seasons before becoming the Dallas Cowboys' defensive coordinator for the past three years.

Add up all that experience in tandem with his history in Seattle, and it's no surprise why Quinn is one of the immediate favorites for the Seahawks' opening.

Seattle ranked 25th in scoring defense this season, allowing 25.6 points per game, and 26th in total defense, allowing 356.1 yards per game. The team has talent on every level of the defense—cornerbacks Devon Witherspoon and Riq Woolen in the secondary, linebackers Bobby Wagner and Jordyn Brooks at the second-level, and pass rushers Leonard Williams and Boye Mafe on the defensive line, among others—which paints this season's results as an abject failure.

Quinn's history of working with elite safeties and cornerbacks (see: Kam Chancellor, Earl Thomas, and Richard Sherman) would bode well for the development of the Seahawks' young corners. Likewise, the young skill position talent on Seattle's roster—wide receivers D.K. Metcalf and Jaxon Smith-Njigba, running backs Kenneth Walker and Zach Charbonnet—would all have a chance to shine after Quinn oversaw career seasons for Julio Jones and Devonta Freeman in Atlanta.

It's a fit that makes a lot of sense, especially since Quinn already has a history with Carroll, who will remain involved in the team through his advisory role. Whether the two parties can get together on a contract remains to be seen, but Seattle's head coaching search may be a quick one.

Ben Johnson is the best offensive mind available

If Seattle wants to prioritize maximizing their skill position talent, Johnson is the best guy for the job

If Seattle doesn't look towards Dan Quinn and his defensive chops, it's possible they'll prioritize the offensive side of the ball. If they do so, they'll be hard-pressed to find a better option than Ben Johnson this offseason.

Johnson has led some prolific offenses during his time as the Detroit Lions' offensive coordinator, turning in back-to-back seasons as both a top-five scoring offense and top-five offense in yardage.

Detroit Lions' Offensive Rankings with Ben Johnson Year Yards/Game Total Offense Rank Points/Game Scoring Offense Rank 2022 380.0 4th 26.6 5th 2023 394.8 3rd 27.1 5th

Johnson's most notable work has come with quarterback Jared Goff, who was a castoff of the Los Angeles Rams before Johnson implemented his scheme. After a difficult final few seasons with Los Angeles following their Super Bowl loss to (yet again) the Patriots in 2018, Goff has resurrected his career under Johnson's tutelage.

Jared Goff Last Season with Rams and Lions Year (Team) Completion% Yards Touchdowns TD Rate INT Rate Quarterback Rating 2020 (Rams) 67% 3,952 20 3.6 2.4 90.0 2023 (Lions) 67.3% 4,575 30 5.0 2.0 97.9

Geno Smith would be the primary beneficiary of Johnson's scheme, but Metcalf, Walker, tight end Noah Fant, and others would all have chances to increase their production after Johnson aided Amon-Ra St. Brown, Sam LaPorta, and Jamaal Williams through career breakouts in Detroit.

For a team that has invested as much draft capital as Seattle has in its offense, hiring someone who's proven capable of managing a creative, utilitarian unit could prove prescient, as long as Seattle has the stomach to hire a first-time head coach.

Trading in one franchise legend for another

Bill Belichick could step in to replace the coach he beat in Super Bowl XLIX

It's easy to get caught up in all the hype surrounding coordinators and younger head coaching candidates, especially since Seattle just watched the oldest head coach in football walk away from the sideline.

But what if Seattle wants to replace a heavily experienced head coach with another heavily experienced one? In that case, why wouldn't they look at the man who's been responsible for the game's modern dynasty?

Bill Belichick and the Patriots have officially parted ways, opening the legendary coach up to take on a new challenge. If "Darth Hoodie" is looking for another job soon, wouldn't Seattle's ready-made roster for contention appeal to the new oldest head coach in the game?

It's pure speculation at this point, but there should be mutual interest here. Geno Smith isn't exactly Tom Brady, but he'd be the best quarterback Belichick has worked with since the "Golden Boy" left New England for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In Metcalf, Smith-Njigba, and Tyler Lockett, Belichick would have his best wide receiver room since Randy Moss plied his trade for the Patriots, and Seattle already has two talented running backs that can comprise one of Belichick's patented backfields-by-committee.

With the talent Seattle has on defense, Belichick can use his extensive knowledge on the less glamorous side of the ball to send the unit skyrocketing up the defensive rankings. And though Seattle isn't flush with cap space (~$4.3 million projected, 23rd in the league) or draft picks (no second round pick as a result of the Leonard Williams trade), there's enough maneuverability with the players already on the roster to allow Belichick to make his mark.

It would be jarring to see Belichick wearing anything but the Patriots' red, white, and blue, but a chance to work alongside Carroll may be too tempting for either side to pass up.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise. All salary cap information via Spotrac.